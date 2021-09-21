10 best survival games to play in 2022: Horror, multiplayer & open world

Survival games are all the rage in gaming today, so if you’re looking for new horror, multiplayer, or open-world titles to sink your teeth into, here are 10 of the best survival games you can try in 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch PlayStation, and Xbox.

While some survival games are focused on the horror genre, others tend to be about exploration and crafting, with each offering unique elements to keep players on their toes as they try to survive: Some provide an addictive gameplay loop that often sees your character isolated and scrambling around for resources to survive, whereas other survival games forgo an open-world environment and instead provide a cinematic experience — one in which your decisions and reflexes are put to the ultimate test.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best survival games you can play in 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, from multiplayer through to horror and open-world titles. While each one will share some similarities to the others on the list, every title below is a unique experience and each one is a must-play for survival game fans.

Contents

Best survival horror games in 2022

Here are five of the best horror survival games that will keep you sleeping with the lights on long after dark, from Resident Evil through to Until Dawn:

Resident Evil (Remake)

What better title to start with than a game that coined the term survival horror? While not all survival games are horror and vice versa, the remake of the original Resident Evil nearly slots into both camps, as you step into the shoes of an elite mountain rescue team who have been trapped in a mansion filled with zombies and other bioweapons.

Bullets won’t be the only way out of this mess, though, as you’ll also need to trust your survival instincts. For example, do you waste ammo killing that lone zombie trapped in a hallway? Or can you safely sneak past it or use another route? Resident Evil forces you to make these decisions, and getting one wrong can lead to your character getting eaten alive. No pressure.

Resident Evil Key Features

A remake of the first true survival horror game

Available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, & PC

Incredibly atmospheric

Spawned 7 sequels, including Resident Evil Village

Fixed camera angles

Two main playable characters

Outlast

Outlast and its sequels put the player in the shoes of someone armed with only a video camera in a dangerous, creepy location while murderous psychopaths stalk them. Be it mutated patients from an insane asylum or scythe-wielding cultists; your only option is to run for your life if they see you before hiding and praying they don’t look in that spot you picked. It’s heart-racing stuff and something every survival game fan needs to experience.

Outlast Key Features

First-person perspective

No combat

Survival depends on your wits

Incredibly scary

3 games in the series

Until Dawn

Until Dawn is essentially a playable horror movie where the player controls the narrative. Those looking for a scary interactive experience on a dark night will find exactly what they’re looking for here. You’re in control of a group of stereotypical horror movie teens as they take refuge from the snow in a log cabin.

Naturally, they start getting murdered one by one. The question is, can the player’s choices save or doom them? It’s also free to PS5 owners who subscribe to PS Plus in the PlayStation Library. Who survives is ultimately down to the player, but keeping everyone alive isn’t going to be easy.

Until Dawn Key Features

Playable movie with lots of twists and turns

Channels classic horror films

Multiple outcomes and endings

Lots of replayability

Follow-up, The Quarry, in development

The Last of Us

While The Last of Us and its equally acclaimed sequel aren’t traditional survival experiences, they borrow heavily from the genre to tell a compelling story, with the games being set in a fungus-filled zombie apocalypse where horror and survival are key gameplay elements.

Both games feature moments that are simply terrifying, be it the enemies you face or the depths of human depravity in the name of survival. The Last of Us games may actually represent the future of survival horror, one in which the genre isn’t constrained by expectations of what it should be.

The Last of Us Key Features

A survival game that blends horror and shooting

Gripping story and characters

A fresh take on the zombie apocalypse genre

Multiplayer

Both games are PlayStation exclusives

Alien Isolation

In space, no one can hear you scream, but your neighbors will. Alien isolation catches the spirit of Ridley Scott’s original monster movie: Forget colonial marines, pulse rifles, and Xenomorphs as cannon fodder — this is a game about survival, where one Alien creature stalks the player across a space station. The emphasis is on pure horror, making Alien Isolation one of the most nerve-shredding games ever made.

