How to plant and grow vegetables in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update has added so much great content to the game, with the ability to plant and grow crops among the new features. Here’s everything you need to know about growing your own vegetables.

During your time with your lovely villagers, you’ll be getting up to some wholesome activities, thanks to the new additions in the 2.0 update. Whether it is cooking tasty treats or listening to some brilliant tunes, soon enough you’ll also be getting around to planting crops in your lush garden.

Here’s how you can get started on your path to crop greatness.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get seeds in New Horizons

To get stuck into the fun of growing your own crops, you’ll need some seeds/starts to begin with. To acquire them, you’ll need to find Leif, who can sell you both items. Once you’ve located him, strike up a conversation by choosing the “I’m here to shop!” option. This will activate a shopping menu, where you can browse various products and acquire as many seeds/starts as you need.

Read More: How to cook and get recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Each start will set you back 280 bells, or alternatively, you buy five for 1,400 bells. If you haven’t met Leif yet, after he visited your island, you can unlock him at Harv’s Island Plaza.

Advertisement

How to plant seeds in New Horizons

After you’ve all the supplies you need, it is time to start planting them. Here’s how to grow your crops:

Find a part of your island to plant your seeds/starts.

Dig a hole and plant your seed or start inside it.

Water this spot every day.

After seven days have passed, harvest your crops!

Once you’ve harvested your crops for the first time, they will revert back to the Day 2 state. This means you’ll only need to wait three days before you can harvest again.

There you have it, everything you need to know about planting and growing vegetables in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We hope your crop career gets off to a flying start! Be sure to check out our other New Horizons guides too:

How to get a villager to move out | Best way to plan your island layout | Funny catchphrases in New Horizons | How to time travel | How to restart your New Horizons island | Stop villagers moving out | Terraforming guide | Villager gift guide | How to get the Music Box | How to get the Storage Shed