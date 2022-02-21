Bloons TD6: Best 5 heroes to clear rounds in BTD6

Choosing the best hero in BTD6 is essential to help rack up those wins, but knowing which one to pick can be quite confusing initially. That’s where our guide comes in, as we’ve got everything you need to know about which hero is best to pick in Bloons TD6.

Heroes are special kinds of towers in Bloons TD6 that have their own unique personalities, abilities, attacks, and even voice lines. However, choosing the best heroes in BTD6 will definitely require a little bit of prior experience in the game.

Having said that, our guide will help you to understand just what each hero’s function is in the game, allowing you to make a more informed decision about your strategies going forward.

Contents

All heroes in Bloons TD6

BTD6 features a total of 13 heroes, and below, we’ve listed exactly when and how you’ll be able to unlock them in the game.

Hero How to unlock Quincy During the tutorial Gwendolin Level 14 Striker Jones Level 21 Obyn Greenfoot Level 28 Captain Churchill 2,500 in-game currency Benjamin 3,000 in-game currency Ezili 3,000 in-game currency Pat Fusty 3,000 in-game currency Adora 5,000 in-game currency Admiral Brickell 5,000 in-game currency Etienne 5,000 in-game currency Sauda 5,000 in-game currency Psi 5,000 in-game currency

Best heroes to use in Bloons TD6

Each hero’s abilities in BTD6 are fairly situational, and as such, it’s best to be aware of who you, and when, you should be using someone in play. Here’s a detailed rundown of some of the best heroes that you should use in Bloons TD6 for your in-game strategies.

5. Sauda – The Swordmaster

Sauda is by default an excellent crowd-control hero, however, she comes into her real element with the help of her abilities, Leaping Sword Attack and Sword Charge.

Both of Sauda’s abilities allow her to take down massive waves of Bloons without facing much trouble whatsoever. On top of this, Sauda can also detect Camo Bloons, making her an extremely efficient hero choice in BTD6.

4. Benjamin – The Code Monkey

Despite being a fairly passive hero in BTD6, Benjamin is capable of earning money and extra lives for you while sitting on his computer. Benjamin’s abilities include Biohack and Syphon Funding, each of which provides indirect perks and benefits to your team.

Benjamin is perfect for strategies that rely heavily on money, as the monkey also generates an additional rate of interest for Monkey Banks.

3. Obyn Greenfoot – The Forest Guardian

Being the last hero in the game who can be unlocked for free, Obyn Greenfoot features excellent synergy with Druids. The hero’s abilities include Brambles and Wall of Trees, making him an essential cornerstone for magic-based defensive strategies.

Obyn’s basic attacks are also capable of penetrating walls, thus making him an ideal choice for various scenarios in the game.

2. Psi – The Psionic Monkey

Despite coming across as an underwhelming hero at the beginning, Psi’s capabilities in BTD6 are undoubtedly one of the strongest in the game. Psi’s abilities are Psychic Blast and Psionic Scream, both of which are extremely useful in taking out swarms of Bloons.

However, Psi’s becomes absolutely fearsome after hitting level 20 and upgrading their Psionic Scream. Using this ability after Psi’s hits level 20 will freeze and instantaneously eliminate all enemies on the screen, making him one of the best heroes to pick in Bloons TD6 in the current meta.

1. Etienne – The Drone Operator

Etienne is a tiny little monkey who uses his drones to shoot at incoming Bloons. Like most heroes in the game, Etienne features two abilities, Drone Swarm and UCAV. However, the hero’s main bonuses come from his non-ability level-ups during the course of a match.

Etienne grants special abilities to all towers when he reached level eight. These abilities allow regular towers to detect Camo Bloons. Additionally, Etienne’s UCAV ability becomes permanent at level 20, granting boosts to the summoned unit to pop all types of Bloons whenever activated. Needless to say, Etienne is the best hero currently available in the game and is definitely a huge asset for most in-game strategies.

New and upcoming heroes in Bloons TD6

Apart from the 13 heroes currently available in the BTD6, the developer has confirmed that a new hero will be released along with the next major update for the game. As was revealed in the patch notes for version 30.0, the new hero, Geraldo, is all set to enter the fray with the release of update 31.00.

The upcoming hero has been rumored to be a Mystic Shopkeeper who specializes in helping your team as a support unit. However, as to when Geraldo might be released in Bloons: TD6, we will have to wait until the official announcement from the developer. Make sure to check back soon as more details are revealed.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the best available heroes in Bloons TD6.

