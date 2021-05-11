How to grow blue roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

Blue roses might be the hardest flower to bloom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as there’s a very specific way of growing it. We’ve got everything you need to know about spawning your own.

Cross-pollinating flowers in the Animal Crossing series has always been one of the key features to making your town as beautiful as can be. Hybrids come in many different types and colors, and every player has a favorite, whether it be purple hyacinths, black lilies, or pink cosmos.

While gold roses require a specific method to spawn, they are relatively easy to obtain – but the blue variant isn’t quite so easy. It’s not just as simple as just planting and waiting, as there’s actually a science behind it. Read on to find out how you can grow them.

Advertisement

How to get blue roses in New Horizons

Blue roses spawn from red roses – but that’s not all you need to get them. Follow these steps, and you’ll be on your way in no time:

Obtain red, white, and yellow rose bags, whether that’s from Nook’s Cranny, Leif, or obtaining them from a friend.

Plant the red and white ones in a checkerboard pattern, water them, and wait a day to see if any pink ones spawn in. Rinse and repeat until you get one.

Once you’ve obtained a pink rose, plant it in a checkerboard pattern with the yellow ones. You’re going to want to grow some red to make a “hybrid” version, as regular ones won’t produce blue.

When you’ve got at least two reds, plant them exactly like you did the others, water them, and wait a day.

If they’ve not spawned a blue, continue the cycle until they do.

Blue roses spawn the same flower when breeding, so as long as you have two of them, you don’t need to worry about making hybrid reds anymore.

If you’ve done this correctly, you’ll soon end up with an entire field of them to decorate your island with.

So, there you have it! All you need to know about growing blue roses in Animal Crossing. Make sure to check out our other island guides and lists, such as the funniest catchphrases, terraforming guide, and the best way to plan your island layout.