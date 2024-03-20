The Finals update 2.1.0 patch notes: SA1216 nerf, Private match map selection, more

The Finals patch 2.1.0 is here, nerfing the SA1216 shotgun as well as an update to the new private matches where you can now select maps.

After a gigantic patch 2.0.0 on March 14, the first patch update for Season 2 has released. The latest Season 2 introduced players to private matches and with patch 2.1.0, you can select the map you want to host your custom game on.

The SA1216 shotgun many Heavy build players use has been nerfed: It will now have a decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM and reduced damage per pellet from 7 to 6.

Starting The Finals patch 2.1.0, Glitch Grenades will trigger on impact when they hit the Mesh and Dome Shields while still bouncing off other surfaces in the game. Glitch Traps will also trigger on impact after hitting the Mesh Dome Shields.

Below are the full The Finals 2.1.0 patch notes from Embark Studios.

This update brings a new development to private matches! In the first of many improvements, we have added map selection to the feature so you can play in the arena of your choice.

Bug Fixes & Additions

Private matches

Players can now select the map when starting a private match

Players will no longer be stuck trying to join the game server after leaving a private lobby

Fixed an issue where party members with different crossplay settings could be unable to leave private match lobbies

Fixed a bug where players could bypass the “Crossplay ON” requirement for private matches, which resulted in a softlock

Console

Crash fix for audio-related crash

Power Shift

Monaco: Fixed jump pads clipping the streets on low/medium/high settings Added a short zip line to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral to make traversal smoother Polished placement and orientation of spawn points

Skyway Stadium: Added jump pad outside the construction spawn area Tweaked spawns to sit less close to edges

General: Fixed objective count score in the summary screen



Maps

Performance and polish on SYS$HORIZON

Adjusted collision on ceiling blocker to prevent players from getting stuck above the library when using the gateway gadget in SYS$HORIZON

Moved a spawn location in the corner of Monaco near the Hotels that was creating imbalanced scenarios in some game modes

Fixed incorrect destruction effect on trees in SYS$HORIZON

Fixed missing destruction effects on concrete fences in Seoul

Fixed missing destruction effects in multiple assets in the tutorial

Weapons & Gadgets

Fixed bug with inconsistent damage when multiple explosives were triggered at the same time by C4s and breaching charges as opposed to multiplied melee damage

Fixed an issue that made recoil on burst weapons not behave as intended

Fixed Gateway ammo not being properly refunded when being thrown into an APS

Fixed hovering objects after transmutation

Blocked transmutation on friendly carriables

Improved zipline behavior to better match the intended exit point and direction of the player

Improved the dematerializer ability to dematerialize/rematerialized objects when multiple objects are close to each other

Removed the ability to equip the mesh shield during defib revive

Art

Updated the shoulder-length hairstyles to avoid clipping

Fixed oversized ÖRF Sweater to prevent the sleeves from blocking ADS

UI/UX

Social syncs will not be excluded if a user is already logged in

Fixed a bug that would cause carriable objects to weigh more if they had an active Ping marker attached to them

Fixed incorrect text on certain contracts

Fixed overflowing text in item tutorial videos

Audio

Fixed seek-to-start time not working

Corrected the audio for the Season vignette video

Balance

Weapons

SA1216 Decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM Decreased damage per pellet from 7 to 6



Gadgets

Glitch Grenades Changed glitch grenades to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields — on other surfaces, they will still bounce



Glitch Traps Changed glitch traps to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields



Security