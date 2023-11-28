Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon?

The upcoming game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set in the world of James Cameron’s acclaimed film series, but is this open-world adventure canon to the movies?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is rounding out what has been a very crowded year for major video game releases by allowing fans of James Cameron’s massively successful film franchise to explore the world of Pandora for themselves.

The game, which is being developed by Tom Clancy’s The Division studio Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, is set in the Western Frontier, a new part of Pandora that fans of the first two films have not yet seen.

Given the Avatar universe’s massive scope and immense lore, fans may be wondering if Frontiers of Pandora is canon to the franchise – and we now have an answer to that very question.

Is Frontiers of Pandora canon to the Avatar movies?

In short, yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is canon to the film series. The game’s creative director Magnus Jansén confirmed to IGN ahead of the game’s release that “The Western Frontier is no less a part of the world of Avatar than what’s in the movies,” meaning things like new plants and Na’vi clans are considered canon.

Previously, Ubisoft stated that Frontiers of Pandora offered a “stand-alone adventure” that’s set in the Avatar universe.

Content created for Frontiers of Pandora has already been included in an Avatar exhibition, and Jansén says “There is already some talk about maybe using some of the stuff that we did in the upcoming movies.”

There are even some intriguing tidbits for fans hoping for a preview of the upcoming third Avatar film, currently planned to release on December 19, 2025.

“I can say that there are going to be some future sequel elements in Frontiers of Pandora that will pay off when the movie comes out, when Avatar 3 comes out in 2025,” teased Joshua Izzo of Avatar studio Lightstorm Entertainment. Izzo also suggested fans will want to “revisit certain things” in the game following the film’s release.

As for how exactly Frontiers of Pandora connects to existing content or sets up future Avatar films, fans will have to wait until the game launches on December 7, 2023 to find out.

