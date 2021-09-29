 Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes – September 2021 - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes – September 2021

Published: 29/Sep/2021 18:27

by Alec Mullins
Bee Swarm Simulator Codes
Bee Swarm Simulator

Share

Bee Swarm Simulator Roblox

Created back in 2018, the game has become quite the hit for Roblox-based developer Onett. In order to help you get ahead, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes that are available to redeem in September 2021. 

Roblox has given developers the freedom to make whatever kind of games they want to make, and for Onett, that meant making a game where upgrading and evolving a bee farm was the ultimate goal. As one of Roblox’s most successful titles yet, Bee Swarm Simulator has collected a dedicated fanbase, racking up 3.5 million favorites over the last three years.

Advertisement

The game has a similar arc to many idle games. The idea is to reward steady progress for players who stick around, taking their humble beginnings all the way up to a ridiculous honey-making empire when things are all said and done. It doesn’t have to take a long time to do this though, in fact, there are in-game codes that are meant to boost you along in the process.

Getting this kind of head start is easy, you only need to know where to start.

How to redeem Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator
Onett/Bee Swarm Simulator
There is only one button separating you from all of the rewards we’ve collected below.

If you want to redeem a few codes, all you need to do is click on the System menu on the top left of your screen.

Advertisement

At the top of this menu, you will find the Promo Codes button highlighted in green.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes

These are all the currently active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm. While most of them are free for anyone to redeem, a few of them do require you to join the Bee Swarm Simulator Club.

Banned Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff
1MLikes Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff x1, Mother Bear Morph, Blue Boost x1, Red Boost x1, White Boost x1, Baby Love Buff, Melody Buff, Mountain Top Field Boost x1, Clover Field Boost x1, Blue Flower Field Boost x1, Sunflower Field Boost x1, Mushroom Field Boost x1, Spider Field Boost x1, Strawberry Field Boost x1, Bamboo Field Boost x1, Pineapple Patch Boost x1, One-Hour Capacity Code Buff, Wealth Clock Buff x1, Ticket x1, Treat x1, Bitterberry x1, Sunflower Seed x1, Strawberry x1, Blueberry x1, Pineapple x1, Moon Charm x1, Cloud Vial x1, Ant Pass x1, Field Dice x1, Micro-Converter x1, Coconut x1, Stinger x1, Gumdrops x1, 1 Honey
Mocito100T Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Coconut Field Capacity, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost
RedMarket Pepper Patch Boost, Capacity, and Market
Cubly Bitterberries, Bumble Bee Jelly, Capacity Code, Micro-Converter
TeeSpring Bamboo Field Boost x3, Bamboo Field Winds x3, Marshmallow Bee x1,
Discord100k Rose Field Boost x3, Pine Tree Forest Boost x3, Spider Field Boost x3, Gumdrops x3, Moon Charm x3, Ticket x3,  Marshmallow Bee Buff,
Marshmallow Marshmallow Bee, One-Hour Conversion Boost
BeesBuzz123 Bitterberry x5, Cloud Vial x1, Gumdrops x5
500mill Field Dice x5, Gumdrops x5, Wealth Clock x5, One-Hour Conversion Boost, Stump Field Boost x2, Bamboo Field Boost x3, Science Bear Morph
Club Converters 10x Micro-Converters
GumdropsForScience 15x Gumdrops
Sure 30-minute Conversion Boost, Dandelion Field Boost ×3, 2,500 Honey
SecretProfileCode Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil Buff, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff
ClubBean Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost x2
38217 Ticket x5
Wink Tickets x5, 5,000 Honey, Black Bear Morph, Dandelion Field Boost x7
Bopmaster Ticket x5
Buzz 5,000 Honey
Cog Ticket x5
Crawlers Ticket x5
Connoisseur Ticket x5
Roof Ticket x5
Wax Ticket x5, 5000 Honey
Nectar 5,000 Honey

This list will be updated as more codes are released, but until then you can check out our other gaming lists and guides over on the main hub.

Advertisement
Advertisement