When is Bethesda’s Indiana Jones coming out? Everything we know so far

An Indiana Jones game from Bethesda is still in the works, here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

The Indiana Jones game was announced over a year ago, but since the initial teaser trailer, not much else has been revealed. The trailer showed Indy’s iconic hat and whip along with a table full of trinkets that both Nathan Drake and Lara Croft would be proud of. However, details regarding Doctor Jones’ next adventure are lacking.

In any case, we’ve gathered everything there is to know in one place, including when we’re likely to see the game and on which platform. We’ve also got some thoughts on what the Indiana Jones game will be about.

Indiana Jones game potential release date

The Indiana Jones game release date is a mystery, the game was said to be in “very early development” in January 2021 and we suspect world events may have slowed production somewhat.

It’s also worth pointing out that Bethesda was purchased by Microsoft during this time. This may also have impacted development in some way, causing the studio to re-think its release window.

We don’t expect to see the game until at least late 2022, or 2023. So, hold on to your fedoras for the time being. Until then check out the teaser trailer below:

Platforms

The Indiana Jones game was originally expected to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda means that the title could well be an Xbox exclusive now.

While this isn’t confirmed, it may be disappointing for PS5 fans. Although, Xbox exclusivity doesn’t stop the game from coming to PC. It may also end up arriving on Xbox Game Pass too.

Gameplay details

While no gameplay has been revealed yet, this is an Indiana Jones game, so expect tombs, temples, exploration, mystical quests, and a certain group of highly far-right bad guys in military uniforms.

We’re not expecting the game to involve shooting mechanics, as guns aren’t really Indy’s style. Therefore, while some gameplay elements may feel reminiscent of Tomb Raider and Uncharted, we imagine combat will look and feel very different.

Machine Games are developing the title in partnership with Lucasfilm. They described the title as an “original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer.”

This means the Indiana Jones game is unlikely to offer a playable version of Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, or The Crystal Skull. Instead, we’ll likely see a new adventure with some returning and new characters inspired by these movies.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more about the Indiana Jones game.

We look forward to learning more about Bethesda's Indiana Jones game in time and will update this as we learn more details.

