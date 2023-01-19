All confirmed Hogwarts Legacy locations

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated games in Harry Potter fandom history, with lifelong fans finally able to drop into an open world Hogwarts and explore the school and the surrounding confirmed locations — just like the famous young witches and wizards of the series.

One of the most exciting things about Hogwarts Legacy (and the Harry Potter series itself) is the incredible locations and places that exist in the Wizarding World. The scene where Harry first arrives at Hogwarts on a boat is iconic, and the world that developed around it was as magical as the story itself.

As Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s, there will likely be some key differences in how Hogwarts and the wider wizarding world look from the 1990s setting we’ve become so used to.

With that in mind, here are the confirmed locations in the game, as well as some places that we could speculate may or may not be in it.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy features many familiar locations from the franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy locations

Despite the game being called Hogwarts Legacy, we already know players are able to explore the wider world, with the likes of the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade available to explore.

Here’s the full list of locations that will be in the game, updated as much as we know at the time of writing:

Hogwarts Castle

Charms Classroom

Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Herbology Classroom

History of Magic Classroom

Potions Classroom

Hogwarts Library

Room of Requirement

Boathouse

Courtyard

Fat Lady’s Corridor

Great Hall

Gryffindor Common Room

Hufflepuff Common Room

Ravenclaw Common Room

Slytherin Common Room

Headmaster’s Office

Hogwarts Kitchens

Owlery

Prefects’ Bathroom

Diagon Alley

Hogsmeade Village

Hogsmeade Station

Forbidden Forest

Obviously, with the game not yet out, there will no doubt be a number of locations that haven’t been spotted yet in Hogwarts Legacy, which will be revealed when the game launches on February 10 (unless you have early access).

So, there you have it — that’s all we know about the explorable locations in Hogwarts Legacy. Make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

