Animal Crossing player recreates Stardew Valley in New Horizons and it’s amazing

An Animal Crossing player has almost perfectly recreated the world of Stardew Valley within Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it looks phenomenal.

Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley merging together should come as no surprise as both share many similarities that give any player looking to relax and unwind a way to do so.

Both games provide players with tasks that, although mundane at times, give them a relaxing way to take on whichever world they’re in. This was especially the case during the rise of the current ongoing health crisis in which gamers were looking for a way to relieve themselves from the stresses of the world.

Animal Crossing player recreates the world of Stardew Valley in New Horizons

From the same person who recreated Leah’s house in 2021 comes a new recreation, and this time it’s a much bigger one.

Showcased by Redditor achn_kaylee on both the Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley subreddits, the user exhibited their own rendition of a Stardew Valley island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

They released a video in which they showed off various well-known features from the ConcernedApe title. These ranged from Pierre’s General Store to Calico Desert.

In the video, acnh_kaylee can be seen wandering through the town in which familiar faces and easter eggs referencing Stardew Valley’s world are aptly put. To make more of an ambiance, other players came in to pose as some of the well-known residents while others were replaced by animal villagers.

It’s clear that the fan poured countless hours into this recreation and it shows. Although these games officially crossing over is very unlikely, fans like acnh_kaylee showcase what it would be like in an amazing way.