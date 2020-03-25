How to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

There’s a way to change time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, experiencing the different seasons and all that comes with them without having to wait, but using it could come at a price.

New Horizons, like past Animal Crossing games, happens in real-time synched to your system clock – so if it’s noon on a certain day in real life, it will be noon in the game as well.

But, there is a way to speed things up if you’ve already netted, fished, and collected everything that March has to offer or if you just want to check out more of the game’s content.

Advertisement

How to change date and time in Animal Crossing

The time travel cheat is the same, well-known one that’s been in the Animal Crossing community forever, and if you’ve ever played any of the games you’ve probably heard about it before. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Go to the home screen make sure Animal Crossing is closed. Head over to System Settings and select “date and time” and turn off the “synchronize clock via the internet” option. Set your time and date to whatever you want. Open Animal Crossing back up and check it out.

But, before you go jumping through time it’s important to note that things in the game will continue and simulate as if you had not been there. So weeds will cover your island and some of your favorite villagers might decide to hit the road, which can be a major bummer.

Read More: Gamers mock PETA for bizarre vegan Animal Crossing guide

You don’t necessarily have to change things by months and weeks though, you could simply change it from day to night in order to try and catch a certain fish or bug instead of waiting to do it later. Smaller time changes would also make it less likely your villagers will split on you.

Advertisement

Obviously for all the collectors out there being able to travel through time will allow them to race to completion even faster, and you’ll also earn massive amounts of interest on Bells stored in your account during the change, but not the ones in your pockets, obviously.

If you have three other friends willing to participate, you could even set it up to have each person’s island on a different season at the same time, and visit them at your leisure.

One of the biggest downsides, though, would be that this cheat kind of ruins New Horizon’s continuity. But, in the end, it really all depends on how you want to play the game.