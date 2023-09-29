Best board games to play in 2023
From strategy games to social deduction, these are our picks for the best board games you can play in 2023.
There’s certainly no shortage of excellent board games to try out in 2023, from old favorites that have stood the test of time to new and innovative titles from the best developers in the business. Whatever your play group or preferred style of play, you should be able to find the perfect game for you.
We’ve provided a diverse range of titles for you to check out below, that we believe represents some of the best that modern board games have to offer. Whether you’re a board game newbie looking to dip your toes in, or a veteran player looking for the latest title to introduce to your group, we hope you’ll find something to engage your interest.
1. Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion
The best board game overall
Specifications:
- Players: 1-4
- Age range: 14+
- Play time: 30-120 minutes
- Complexity: Mid-High
Reasons to buy:
- More beginner-friendly spin-off
- Still has Gloomhaven’s depth
- Addictive dungeon-delving experience
Gloomhaven is a universally beloved title that most players would rank among the best board games of all time. Jaws of the Lion expands on what makes the property so great while paring back some of its more daunting elements.
Stradling the line between a traditional board game and a TTRPG, Gloomhaven’s world and mechanics expand at a thrilling rate as you play. A year or more in and your Gloomhaven sessions will look totally different than those at the start of a campaign. And while a year might sound like a hefty investment, anyone sucked into Gloomhaven’s orbit will know that once you’re in, you’re in for the long haul.
But, while Gloomhaven is beloved for exactly this reason, it can also be a steep barrier to entry. Jaws of the Lion attempts to do away with the baggage and draw new players into Gloomhaven’s engaging world. It presents a standalone dungeon-crawling adventure, balancing brutal resource management with more forgiving character advancement, providing an easier on-ramp into this fan-favorite world.
2. Dead of Winter
The best resource management game
Specifications:
- Players: 2-5
- Age range: 13+
- Play time: 60-120 minutes
- Complexity: Mid
Reasons to buy:
- Deep replayability through missions and expansions
- Engaging co-op gameplay
- Variety of characters
A grueling survival game that is surprisingly accessible, Dead of Winter remains comfortably in the upper echelons of co-op board game experiences.
At first, you’ll just be looking to keep up the barricades around your colony and keep your stockpiled food from dwindling. But as each game progresses, you’ll need to risk increasingly dangerous trips outside in order to collect what you need, whether that be fuel from the gas station or formulae from the suspicious abandoned lab nearby.
With dozens of survivors with unique stats and abilities to control, Dead of Winter provides what every good zombie narrative needs; a reason to care about its characters.
Balancing risky searches for survivors and supplies with punishing resource management, it can be a struggle to stay alive in Dead of Winter, much less complete your objectives and succeed. But while Dead of Winter’s difficulty can often be punishing, the playing experience is rarely anything less than joyful.
There’s something about survival games that can bring players closer in cooperation than many other genres. Whether it’s divvying up crucial items, making choices for the good of the colony, or venturing out into the ruined world together, Dead of Winter still shines like a beacon in the blizzard.
3. Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate
The best fantasy game
Specifications:
- Players: 3-6
- Age range: 12+
- Play time: 60 minutes
- Complexity: Low-Mid
Reasons to buy:
- Blend of RPG Mechanics and board game exploration
- Co-op to competitive twist
- Excellent D&D Worldbuilding
Those who have played the original Betrayal at House on the Hill know that it’s an all-time classic of the medium, with near-endless replayability, tons of flavor, and a killer collaborative-turned-competitive midway twist.
Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate takes all of that and repackages it to fit the world of D&D. No longer creeping through a haunted house, players are instead picking their way through the streets and sewers of Faerun’s most famous – and dangerous – city.
While the flavor may have changed, moving away from horror and more towards fantasy, there’s still plenty of peril to encounter in this co-op adventure. For players with fond memories of House on the Hill, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate is simply a new and engaging way to play. And for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3, this game presents a second chance to delve deep into the city and its secrets.
4. Root
The best strategy game
Specifications:
- Players: 2-6
- Age range: 10+
- Play time: 60-90 minutes
- Complexity: Mid
Reasons to buy:
- Each faction plays completely differently
- Deep gameplay but low barrier to entry
- Uniquely charming style
Don’t let the wonderful, cutesy art style fool you, Root is far from a friendly woodland frolic. Foregrounding strategic choice and ruthless competitive gameplay, Root is an accessible step into wargaming for players of all kinds.