Alien Isolation Key Features

First-person horror adventure

Indestructible Alien stalks throughout

Mirrors the original movie

Survival focused, not action

Not an action game like Aliens: Colonial Marines

Best multiplayer survival games in 2022

While the below survival games may also involve horror and combat, they’re more traditional survival experiences, while also offering multiplayer capabilities. This means they prioritize the fight to survive over trying to scare you as a survival horror game would:

DayZ

Much like its undead denizens, DayZ refuses to die. This MMO puts players in the shoes of a lone surviver in the wake of a zombie apocalypse, with the goal being to explore and survive. This can be achieved by looting whatever you can find while avoiding the undead. However, where DayZ gets really interesting is in your interactions with other players. Will you join forces to help each other survive, or will you mercilessly kill and loot every other living person you meet?

Beware though, as you’re not the only one out in the wilds preying on the weak. While DayZ is a game about avoiding or killing zombies, the true horror lies in what you’re fellow survivors are willing to do to stay alive.

DayZ Key Features

Vast open-world

High player base

Fun in groups

Unpredictable gameplay

Permadeath feature

Subnautica

Subnautica is beautiful at first glance: the world is bright and vibrant, and the prospect of exploring an alien underwater wonderland is a tantilizing one. However, reality soon sets in when you realize that the gorgeous world ultimately wants you dead. You start to understand that you’re alone in a marine wilderness, and if the elements don’t get you, the creatures that lurk in the depths will.

Read More: Best horror games to watch on Twitch

What makes Subnautica special is that it’s the only survival game that places so much emphasis on the ocean. While Subnautica has elements of survival horror, it leans more heavily into the survival and exploration side. This means if horror and spooky survival games aren’t really your thing, Subnautica should be a much nicer refuge overall.

Subnautica Key Features

Underwater world to explore

Alien sea monsters can eat you

Sequel also exists

Original concept

Lots of crafting

The Forest

If the ocean is the star of Subnautica, then the vast woods are the star of The Forest, a game that sometimes feels like a photo-real Minecraft. You’re a plane crash survivor who’s stranded in a vast wilderness, and what’s more, there doesn’t appear to be any signs of civilization in any direction. To survive, you’ll need to find shelter, food, and water, while also needing to craft items and ultimately figure out a way to be rescued.

The only problem is that at night, The Forest becomes home to a whole host of humanoid cannibals who’ve taken a keen interest in you. You’ll need to defend yourselves from them and even seek them out in dark caves during daylight hours to thin their numbers. Just don’t lose your humanity and become something worse than them as you do.

The Forest Key Features

Gorgeous woodland world

Enemies are mysterious

Blends various genres

Tense gameplay at night

Intriguing story

Ark: Survival Evolved

While Ark: Survival Evolved felt like it was in development forever, the finished version is with us and it does not disappoint. Ark blends prehistoric beasts, survival mechanics, combat, and even a slither of sci-fi into one unique, memorable experience.

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a dinosaur-filled world, free from the trappings of modern life, then Ark will be exactly what you’re looking for.

Ark Key Features

Multiplayer

Available on all platforms

Can hunt and ride dinosaurs

Can build large towns

A vast amount of creatures

Minecraft

Minecraft is perhaps the most popular and celebrated survival game of all time. Love it or hate it, you can’t deny its influence. Mojang’s masterpiece came from humble beginnings and has expanded exponentially since that time. The premise is simple: you’re a little blocky person living in a big blocky world. You’ll need to explore, mine, and craft your way to survival and enjoy the adventure along the way.

Read More: Best indie horror games ahead of Halloween

While Minecraft is huge now, the memory of hurriedly building a cabin to sleep in before night falls, which is when the monsters come out, is one of our favorites of all time. And, judging by the success of the franchise, we’re not alone. Minecraft is simple at times, but it can also be scary, addictive, and always charming.

Minecraft Key Features

Ultimate crafting game

Iconic blocky world

Blends multiple genres

Available on every platform – including mobile

Offers multiplayer

So there you have it, 10 of the best survival games to play in 2022.