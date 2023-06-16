Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, Eidolons, leaks, more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details about Aventurine, a new 5-star Imaginary character who shields his allies from harm. Here’s everything we currently know about Aventurine, including his skills, abilities, and Eidolons.

Honkai Star Rail is filled with plenty of tough enemies that can make short work of even the best teams. Fortunately, there could be a new tank character that could help increase your team’s survivability.

Aventurine aims to provide plenty of supportive plays to the game, helping his allies to stave off life-threatening blows. While Aventurine’s release could be a while away, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from revealing his abilities and Eidolons.

So, if you’re looking to add Aventurine to your team or just wish to know more about the upcoming tank character, then our guide has everything you need to know.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details on Aventurine’s release date. Even Honkai Star Rail leaks have yet to discover news on his banner. As always, we’ll update this section as soon as further announcements are made.

Who is Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail?

Aventurine is a 5-Star Imaginary character who is a member of the Preservation Path. While nothing is known about his lore, we do know that he focuses on protecting his allies with damage-sponging shields. Quite whether he’ll replace Gepard as the game’s main tank remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all we know about Aventurine.

Aventurine abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker, Affinity, has leaked Aventurine’s abilities and skills, giving Trailblazers a sneak peek at his kit. As always, the details below could change before Affinity’s official release date, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Basic ATK

Deal Imaginary DMG equal to Aventurine’s DEF.

Skill

Provides all allies with an exclusive shield capable of absorbing damage equal to ?% of Aventurine’s DEF, the shield can come with a random suit, lasting for ? turns. When Aventurine uses Skill again, it will refresh any suit except Spades, and provide all allies with increased shield value, shield cannot absorb damage more than ?% of Aventurine’s DEF + ? damage.

Ultimate

Randomly gain 1 to ? points of energy, then deal Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Aventurine’s DEF.

Talent

When any ally under the exclusive shield gets attacked, Aventurine will accumulate energy, a Spades shield will accumulate ? energy, any other suits will only accumulate 1 energy. When energy points reaches 6, Aventurine will refresh all suits of all allies and increase he own DEF by ?%, lasting for ? turns, after which consuming all 6 energy to perform? follow-up attacks, and for every attack, deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Aventurine’s DEF to a random enemy target on the field. Max energy accumulation is 10.

Technique

In the next battle, Aventurine receives a shield equal to ?% of Aventurine’s DEF, also increasing the chances of being attacked by enemy target, this lasts for ? turns.

Aventurine Eidolons

Details on Aventurine’s Eidolons have also leaked early, showcasing how powerful the 5-star Imaginary tank can be if you’re lucky enough to get multiple copies of him.

Level 1 – After using Ultimate, Aventurine receives a buff, increases the chances of being attacked by enemy targets, also when he obtains a suit it will definitely be Spades, this lasts for ? turns.

After using Ultimate, Aventurine receives a buff, increases the chances of being attacked by enemy targets, also when he obtains a suit it will definitely be Spades, this lasts for ? turns. Level 2 – When using skill, increases the chances of debuff resist of all allies by ?%, lasting for ? turns.

When using skill, increases the chances of debuff resist of all allies by ?%, lasting for ? turns. Level 3 – Ultimate lv +2, until lv 15; Basic Atk lv +1, until lv 10.

Ultimate lv +2, until lv 15; Basic Atk lv +1, until lv 10. Level 4 – After using Basic ATK, will deal an extra Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of all allies’ Shield Value, this can only trigger again after ? turns.

After using Basic ATK, will deal an extra Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of all allies’ Shield Value, this can only trigger again after ? turns. Level 5 – Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15; Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15; Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6 – For every ally that has a shield, Aventurine’s damage output increases by ?%.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

