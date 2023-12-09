Are The Finals servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are The Finals servers down? Here’s everything you need to know about The Finals’ server status and if there are any maintenance or outage issues.

Embark Studios has finally released their much-awaited free-to-play FPS, The Finals, after a couple of successful beta sessions earlier this year. The game features high-adrenaline gameplay combined with chaos and destruction, acting as a perfect action palette for enthusiasts like me.

The buzz surrounding The Finals has attracted a great number of players from different platforms. However, if you’re among those attempting to play but find yourself unable to, servers being down could be one of the reasons. So, here’s the current server status for The Finals.

Are The Finals servers down?

The Finals servers are fully up and running, following its surprise release at The Game Awards 2023.

However, at launch, Embark Studios allowed limited players to enter the arena and kept on increasing the limit from time to time.

How to check The Finals server status

To check The Finals server status, you can hop onto this guide, as we’ll be updating it regularly to provide you with the latest updates.

Other than that, you may also head over to The Finals official X account or join their Discord server to stay on top of other server-related issues.

