Everything we know about the Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 may have leaked thanks to a customer survey sent to FromSoftware fans. Here’s everything we know.

It would seem that the eagerly awaited Elden Ring is not the only thing FromSoftware is cooking. A new leak suggests that the company is also working on an Armored Core 6. In the past few years, FromSoftware has been associated with the Dark Souls series (and their successors), but before this, the company was famed for Armored Core.

The Armored Core series is essentially a third-person shooter that involves big mechs blasting and bashing each other into oblivion. The series has a very loyal fanbase, with Armored Core 6 being something they routinely ask for. Now thanks to a new leak, Armored Core fans may get their wish.

Armored Core 6 leak

The leak came from Resetera user Red Liquorice who claimed that he was sent a survey from FromSoftware which described an upcoming game that sounded a lot like Armored Core.

As well as asking questions about Elden Ring and other projects, the survey referenced a game that was a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki”, “three-dimensional, dynamic action” and a “high degree of freedom in customization.”

The survey also read, “The game is a third-person shooter mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action. You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short-range using guns and blades.”

Of course, this sounds exactly like Armored Core, and this survey has got fans excited. Other survey participants soon came forward revealing they had seen screenshots and footage of the game.

One said, “I was pretty amazed to be watching footage of an upcoming FromSoft game randomly this morning, quite unexpected.” Another commented that the boss fights were reminiscent of Dark Souls, which has always been the case in Armored Core, despite the series being set in a different genre.

Potential release date

It’s probably too early to know when Armored Core 6 will arrive, but once Elden Ring releases in February, FromSoftware may switch its focus to it entirely.

If so, then a realistic release date could be early 2023.

Platforms

Previous Armored Core games have been released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Therefore, we expect to see Armored Core 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We’d also not rule out a PC release

Gameplay details

Footage of previous Armored Core games can be seen on YouTube, as the series is pretty well established. However, FromSoftware’s attention has been largely fixed on the Souls series since 2009.

Armored Core 5 was released in 2012, with the spin-off; Verdict Day releasing in 2013. Since then, Armored Core has been on hiatus.

The game is similar to Titanfall, but in third person and featuring melee as well as shooting combat. We imagine a new Armored Core may borrow heavily from the Souls series. So, we expect to see much more melee combat in Armored Core 6 as well as the series’ usual third-person shooter mechanics.

We’ll update this guide with more Armored Core 6 information as it arrives