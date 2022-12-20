The Witcher 3 gets PC hotfix update amid next-gen performance issues

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Developer CD Projekt Red have issued a hotfix update for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after massive player backlash due to major performance issues with the game following the next-gen update.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has been released for a week and while many were excited about the update, the new version is riddled with performance issues.

The dev team have now issued a hotfix on December 19 to patch up some of the major problems that gamers were noticing when playing through.

The hotfix was given a brief set of patch notes on the game’s official Steam page. And while the notes don’t outline the exact changes, the dev team did write they are working on addressing all performance issues.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC which should improve overall stability and performance of the game, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change…our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Marcin Momot, the Global Director for CD Projekt Red, shared the news of the hotfix on Twitter.

“A hotfix that should improve overall stability and performance of the game has just gone live on PC. Please make sure to update your version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and let us know how you’re finding it.”

Article continues after ad

The update is 3GB for on Steam and 1.9GB for GOG, and is available now.