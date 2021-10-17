How to restart your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

If you’ve not played Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a while, coming back to a whole host of changes added via updates may be overwhelming. If you want to start afresh and build your island from the ground up, you can reset your save file.

After months of radio silence on content coming to New Horizons, which caused many fans to stop playing entirely, Nintendo is dropping a huge patch filled with features on November 5, 2021. The 2.0 update adds Brewster and his cafe, new villagers, harvesting and cooking, and much more.

If you’re one of the players who hasn’t played in months, jumping back into all these new changes could feel like you’re in over your head. Resetting and starting anew is an option if you want to play from the beginning – here’s how to restart your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to reset your Animal Crossing: New Horizons save file

Restarting your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is easy. But first, make sure it’s a decision that you’ve put a lot of thought into – once it’s gone, there’s no bringing it back! If you have a friend with the game, you can even trade your belongings to them first so you can get them back in your new town.

To reset your save file, follow these steps:

Press the Home button on your Nintendo Switch Go to System Settings Scroll down to Data Management and then click on Delete Save Data Find your save data and erase it

And there you have it! All you need to know on how to reset your Animal Crossing save file and start a new island.

