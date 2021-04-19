Animal Crossing Turnips guide: Where to buy and sell, Turnip Lady day & more - Dexerto

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of opportunities to create a beautiful island right out of your dreams, but to do that, you’ll need to pay off your loans with Tom Nook and earn as many Bells as you can gather. Turnips allow you to do just that in Animal Crossing.

Selling the elusive, money-making root vegetable is one of the most lucrative ways of making those Bells. With so many collections to complete, things to build, and Villagers to move in — there’s always something to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Making plenty of Bells to do any of this is imperative, though, so read on to find out all you need to know on what to do with Turnips in the game with our handy guide.

Advertisement

Contents

Where to buy turnips in Animal Crossing

Buying turnips in Animal Crossing is incredibly easy. Every Sunday, you’ll be able to purchase a maximum of 9990 turnips in one purchase (and more if you have extra Bells) at a fluctuating price, weekly.

Who is Daisy Mae and when can you find her?

Between the hours of 5 AM and 12 PM, the Turnip Lady will appear on your island, so make sure to check in with her every Sunday. Known as Daisy Mae, the NPC pictured above is who you’ll be heading to weekly to purchase the money-making vegetable.

Carrying a hat full of turnips on her head, and a little blue dress with pound signs, she’s incredibly easy to spot.

Advertisement

Time Travel

If you’re not able to catch up with Daisy Mae on a Sunday, there are options if you’re open to playing the game just a little differently.

Dubbed ‘time travel,’ this method involves changing the date and time on the Nintendo Switch – which gets your game to trigger particular events – in order to get the NPC to appear on your island.

Read More: How to get Iron Nuggets fast

Missed Daisy Mae on Sunday and it’s now Monday morning? Follow these steps and you’ll be able to buy turnips in no time:

Close Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Press the home button. Head to system settings. Scroll down to System On the right-hand side, scroll down to Date and Time. Turn off ‘Synchronize Clock via Internet.’ Under the current date and time, move the clock back to the prior Sunday, and set the time for 8 AM.

Now, load up your game, and Daisy Mae the Turnip Lady should be somewhere on your island! Note that you should never time travel forwards to get your turnips and then set the date backward, as your turnips will become spoiled.

Advertisement

As we said previously, your turnips will also spoil if not sold by the following Saturday at 10 PM, so try not to be too greedy and wait too long to get that best price. That being said, you should be safe to time travel forward throughout the week a couple of days, as long as you don’t go past that 10 PM spot on Saturdays.

How to store Turnips

Once you’ve purchased your turnips, you’ll want to store them. Unsurprisingly due to how lucrative they can be, there’s no way to plant turnips in Animal Crossing. The only ways to store your turnips are:

Advertisement

Keep them in your inventory pockets. This will ultimately limit what you can carry, though. Placing turnips within your home. Burying the turnips in a designated spot on your Island.

The turnips won’t spoil whether placed in your home, stored in your inventory, or buried until 10 PM the following Saturday, so feel free to set them down wherever you have room.

How to sell Turnips and prices

Selling turnips in Animal Crossing is incredibly easy. Throughout the week after buying from Daisy Mae, you’ll want to head into your Island’s Nook’s Cranny and speak to Timmy and Tommy.

Each day, their prices will continue to fluctuate up and down. It can be worth waiting throughout the week to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck, though, so don’t be too eager to spend them all on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More: New Horizons gift guide for villagers

Predicting whether or not you’re likely to get a better price throughout the week is a lot of trial and error, though. This is mainly due to the fact that Timmy and Tommy’s buying prices change twice daily, between the hours of 8 AM and 12 PM.

Since Turnip prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons constantly fluctuate throughout the week, whether buying or selling, you’ll need to keep track of prices yourself or use a calculation site like Turnip Calculator to take out the need for hard work.

Turnip Prophet

One external tool that is a fantastic way to calculate and predict Turnip prices is called Turnip Prophet. This easy-to-use app allows you to predict when your selling price “spike” will be with the two raccoons.

It works by having the player input their stalk market prices from the last few days, and figuring out the best way to make a profit. You’ll get the best results from the app after inputting your information for a couple of weeks, so you might not get accurate numbers straight away.

Turnip Exchange

Not set on wanting to have to wait more than a few days to get the best price? Try the Turnip Exchange. Available either through the Reddit community or the website of the same name, you can head to these to connect with other players who are opening their island to visitors wanting to sell turnips.

It’s always worth checking out, as it’s the difference between making a profit, or losing out on Bells.

So, there you have it. All you need to know on buying, selling, and storing turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For more helpful guides and tips, make sure to hop on over to our dedicated main page for all the latest.