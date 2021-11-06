How to get the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Over time you’ll acquire tonnes of items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and storing them can be a hassle in itself. However, you can make it easier by using the superb Storage Shed.

With so much building and designing to do on your own special island, you’ll end up amassing quite the collection of assorted items. Despite having the ability to unlock up to 40 slots within your personal inventory, it still isn’t enough. You’ll often be making trips back to your humble abode, just to drop off unwanted loot. Thankfully, the addition of the Storage Shed is the ultimate companion for any budding islander.

Here’s how to get one of your own.

Contents

Storage Shed Location

Before you make the trip out to get this brilliant item, you’ll need to have fully upgraded your house, as well as paid an extra 500,000 bells to add further storage capabilities. Once you’ve got that heft sum out of the way, you should receive a piece of mail about the shed itself (which can be purchased using Nook Miles).

Walk on over to the Town Hall and head inside the Nook Shop. Here, you’ll be able to purchase the Storage Shed, which comes in either a vibrant Pink variant or a Wooden finish. If you’re leaning more towards the Wooden Storage Shed, you’ll need the following to craft it:

30x Wood

30x Hardwood

30x Softwood

10x Iron Nuggets

Once you’ve picked your Storage Shed of choice, there are a few things to note in regards to how it functions within the game.

How the Storage Shed works

The Storage Shed isn’t tied to any specific spots on your island. Find your desired area and you can get to work on placing it. Don’t worry though, if you change your mind, it can be easily picked up and moved to a more suitable spot. When it comes to interacting with the Shed, you’ll have two different prompts to choose from: Put Something Away or Get Something Out. From here, you can decide what essentials you’re taking with you (or not) on your next adventure.

In true Animal Crossing fashion, you can add your own touch of color to the Storage Shed should you choose to.

