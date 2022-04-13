How to get Raymond in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Wondering how to get Raymond to move to your Animal Crossing New Horizons island? We’ve got all the details you need, as well as some tips on how to increase your friendship.

Getting new villagers to move onto your island is one of the most exciting parts of Animal Crossing New Horizons. They usually appear at random, but sometimes you’ll want a specific villager to move in.

One beloved villager that many players want is Raymond, the “smug cat villager” who’s always rocking business attire. There are a few different ways to get him to move in, which we’ll explain below.

Contents

How to get Raymond to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The only guaranteed way to get Raymond to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons is to purchase his Amiibo Card, which can be scanned into your Nintendo Switch by visiting the Town Hall.

Raymond appears in Series 5 of the Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards collection, but these are sold at random in packs of three. You might have better luck trying to find one second-hand on a website like eBay.

Alternatively, you can go old-school and wait for Raymond to visit your campsite, or visit other islands in the hope that you find him. There are hundreds of villagers, though, so this could take a while.

How to increase friendship with Raymond in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Raymond has the ‘smug’ personality trait, which means he will get along with the majority of villagers including those with normal, lazy, snooty, and peppy traits. He might clash with cranky villagers though.

One of the best ways to increase your friendship level with Raymond is to give him gifts that are Cool or Elegant in Black or Gray colors. Talking to him every day will also help improve your friendship.

Who is Raymond in Animal Crossing?

Raymond is a grey cat who was introduced in Animal Crossing New Horizons. He also appeared in the mobile game Pocket Camp and has quickly become one of the most popular villagers in the franchise.

Some additional facts about Raymond are that his favorite song is K.K. Cruisin’ and his birthday takes place on October 1. His hobby is nature and his personality is smug, so he’ll often brag about himself.

