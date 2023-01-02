Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

With an ever-increasing roster of story-rich titles every year, here are some of the best single-player games that you can play in 2023.

The combination of a great story, charming characters, and in many cases stunning visuals can lead to an excellent single-player game. As the name suggests, these games feature a story or campaign of a series of events of a particular length and come in various genres.

Whether you want to explore history or go on a peaceful adventure, there are plenty of single-player games available for you — and many more are coming next year, too.

Before then, if you are wondering what are some of the best single-player games to play in 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, here are a few suggestions for you to consider.

Contents

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Origins gives a detailed insight into ancient Egypt.

Set towards the end of the Ptolemaic period in Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins is one of the best single-player games out there — and it’s often cheaper than its more bloated successors, Odyssey and Valhalla. It’s an open-world RPG that is played from a third-person’s point of view where protagonist Bayek is out to seek revenge.

The game beautifully portrays ancient Egypt in all of its majesty, and whether you’re scaling the Pyramids or wandering through busy marketplaces, this Assassin’s Creed title offers a world to get lost in. Although it was released in 2017, Origins is one of the best single-player games that you can play on a PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware Elden Ring is an utterly fascinating experience that everyone should dive into at least once.

Elden Ring was announced as 2022’s Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and it completely justifies the award. The game is class-apart in terms of gameplay, design, and soundtracks. It’s a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series and is full of difficult battles, hulking bosses, and a hauntingly beautiful world begging to be explored.

Some of the factors that make Elden Ring one of the best single-player games you can play in 2023 are its lore, different character class and abilities, numerous ways to approach challenges, and plenty more – and new DLC is here, too.

God of War: Ragnarok

Sony Atreus is all-grown-up in God of War Ragnarok.

The hype for God of War: Ragnarok’s release reached a fever pitch in 2022, and the game became the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game ever. Reuniting players with an older Atreus and an even more deadly Kratos, Ragnarok won Dexerto’s Game of the Year award.

The events of Ragnarok follow on from the 2018 reboot, and the game weaves a tale of grief, betrayal, and acceptance that makes it one of the best PlayStation exclusives.

Gotham Knights

WB Games Montréal Gotham Knights

With the untimely demise of Batman, it’s up to his sidekicks to fill in his shoes in order to save Gotham from a dangerous new threat. Gotham Knights was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and featured the biggest version of an open-world Gotham ever.

Even though the game supports co-op mode, you can also enjoy the story alone if you want. It has a compelling storyline and is full of iconic members of Batman’s Rogues Gallery. It runs on Steam Deck, too.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is another single-player PlayStation exclusive that made the jump to PC. Released in 2017, it’s one of the most unique games featuring a post-apocalyptic world with mechanical monsters and some of the best third-person combat in gaming.

Protagonist Aloy finds that she’s tied to the events that caused robot dinosaurs to roam the world, with a central mystery that’s well worth exploring.

Need For Speed Unbound

EA Need For Speed Unbound is the next chapter in the racing series.

NFS Unbound is the latest iteration of the popular racing franchise from Electronic Arts. One thing that clearly sets it apart from others in the genre is the cartoon-style characters and visual effects, despite offering realistic vehicles and locations.

The story takes place in a fictional interpretation of Chicago where you need to compete against all the other racers to become the best. Although the story is mediocre, its solid arcade racing style makes it a solid single-player racer to try in 2023.

Resident Evil 2 (Remake)

Capcom Resident Evil 2 was originally released in 1998.

Resident Evil 2, the 1998 survival horror classic was remade in 2019 and set the bar for video game remakes. Swapping tank controls and fixed camera perspectives for a third-person one made for a much more immersive experience, as Leon and Claire attempt to escape Raccoon City on the night that all hell breaks loose.

With two equally exciting campaigns, plus the wildcard factor of Mr. X roaming the city hunting for you, it’s a great single-player game to play with the lights off and headphones on.

Tunic

Finji Tunic encourages and rewards players for exploring the game’s world.

Tunic is a game of a small fox is lost in a world where it doesn’t belong, searching for answers among all the magic and magical beasts. Even though everything in the game looks adorable, it has deceptively tough puzzles and satisfying combat and is heavily inspired by classic Zelda titles.

It’s a gorgeous adventure that’s well worth a look if you want to play one of the best single-player games of 2022.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released on May 2015.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might be a relatively old game in 2023, but it doesn’t deny the fact of how gorgeous and engaging its story and gameplay is — plus it just got a huge next-gen upgrade.

Several aspects like camera angles, graphics, and more have been enhanced and it might be the best time to give this game another playthrough to experience the latest additions.

Although there were a few hiccups after the release, things have become much more stable after a couple of updates for a smooth enough experience.

So, there you have it — these are some of the best single-player games that you can play in 2023. Be sure to check out our gaming page to keep updated with all the latest news, guides, and tips.