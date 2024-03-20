The Finals update 2.1.0 patch notes: SA1216 nerf, Private match map selection, more

The Finals update 2.1.0 patch notes: SA1216 nerf, Private match map selection, moreEmbark Studios
The Finals patch 2.1.0 is here, nerfing the SA1216 shotgun as well as an update to the new private matches where you can now select maps.
After a gigantic patch 2.0.0 on March 14, the first patch update for Season 2 has released. The latest Season 2 introduced players to private matches and with patch 2.1.0, you can select the map you want to host your custom game on.
The SA1216 shotgun many Heavy build players use has been nerfed: It will now have a decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM and reduced damage per pellet from 7 to 6.
Starting The Finals patch 2.1.0, Glitch Grenades will trigger on impact when they hit the Mesh and Dome Shields while still bouncing off other surfaces in the game. Glitch Traps will also trigger on impact after hitting the Mesh Dome Shields.
Below are the full The Finals 2.1.0 patch notes from Embark Studios.
The Finals update 2.1.0 patch notes
This update brings a new development to private matches! In the first of many improvements, we have added map selection to the feature so you can play in the arena of your choice.
Bug Fixes & Additions
Private matches
- Players can now select the map when starting a private match
- Players will no longer be stuck trying to join the game server after leaving a private lobby
- Fixed an issue where party members with different crossplay settings could be unable to leave private match lobbies
- Fixed a bug where players could bypass the “Crossplay ON” requirement for private matches, which resulted in a softlock
Console
- Crash fix for audio-related crash
Power Shift
- Monaco:
- Fixed jump pads clipping the streets on low/medium/high settings
- Added a short zip line to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral to make traversal smoother
- Polished placement and orientation of spawn points
- Skyway Stadium:
- Added jump pad outside the construction spawn area
- Tweaked spawns to sit less close to edges
- General:
- Fixed objective count score in the summary screen
Maps
- Performance and polish on SYS$HORIZON
- Adjusted collision on ceiling blocker to prevent players from getting stuck above the library when using the gateway gadget in SYS$HORIZON
- Moved a spawn location in the corner of Monaco near the Hotels that was creating imbalanced scenarios in some game modes
- Fixed incorrect destruction effect on trees in SYS$HORIZON
- Fixed missing destruction effects on concrete fences in Seoul
- Fixed missing destruction effects in multiple assets in the tutorial
Weapons & Gadgets
- Fixed bug with inconsistent damage when multiple explosives were triggered at the same time by C4s and breaching charges as opposed to multiplied melee damage
- Fixed an issue that made recoil on burst weapons not behave as intended
- Fixed Gateway ammo not being properly refunded when being thrown into an APS
- Fixed hovering objects after transmutation
- Blocked transmutation on friendly carriables
- Improved zipline behavior to better match the intended exit point and direction of the player
- Improved the dematerializer ability to dematerialize/rematerialized objects when multiple objects are close to each other
- Removed the ability to equip the mesh shield during defib revive
Art
- Updated the shoulder-length hairstyles to avoid clipping
- Fixed oversized ÖRF Sweater to prevent the sleeves from blocking ADS
UI/UX
- Social syncs will not be excluded if a user is already logged in
- Fixed a bug that would cause carriable objects to weigh more if they had an active Ping marker attached to them
- Fixed incorrect text on certain contracts
- Fixed overflowing text in item tutorial videos
Audio
- Fixed seek-to-start time not working
- Corrected the audio for the Season vignette video
Balance
Weapons
- SA1216
- Decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM
- Decreased damage per pellet from 7 to 6
Gadgets
- Glitch Grenades
- Changed glitch grenades to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields — on other surfaces, they will still bounce
- Glitch Traps
- Changed glitch traps to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields
Security
- Improved prevention and detection
- Added ban progression with a 3-strike system