What does Human V3 do in Blox Fruits

Human V3 is the third evolution stage of the human race in Blox Fruits. Races play a vital role in this One Piece-inspired Roblox title. They determine your character’s unique passives and buffs in battles. For instance, they can affect the player’s movement speed, dash speed, dodge speed, and so on.

In Blox Fruits, players obtain one of four races — Human, Rabbit, Shark, or Angel—upon joining the game. Players are most likely to receive the Human race. This race is not popular among players but it has destructive damage buffs in the game. So check out how strong this race is in Blox Fruits.

Human V3 in Blox Fruits: Everything you need to know

Human V3, or Version 3, stage in Blox Fruits unlocks the Last Resort special ability. This is a handy ability when you’re in a pickle as it increases the amount of damage you inflict when your health is low. Once activated, the ability lasts for 5 seconds and requires a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Similar to other races, the buffs from V1 and V2 are carried over as you acquire V3. The Human race versions and their buffs are as follows:

Version Buffs V1 No Buffs V2 1. Flash Step range doubled and cooldown lowered (10s to 15s).

2. Instinct provides extra dodge and accelerates dodge regeneration.

3. Dash distance is slightly extended.

4. Movement speed is increased. V3 1. Unlocks the Last Resort ability.

2. User inflicts more damage based on the degree of their health (ranging from 2.25% to 52.25% more damage).

3. Lasts for 5 seconds

4. 20-second cooldown

Human Race Pros

The human damage buff operates on a combo system, where the damage percentage buff increases with each consecutive hit. So using swords and fighting styles with multiple-hit combos, instead of Devil Fruits, can one-shot the enemies at full health.

Last Resort increases damage if your HP is 50% or lower.

Increased Flash Step distance and decreased cooldown.

One of the best picks for offensive players.

Human Race Cons

Low HP activation can lead to a quick death.

Last Resort only lasts for 5 seconds.

Zero defense and health buffs.

How to get Human V3 in Blox Fruits

To get Human V3 in Blox Fruits, players must obtain the V1 and V2.

Get Human V1

Players have a 62.5% chance of getting the Human race when they are just joining the game. Later on, if they want to change the race, there’s a 33% chance (25% for Cyborg and Ghoul race members) to get this race.

Players can get this race by:

Purchasing Race Reroll from the Shop for 90 Robux

Purchasing Race Reroll from NPC tort for 3000 Fragments

Purchasing Race Reroll from event-specific NPCs

Get Human V2

In order to unlock Human V2, players need to finish the Alchemist quest in the Second Sea. This requires reaching a minimum level of 850, completing the Colosseum quest, and having $500,000 in-game currency.

Once these requirements are fulfilled, players can find the Alchemist NPC in the green zone near Fajita’s spawn.

Get Human V3

Players can get the Human V3 quest by completing the Arrowe quest in the Second Sea. This requires reaching a level of 1000, defeating Don Swan, and having $2,000,000 cash.

Once these requirements are met, players must defeat Diamond, Jeremy, and Fajita to complete the quest and get Human V3.

That’s everything you need to know about Human V3 in Blox Fruits. If you’re short on cash, make sure you grab some for free with our Blox Fruits codes guide. Also, check out how to get more energy to perform devastating combos.