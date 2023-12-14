How long is God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla? Main story length, completionist run & more

Kratos in front of the gates of Valhalla in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok’s surprise DLC, Valhalla, is finally out for players to enjoy, and fans are loving Kratos’ new adventure so far, but how long will it take to beat this exciting new addition? Here’s what we know about how long God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla is.

Perhaps one of the most surprising announcements of The Game Awards was the trailer for a brand new God of War Ragnarok DLC, which was set to release in the next five days.

Article continues after ad

God of War: Ragnarok served as the epic conclusion to the Norse saga, as it tied up almost all loose ends. However, Valhalla serves as an epilogue to the said conclusion, telling a nuanced character story, which Santa Monica Studios is known for.

Article continues after ad

That being said, Valhalla also has a bunch of surprises for fans of the original God of War Greek saga, which should keep you hooked for rest of the game.

So, here’s exactly how much time you can expect to spend in Valhalla, God of War Ragnarok’s DLC.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Santa Monica Studios God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla opening scene

How long is God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla?

A single playthrough of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla’s main story should take you about 6 hours, according to HowLongToBeat. However, if you plan to immerse yourself deeper in the mystical realm of Valhalla and plan to go for a completionist run, you can expect to spend up to 8 hours.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, these hours may vary depending on your playthrough. Since Valhalla features a plethora of roguelike elements that allow you to tackle the different levels in a variety of ways, you might end up crunching more hours if you plan to experiment more.

Article continues after ad

While Valhalla might not be as long as other expansive DLCs, there might be more more than meets the eye, as a senior writer at Santa Monica Studios recently stated in a tweet that the end credits roll might not really be the end of the game.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as more information is unveiled.