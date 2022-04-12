Elden Ring DLC: Rumors, leaks & everything we know

Elden Ring DLC seems likely, but what will our next trip to the Lands Between look like? Here’s everything we know.

The huge commercial and critical success of Elden Ring means the probability of DLC is high. The game has various unused assets already built in, and the DLC rumors are flying. The question is though, what will Elden Ring DLC look like? Also, how many expansions will there be? Previous FromSoftware games have all taken a very different approach when it comes to downloadable content.

There’s also the Elden Ring endings to consider. Will the game be set after you become (or reject becoming) Elden Lord? Or could the DLC offer new endings to unlock, or simply exist independently of them like some previous Souls expansions have? Here’s everything we know about Elden Ring DLC based on rumors, leaks, and FromSoft/Bandai Namco’s track records.

When will we get Elden Ring DLC?

While we know the Elden Ring ‘franchise’ will continue, the devs have not given us any information about potential DLC as of yet. However, the game’s impressive sales numbers and overwhelmingly positive reception mean future content is almost certainly in the pipeline. We may not know when it’s coming, but past FromSoftware / Bandai Namco collaborations could give us an indication.

The last Souls game produced by both companies was Dark Souls 3 which released in April 2016. That game’s first DLC, the Ashes of Ariandel, was released in October 2016. The second and final DLC, The Ringed City, released in March 2017.

This could mean that Elden Ring may have two DLC packs, one releasing 6-7 months after the main game, and another 6 months later. If the devs do something similar to what they did with Dark Souls 3, then Elden Ring DLC could arrive around Fall 2022.

Elden Ring DLC rumors & leaks

There has been speculation that Elden Ring’s first DLC will be a PvP focused expansion, possibly set in the colosseum in Caelid. In the base game, this is guarded by a Giant Pot Warrior who’ll reward you with a talisman if you can defeat 3 NPC dualists in front of him. The huge structure behind him looks significant, but there’s no way to gain access to it in Elden Ring yet.

Such a location would make the perfect setting for a PvP focused DLC. PvP boss fights in Souls games are a much loved feature, this is when another player is summoned to control/be the boss instead of a standard AI encounter. Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 all featured such a boss battle, however, Elden Ring strangely omitted this feature.

It’s worth pointing out that Dark Souls 3 only added a PvP boss battle in its second and final DLC, therefore, one appearing in Elden Ring DLC is also highly possible.

Elden Dreams

As first reported by Eurogamer, dataminer Lance McDonald has discovered that Elden Ring once contained items and quests that involved exploring the dreams of certain NPCs. While the content was cut from the main game, it could be being saved for the eventual DLC.

In the cut content, an NPC called Monk Jiko asks the Tarnished to bring him something called Dream Mist. To get it, the player needs to invade the NPC’s dreams. This offers lots of creative possibilities and will allow players to fight literal nightmares, on top of all the other horrors that lurk in the Lands Between.

I worked really hard on this video you should look at it and tell your friend(s) to look at it https://t.co/bU7soHcJP0 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 11, 2022

Extended endings

The DLC of Bandai Namco’s last two games with FromSoftware, Dark Souls 2 and 3, featured DLC that extended the ending of the base game. However, it did so without contradicting or changing any ending the player had already unlocked.

The Three Crowns DLC in Dark Souls 2 allowed the player to complete an additional quest, once all 3 DLC packs had been completed, that unlocked a new ending. This one essentially gave the player a third option, on top of linking or rejecting the fire.

Those who completed both Dark Souls 3 DLC packs were treated to a complementary ending, one which sat alongside any other ending the player had unlocked by playing the base game. This one essentially offered the characters a way to escape the dying world by entering a painted world.

It will be interesting to see how the Elden Ring DLC impacts the game’s various endings or the world we explore.

So that's everything we know so far about the Elden Ring DLC.

