GamingGaming

The Finals closed alpha: Release date, platforms & how to join

The Finals promotional screenshotEmbark Studios

The Finals closed alpha playtest will give players a chance to play the upcoming free-to-play arena shooter ahead of the game’s official release date. Here’s how you can get involved in all the high-octane action early and which platforms it’ll be available on.

The Finals is the latest arena shooter game to wow FPS fans. Not only does it look incredibly stylish, but the added destructibility, mobility, and environmental interaction aim to make each match incredibly fun. 

Whether it’s blowing up buildings with explosives or using a grappling hook to leap across buildings, The Finals aims to deliver a fresh experience. 

So, if you’re intrigued by Embark Studios’ upcoming arena shooter or just wish to see how it plays, then our The Finals closed alpha playtest hub has everything you need to know. 

Contents

How to join The Finals closed alpha playtest

The Finals official screenshot of a character holding a weaponEmbark Studios
The Finals closed alpha will soon begin.

In order to sign up for The Finals closed alpha playtest, you’ll need to follow the simple steps outlined below:

  1. Sign into or make a Steam account.
  2. Locate The Finals page on the Steam Store. 
  3. Scroll down and select ‘Request Access’ to join the playtest. 

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll need to keep an eye out for an email notification from Steam. It’s here where the developers will notify you whether you have access to The Finals playtest.

Of course, like all betas, there is no guarantee that you’ll get access to the game’s first alpha playtest. However, we suggest requesting access as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment. 

The Finals closed alpha release date?

The Finals official screenshot of an environmentEmbark Studios
The Finals closed alpha will give lucky players the chance to play the BR early.

The Finals first PC closed alpha playtest goes live on September 29th, 2022. Currently, the pre-release is only available to those living in Europe or North America, but the developers will likely reveal more playtest dates in the weeks and months to come.

The exact times have yet to be determined, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information. 

The Finals closed alpha release platforms

When The Finals launches into its closed alpha, the title will be made available to gamers on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about The Finals closed alpha playtest. Make sure you check back here for all the latest news and updates.

keep reading

Omega strikers match
Gaming

Omega Strikers Ranks explained: How to unlock & rank up fast

Jessica Filby
fut draft token logo and tokens in fifa 23
FIFA

How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens: Free Draft Tokens

Andrew Highton
Wattson Apex Legends Thunder Kitty
Apex Legends

Wattson’s Thunder Kitty skin is finally getting a recolor in Apex Legends

Alex Garton
loading...