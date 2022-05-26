Alchemy Stars character tier list: Best Aurorians to use in 2022

This Alchemy Stars character tier list will provide you with an up-to-date ranking of which Aurorians you should be selecting for your combat party, so keep reading to find out the best picks for every elemental category in May 2022.

Tencent’s Alchemy Stars features movement and turn-based-strategy gameplay, where your primary objective is to take down all enemy units before your combat party is defeated. With over 100 Aurorians to choose from, deciding who to take into play can be quite tricky.

Additionally, each character has a different star rating on top of their elemental traits, making that decision even more difficult. Fear not, though, as we’ve got you covered with a detailed list of all the available elements in the game.

So, let’s dive in and check out the character tier list for all of the Aurorians in Alchemy Stars for May 2022.

Contents

What are the different elements in Alchemy Stars?

As already mentioned, Aurorians in Alchemy Stars each specialize in a specific element. This specialization also determines their abilities and prowess during combat.

There is a total of four different classes in the game.

Fire

Water

Thunder

Forest

You should also note that each of these elements has its own advantages and disadvantages when facing off against each other. For example, while Fire-elemental Aurorians deal more and receive less damage from Forest-elemental characters, they are fairly weak against Water-elemental enemies, dealing less damage to them and taking amplified damage from their attacks.

Below, you’ll find the strengths and weaknesses of each element along with a breakdown of where each character in an element ranks. You should note that each element is strong against one element, weak against another element, and neutral towards the third element. Make sure to keep these in mind when choosing your combat party for specific quests.

Element Strong against Weak against Neither strong nor weak against Fire Forest Water Thunder Water Fire Thunder Forest Thunder Water Forest Fire Forest Thunder Fire Water

Alchemy Stars character tier list

The true strength of every Aurorian depends entirely on the specific scenario, as well as how that character synergizes with other characters in the party. We have broken down our tier list according to each of the base elements to help you make the best choice for each.

As a general rule of thumb, Aurorians that feature in the first two tiers are those that you should be looking to ensure you use as often as possible in Alchemy Stars. Additionally, characters belonging to those tiers also have a higher star rating, and thus will perform better in combat.

Fire element tier list for Alchemy Stars

Tier Aurorian A Jona, Smokey, Gram, Novio, Tohru, Rinne, Sinsa, Victoria, Charon, Uriel, Eicy, Frostfire, Giles B Genevieve, Taki, Barbara, Faust, Cordy, Rouge, Momo & Anzy, Istvan, Benny & Curo, Regina, Leona, Maggie C Alice, Brock, Joanie Boom, Patty & Patsy, Nails, Chandra D Sork & Bekk, Pepi, Tiny One, Chainsaw Rick

Water element tier list for Alchemy Stars

Tier Aurorian A Ruby, Bethlehem, Bethel, Fleur, Regal, Carleen, Sharona, Connolly, Raphael, Sariel, Azure B Kleken, Kayano, Elma, Allura, Corax, Noah, Hydrad, Barton, Vice, Philyshy C Ms. Blanc, Fafnir, Tweety, Constantine, Kuma & Pengy, Chloe, Michenny, Jane D Korgon, White Dwarf, Seleucid, Zoya

Thunder element tier list for Alchemy Stars

Tier Aurorian A Amemori, Florine, Kanna, Luke, Revy, Michael, Irridon, Gronru, Wrath, Eve, Requiem B Erica, Pittman, Bonacie, Beverly, Dayna, Vivian, Nemesis, Keating, Schwartz, Mia, Roy C Ansia, Nadine, Hachi & Gin, Rabbie, Kafka, Lilliam, Tessa D Angel, Unimet, Eho, Amy, Tourdog

Forest element tier list for Alchemy Stars

Tier Aurorian A Migard, Lenore, Yao, Siobhan, Hedy, Paloma, Beryl, Mythos, Nikinis, Gabriel, Hiiro B Lucca, Lola, Naroxel, Robyn, Dawn, Louise, Areia, Odi, Pact, Sikare, Cuscuta, May C Uriah, Pasolo, Lester, Sylva, Wendy, Jola D Clover, Leah, Ophina, Jomu, Dove

So, there you have it – that’s our Alchemy Stars Aurorians tier list for May 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any meta changes.

