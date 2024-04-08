GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Ice Cream & Sorbet recipes, how to make & sell price

All Ice Cream recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes for players to try out. We’ve compiled every Ice Cream recipe available in the game and the ingredients needed for each of them.

With the A Rift in Time expansion, players have been able to whip up more recipes than ever before. This is because the paid DLC added several more ingredients, including Cinnamon, Grapes, and Ruby Lentils.

If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be delighted to hear that Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of Dessert recipes to cook in the kitchen. The options range from delectable Pies to a variety of Ice Cream options.

If you’re wondering how to make the game’s available Ice Cream and Sorbet recipes, we have all the information you need below.

How to make Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The standard form of Ice Cream is a 3-star Dessert that will require the following ingredients:

  • Milk
  • Sugarcane
  • Slush Ice

Firstly, you can purchase Milk at Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins each. Next, you can buy Sugarcane at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach or grow it yourself. However, you’ll have to wait seven minutes until you can harvest the Sugarcane.

Lastly, you must complete Remy’s Level 10 Friendship Quest to unlock Slush Ice. After finishing it, you can purchase Slush Ice at Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins.

Slush Ice is necessary not only for Ice Cream and Sorbet recipes. You will also need the ingredients for Snow Cones and Milkshakes. Therefore, you should prioritize leveling up Remy’s Friendship level if you want to unlock more recipes.

Every Ice Cream & Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

DishIngredientsStar RatingSell Price
Apple Sorbet1 Slush Ice, 1 Apple, 1 Sugarcane3-star271 Star Coins
Banana Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane4-star641 Star Coins
Banana Split1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Sweet5-star714 Star Coins
Chocolate Ice Cream 1 Cocoa Bean, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk4-star655 Star Coins
Coconut Ice Cream 1 Coconut, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk4-star661 Star Coins
Dream Ice Cream 1 Milk, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Dreamlight Fruit3-star588 Star Coins
Fruit Sorbet 1 Slush Ice, 1 Fruit2-star222 Star Coins
Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane3-star558 Star Coins
Lemon Sorbet 1 Lemon, 1 Slush Ice2-star237 Star Coins
Mint Sorbet 1 Mint, 1 Slush Ice2-star299 Star Coins
Pineapple Soft Serve*1 Slush Ice, 1 Pineapple2-star886 Star Coins
Red Fruit Sorbet 1 Raspberry, 1 Gooseberry, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Slush Ice4-star359 Star Coins
Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Milk, 1 Slush Ice, 1 Vanilla3-star688 Star Coins

The dishes marked with * indicate if they are DLC-exclusive.