Relocating the factional squabbles, dynastic politics and mercenary bands of a George RR Martin novel to a world of cartoonish woodland critters is an appealingly off-beat move, and it pays off in spades for Root.
Asymmetrical warfare is the biggest selling point here, with each player being able to select a group that plays completely differently. From the Eyrie Dynasties’ pre-programmed turns to the Corvid Conspiracy’s anarchic plots, fans of character classes and factions will have a field day with Root. Finding your preferred playstyle can be a huge part of the fun, as can picking a new faction and switching up the game each and every time you play.
With several high-quality expansions, introducing new factions and mechanics like hirelings, Root is a deep and rewarding experience that any play group can return to again and again.
5. Queen by Midnight
The best new deck-builder
Specifications:
- Players: 3-6
- Age range: 12+
- Play time: 60-90 minutes
- Complexity: mid
Reasons to buy:
- Clocktower centrepiece
- Personalised deckbuilding
- Unique character styles
The most recent effort from Critical Role’s Darrington Press, Queen by Midnight eschews adapting anything related to the world of Exandria, instead opting for dark fairy tales with a competitive streak.
The Wicked Queen has died, and far from being a cause for celebration, instead a countdown has begun. Wicked princesses from across the realm have gathered to compete and see who will take the throne.
Gathered around a clocktower which doubles as a dice tower, players will choose a princess and outwit, enchant or overpower their fellow players in order to become the Queen by Midnight.
Queen by Midnight is the most recent release to be included here, but we’re sure it’s set to be a favorite in the years to come. With deep and flexible deck-building gameplay, asymmetric character choice, and high-tier production values – seriously that clock is something to behold – Queen by Midnight makes a case for Critical Role’s board game efforts all by itself.
You can find Queen by Midnight at the official Critical Role store.
6. T.I.M.E Stories
The best story-focused game
Specifications:
- Players: 2-4
- Age range: 90 minutes
- Play time: 12+
- Complexity: Mid-High
Reasons to buy:
- Variety of anthology storytelling
- Discovery and exploration
- Impeccable storage for pausing mid-story/session
An exploration and mystery game like no other, T.I.M.E Stories blends roleplaying, clue hunting, and ‘decksploration’. And with a speedrun-like focus on ‘the perfect run’, T.I.M.E stories presents a wholly unique experience that can be added to with a huge variety of expansions.
As operatives working for the T.I.M.E agency, players will be inserted into events all throughout history and parallel timelines. From high-seas adventures to lost arctic expeditions, plagues sweeping small-town America, and dragons scorching the countryside, T.I.M.E Stories has one of the most diverse portfolios of stories in any board game.
For lovers of anthology fiction, uncovering mysteries, and time travel, T.I.M.E stories will engage like nothing else out there.
7. Wavelength
The best social game
Specifications:
- Players: 2-12
- Age range: 30-45 Minutes
- Play time: 14+
- Complexity: Low
Reasons to buy:
- Team-based social deduction
- Quick set-up
- Perfect party game
While many games presented here have been recommended for their strategic depth, Wavelength offers something more social and direct, but no less fun.
In Wavelength, players have a specific bullseye to hit, which is hidden on a dial pointing to a spectrum. Payers work in teams of two to get as closer to the bullseye as possible by providing clues. One of the team members has the ‘psychic’ role, knowing where the bullseye is and providing clues to the non-psychic to have them guess its location.
It can be a genuine joy to see a pair of minds connect in Wavelength. When players connect and start to figure out how the other thinks, and which clues will yield the best results, it flips from a game of hilarious frustration to a uniquely satisfying co-op experience.
Wavelength is undoubtedly one of the best party games out there right now. It can be just as fun as a getting-to-know-you experiment as a medium to watch old friends lock into their shared experiences and show just how well they know each other.
Best Board Games 2023 FAQ
What are are best board games to play in 2023?
Dead of Winter, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, Root, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, Queen by Midnight, T.I.M.E Stories, and Wavelength are the best board games to pick up in 2023.
Which board game is the easiest to pick up?
Wavelength is the easiest game presented here for beginners.
Which Board Game takes the longest to play?
Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion’s campaign can run for many sessions, and its sessions take around 30-120 minutes.