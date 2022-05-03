If you’re wondering how to get Gayle in Animal Crossing New Horizons, we’ve got the tips you need to get the Pink gator to your village.

Nintendo’s island adventure, Animal Crossing New Horizons, features dozens of fun and vibrant characters. However, it’s not always easy to bring every one of them to your village. Some characters, like the pink alligator Gayle, are especially hard to get.

The good news is that we know exactly how you can bring Gayle to your island in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Gayle in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Contents

How to get Gayle to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are three ways to get Gayle to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Visit other islands and convince her to move to your island when you find her.

and convince her to move to your island when you find her. Purchase her Amiibo Card and she will instantly move to your island.

and she will instantly move to your island. Wait for her to visit your campsite and convince her to stay.

The standard method to get Gayle in Animal Crossing is to wait for her to visit your island or find and talk to her while you’re off visiting other islands. This will build up a friendship between you both, and in time, you’ll be able to invite her to your island.

Just remember though, this could take months as there are hundreds of villagers in the game and you’ll not be able to convince them all to join you. So, there’s no guarantee this method will work.

Gayle’s Amiibo card in Animal Crossing

The only guaranteed (and fastest) way to get Gayle to move to your island is to purchase her Amiibo Card and scan it into the game.

This will bring her to your village without needing to interact with her and develop a friendship – although you should still become friends with her after she does move to your village.

Best way to plan your island layout in New Horizons

Her Amiibo card appeared in Series 2 of the Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards collection.

However, the problem with this method is that Amiibo Cards are sold at random in packs of three, so they can become quite expensive. Another option is to purchase one second-hand on a website like eBay.

How to increase friendship with Gayle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Gayle is considered a ‘normal’ personality type in Animal Crossing, this makes her easier to become friends with than most.

She will get along and coexist best with lazy, peppy, smug, snooty, and other normal villagers types. The best way to befriend her is to indulge her in conversation every time you see her.

How to get Ruby in Animal Crossing

Some other things worth noting: Gayle’s birthday is on May 17, her favorite songs are Bubblegum K.K, Cafe K.K, and K.K Spa, and her catchphrase is “snacky.”

That's everything you need to know about getting Gayle in Animal Crossing New Horizons!

