5 of the funniest catchphrases in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

Throughout your interactions with characters in the Animal Crossing series, you’ll come across some of the funniest catchphrases in New Horizons. The villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons each have their own unique set of catchphrases, including some very weird (and very funny) idiosyncrasies.

Game after game, some faces stay the same, but new potential neighbors keep popping into our virtual lives.

Every villager has their own unique personality, likes, and dislikes. Villager’s catchphrases are where they are able to really shine, though: some are odd, some are heartwarming, and others are downright hilarious.

Animal Crossing catchphrases

While catchphrases can be changed (and some may be adopted by other villagers), it’s so much more fun to leave them exactly as-is.

Because we love interacting with each and every unique character that we meet in-game just like you do, we thought it’d be fun to put together an Animal Crossing catchphrases list of some of the funniest ones you can come across in New Horizons. Ranging from fun to outright puzzling, here are five of the best.

Aurora

Aurora is a little penguin friend who’s a bit timid, and this nervous phrase fits perfectly with this chill little chick. She’s seemingly freezing, and as such her catchphrase is “baby,” but it comes out as “b-b-baby.” As a normal villager, she doesn’t have a particular affectation in terms of her personality, but it sure is cute and giggle-inducing to think she’s standing there shivering every time she says her catchphrase.

It also raises a serious question: aren’t penguins used to the cold weather? And why is Aurora so cold standing in the middle of an island paradise? Maybe she’s just gotten so acclimated to being in the cold that this phrase simply comes naturally to her now. Either way, it always puts a smile on our faces.

Bob

Everyone loves Bob. But what’s up with his catchphrase, “pthhpth”? We’re going to go out on a limb here and go by the old Animal Crossing E-reader card (thanks, Animal Crossing Wiki!) and say it’s because he tends to spit a lot when he talks. That doesn’t make trying to say this bit of onomatopoeia any less hilarious.

This lazy purple cat drifts around town with half-closed eyes and loves to chill out. But we lose all our chill every time we get into conversation with this cool dude and he, well, spits on us. Or he’s coughing up a hairball. It’s hard to say.

Broccolo

Broccolo is one gluttonous little mouse, and that at least partially explains his uproarious catchphrase “eat it”. But it definitely doesn’t make things any less awkward when you’re trying to have a conversation with this little guy. Uh, no, Broccolo, we don’t want to eat anything you command us to.

This food-loving mouse can’t get enough of napping and eating, but he may as well be a comedian with a few well-timed uses of “eat it” in his lexicon. While Animal Crossing is nothing but innocent and wholesome, this phrase of course does take on a bit of a naughty connotation in the right context.

Coco

Coco is pretty creepy, so adding the phrase “doyoing” makes her a little more approachable. She looks a little strange, but that weird catchphrase kind of reminds us of the gyroids of older Animal Crossing games. Either way, it’s such a weird phrase that we can’t help but giggle when it comes up.

It’s also a word that’s so unlike all the rest of the villagers’ catchphrases, that you really have to wonder why it’s thrown in with the rest of the mix. Either way, it’s a laugh riot, especially when you aren’t expecting it. Doyoing!

Tammy

Could this sisterly cub villager named Tammy actually be one of the sassiest of all? She might look lazy and laid back, but she can go from 0-to-100 quicker than the blink of an eye, ya heard? Yes, “ya heard?” is her catchphrase, and we’d honestly have it no other way.

Tammy talks tough, and it shows, especially if you start bullying her. Maybe it’s the fact that she likes to stay up late at night, but she’s always wound up and ready to speak her mind. Just don’t get her around any snooty or cranky villagers who like to spread rumors. Or do just that, because we love to laugh at these crazy animals.

