Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes – September 2021

Created back in 2018, the game has become quite the hit for Roblox-based developer Onett. In order to help you get ahead, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes that are available to redeem in September 2021.

Roblox has given developers the freedom to make whatever kind of games they want to make, and for Onett, that meant making a game where upgrading and evolving a bee farm was the ultimate goal. As one of Roblox’s most successful titles yet, Bee Swarm Simulator has collected a dedicated fanbase, racking up 3.5 million favorites over the last three years.

The game has a similar arc to many idle games. The idea is to reward steady progress for players who stick around, taking their humble beginnings all the way up to a ridiculous honey-making empire when things are all said and done. It doesn’t have to take a long time to do this though, in fact, there are in-game codes that are meant to boost you along in the process.

Getting this kind of head start is easy, you only need to know where to start.

How to redeem Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes

If you want to redeem a few codes, all you need to do is click on the System menu on the top left of your screen.

At the top of this menu, you will find the Promo Codes button highlighted in green.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes

These are all the currently active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm. While most of them are free for anyone to redeem, a few of them do require you to join the Bee Swarm Simulator Club.

Banned Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff 1MLikes Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff x1, Mother Bear Morph, Blue Boost x1, Red Boost x1, White Boost x1, Baby Love Buff, Melody Buff, Mountain Top Field Boost x1, Clover Field Boost x1, Blue Flower Field Boost x1, Sunflower Field Boost x1, Mushroom Field Boost x1, Spider Field Boost x1, Strawberry Field Boost x1, Bamboo Field Boost x1, Pineapple Patch Boost x1, One-Hour Capacity Code Buff, Wealth Clock Buff x1, Ticket x1, Treat x1, Bitterberry x1, Sunflower Seed x1, Strawberry x1, Blueberry x1, Pineapple x1, Moon Charm x1, Cloud Vial x1, Ant Pass x1, Field Dice x1, Micro-Converter x1, Coconut x1, Stinger x1, Gumdrops x1, 1 Honey Mocito100T Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Coconut Field Capacity, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost RedMarket Pepper Patch Boost, Capacity, and Market Cubly Bitterberries, Bumble Bee Jelly, Capacity Code, Micro-Converter TeeSpring Bamboo Field Boost x3, Bamboo Field Winds x3, Marshmallow Bee x1, Discord100k Rose Field Boost x3, Pine Tree Forest Boost x3, Spider Field Boost x3, Gumdrops x3, Moon Charm x3, Ticket x3, Marshmallow Bee Buff, Marshmallow Marshmallow Bee, One-Hour Conversion Boost BeesBuzz123 Bitterberry x5, Cloud Vial x1, Gumdrops x5 500mill Field Dice x5, Gumdrops x5, Wealth Clock x5, One-Hour Conversion Boost, Stump Field Boost x2, Bamboo Field Boost x3, Science Bear Morph Club Converters 10x Micro-Converters GumdropsForScience 15x Gumdrops Sure 30-minute Conversion Boost, Dandelion Field Boost ×3, 2,500 Honey SecretProfileCode Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil Buff, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff ClubBean Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost x2 38217 Ticket x5 Wink Tickets x5, 5,000 Honey, Black Bear Morph, Dandelion Field Boost x7 Bopmaster Ticket x5 Buzz 5,000 Honey Cog Ticket x5 Crawlers Ticket x5 Connoisseur Ticket x5 Roof Ticket x5 Wax Ticket x5, 5000 Honey Nectar 5,000 Honey

This list will be updated as more codes are released, but until then you can check out our other gaming lists and guides over on the main hub.