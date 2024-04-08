Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Ice Cream & Sorbet recipes, how to make & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes for players to try out. We’ve compiled every Ice Cream recipe available in the game and the ingredients needed for each of them.

With the A Rift in Time expansion, players have been able to whip up more recipes than ever before. This is because the paid DLC added several more ingredients, including Cinnamon, Grapes, and Ruby Lentils.

If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be delighted to hear that Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of Dessert recipes to cook in the kitchen. The options range from delectable Pies to a variety of Ice Cream options.

If you’re wondering how to make the game’s available Ice Cream and Sorbet recipes, we have all the information you need below.

How to make Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The standard form of Ice Cream is a 3-star Dessert that will require the following ingredients:

Milk

Sugarcane

Slush Ice

Firstly, you can purchase Milk at Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins each. Next, you can buy Sugarcane at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach or grow it yourself. However, you’ll have to wait seven minutes until you can harvest the Sugarcane.

Lastly, you must complete Remy’s Level 10 Friendship Quest to unlock Slush Ice. After finishing it, you can purchase Slush Ice at Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins.

Slush Ice is necessary not only for Ice Cream and Sorbet recipes. You will also need the ingredients for Snow Cones and Milkshakes. Therefore, you should prioritize leveling up Remy’s Friendship level if you want to unlock more recipes.

Every Ice Cream & Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dish Ingredients Star Rating Sell Price Apple Sorbet 1 Slush Ice, 1 Apple, 1 Sugarcane 3-star 271 Star Coins Banana Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 4-star 641 Star Coins Banana Split 1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Sweet 5-star 714 Star Coins Chocolate Ice Cream 1 Cocoa Bean, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk 4-star 655 Star Coins Coconut Ice Cream 1 Coconut, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk 4-star 661 Star Coins Dream Ice Cream 1 Milk, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Dreamlight Fruit 3-star 588 Star Coins Fruit Sorbet 1 Slush Ice, 1 Fruit 2-star 222 Star Coins Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 3-star 558 Star Coins Lemon Sorbet 1 Lemon, 1 Slush Ice 2-star 237 Star Coins Mint Sorbet 1 Mint, 1 Slush Ice 2-star 299 Star Coins Pineapple Soft Serve* 1 Slush Ice, 1 Pineapple 2-star 886 Star Coins Red Fruit Sorbet 1 Raspberry, 1 Gooseberry, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice 4-star 359 Star Coins Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Milk, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Vanilla 3-star 688 Star Coins

The dishes marked with * indicate if they are DLC-exclusive.

That’s everything you need to know about making Ice Cream & Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more helpful content, check out some of our coverage below:

