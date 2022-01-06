ACNH art guide: Real vs fake paintings & statues in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons players can purchase paintings and statues from Jolly Redd, but you’ll need to know how to spot fake art pieces to make sure you don’t get scammed – and that’s where our ACNH art guide will come in handy.

Even in the wonderful, family-friendly world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are still a few bad eggs looking to scam you out of your hard-earned Bells, with the biggest offender being Jolly Redd and his boat full of art.

The traveling merchant will visit the tiny northern beach of your island on random days, offering up four pieces of art for sale. Some are genuine and can be donated to the museum, while others will be fake (and are essentially useless).

Because of this, it’s really important to double-check every piece of art before you purchase it from Redd. We’ve put together an ACNH art guide to help you spot the real from the fake and avoid ending up with a useless forgery.

How to spot fake art in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Every piece of art in Animal Crossing New Horizons is based on a famous painting or statue, so if you know what the genuine work looks like, you should – in theory – be able to spot a fake piece of art.

The differences between real and fake pieces of art are often very small, though, so it’s easy to be fooled. To make matters worse, some pieces of art have multiple fake versions, while some don’t have any fakes.

We’ve listed all of the art you can find in Animal Crossing New Horizons below, including details of how to spot the difference between real and fake pieces.

ACNH art guide: Real vs fake paintings

Here are all of the paintings in Animal Crossing New Horizons alongside the differences between real and fake versions (if there are no details, there are no fake versions):

Art Real version Fake version Academic Painting No coffee stain Coffee stain in the top right corner Amazing Painting The man at the front has a hat The man at the front has no hat Basic Painting The subject has less hair The subject has a full fringe Calm Painting – – Common Painting – – Detailed Painting The flowers are blue The flowers are red Dynamic Painting – – Famous Painting The woman has no eyebrows The woman has arched eyebrows Flowery Painting – – Glowing Painting – – Graceful Painting The woman takes up half the length of the painting The woman takes up the full length of the painting Jolly Painting A weed sticks out of the bottom right corner There is no weed sticking out of the bottom right corner Moody Painting – – Moving Painting Tall trees on the right-hand side No trees on the right-hand side Mysterious Painting – – Nice Painting – – Perfect Painting – – Proper Painting – – Quaint Painting A tiny stream of water is coming out of the pot A wide stream of water is coming out of the pot Scary Painting The man’s eyebrows look normal The man’s eyebrows are inverted Scenic Painting Two people are leading the pack of dogs One person is leading the pack of dogs Serene Painting The animal is white The animal is white and grey Sinking Painting – – Solemn Painting The man in the doorway is holding the doorframe The man in the doorway is pointing upwards Twinkling Painting – – Warm Painting – – Wild Painting Left Half The creature is white The creature is green Wild Painting Right Half The creature is green The creature is white Wistful Painting The woman wears a pearl earring The woman wears a star earring Worthy Painting – –

The fake Wild Paintings in particular are quite difficult to spot. Despite the differences being simple, there are two halves and the colors are inverted for each one. Double-check the table above before buying them.

As we mentioned before, some of these paintings have multiple fake versions, but they will always have the differences listed above – and sometimes extra differences that make them even easier to spot.

ACNH art guide: Real vs fake statues

Here are all of the statues in Animal Crossing New Horizons alongside the differences between real and fake versions (if there are no details, there are no fake versions):

Statue Real version Fake version Ancient The statue has no antennas The statue has two antennas Beautiful The statue has no necklace The statue has a necklace Familiar – – Gallant The statue is not carrying a book The statue is carrying a book Great – – Informative The stone is black The stone is blue Motherly The wolf doesn’t have a tongue sticking out of its mouth The wolf has a tongue sticking out of its mouth Mystic The woman has no earring The woman has a large earring Robust The man isn’t wearing a watch The man is wearing a watch Rock-Head The face has a neutral mouth The face has a smiling mouth Tremendous There is no lid on the container There is a lid on the container Valiant The woman’s right leg is stepping forwards The woman’s left leg is stepping forwards Warrior The warrior has no shovel The warrior is holding a shovel

The most difficult fake to spot is probably the Rock-Head statue, as the difference between the real one’s neutral mouth and the fake one’s smiling mouth is very small. Make sure you examine it well.

The Valiant statue is also quite tricky. Make sure you’re thinking from the woman’s perspective when examining which leg is stepping forwards.

Where to find Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In order to get Jolly Redd to show up on your island, you’ll need to make 60 donations of fossils, fish, or bugs to the museum then speak to Blathers, who will bring up the prospect of displaying art at the museum.

The next day, look for Redd roaming your island. He’ll offer you a painting for 498,000 Bells, but after you decline he’ll reduce the price to 4,980 Bells. Donate this piece of art to the museum, and it will close for renovation.

Once the museum reopens, Redd will start visiting your island on random days. You can find his boat at the tiny beach at the north of your island, which will require terraforming abilities or a classic ladder to reach.

Every time Jolly Redd visits your island, you’ll be able to purchase one painting or statue only, and it will be delivered to you via mail the following day, so make sure you choose wisely – and avoid those fakes.

