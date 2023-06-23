With Indiana Jones 5 about to hit screens, this is everything we know about the artefact everyone is after in the movie; the titular Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth – and by all accounts final – film in the phenomenally successful action-adventure franchise. You can read our review of the movie here, while the official synopsis is as follows:

“It’s 1969, and Indiana Jones is ready to call it quits. Having spent more than a decade teaching at New York’s Hunter College, the esteemed professor of archaeology is preparing to retire to his modest apartment where, these days, he lives alone. Things change after a surprise visit from his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw, who is seeking a rare artefact that her father entrusted to Indy years earlier – the infamous Archimedes Dial, a device that purportedly holds the power to locate fissures in time.

“An accomplished con-artist, Helena steals the Dial and swiftly departs the country to sell the artefact to the highest bidder. Left with no choice but to go after her, Indy dusts off his fedora and leather jacket for one final ride. Meanwhile, Indy’s old nemesis, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working as a physicist in the U.S. space program, has his own plans for the Dial, a horrifying scheme that could change the course of world history.”

So what exactly is the Dial in question? Read on for a spoiler-free explanation, which we’ll update with more detail once Indy 5 is on general release.

Indiana Jones 5: What is the Dial of Destiny?

The Dial of Destiny is Archimedes Dial, based on a real-life artefact called the Antikythera, which was thought to be used for astronomy by those who created it.

The Dial is what both Indy and the Nazis are after at the start of the movie, in 1944. And what Indy, the Nazis, and Helena Shaw – Indy’s goddaughter – are fighting for during the rest of the movie, in 1969.

Here’s how the official production notes describe the object: “The sought-after artefact that drives the narrative, the Archimedes Dial, was inspired by a real-world artefact, the Antikythera mechanism. A mechanical device thought to be used in ancient Greece to calculate and display information about astronomical phenomena, it’s been described as the oldest known example of an analog computer.”

Why Archimedes’ Dial is a “genius choice”

Harrison Ford – who plays Indiana Jones – calls the Antikythera a stroke of genius for the movie. “Archimedes’ Dial – big, bold concept,” says Ford. “I think it was a genius choice. Other items that we’ve used in the other films always had a religious aspect to them – Sankara Stones, the Holy Grail, Ark of the Covenant. But this was fooling with the nature of science.”

The object may or may not possess time-travel capabilities, which Dial of Destiny director James Mangold believes fits with the theme of the film.

“The moment I knew the movie was about time, opportunities missed, opportunites lost, choices made, irrevocable mistakes, then the question [became], ‘What would be the only thing that would allow me to fix time itself?’” explains Mangold. “The research that I found about the Antikythera, rumored to be an invention by Archimedes, has been speculated to be a kind of time compass.”

And so Indiana Jones 5 became Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

We’ll update this article with spoilers about the Dial when the film is out next week. Until then, you can find more Indy 5 info below…

