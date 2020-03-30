How to make millions from tarantulas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

Tarantulas are one of the scariest creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons due to the fact that they literally chase after you like absolute nightmare fuel. Though if you can get over your fear, one simple trick with them can net you millions of Bells.

In the Animal Crossing series, making enough money in the game to pay off your house loan is a top priority for a lot of players, and New Horizons is no different. New Leaf for 3DS had a bug-filled island that villagers could rush off to and make millions of Bells in a single night, and it seems as though the Switch game has something similar.

In the latest life simulation title, players use Nook Miles Tickets in order to fly from their airport onto a random island where they can harvest materials, catch fish, and even recruit new villagers. They also house a hidden secret – just like NL, you can farm a ton of money from them.

NOTE: At the time of writing, your game needs to be set in the Northern Hemisphere for this to work.

Animal Crossing tarantula money trick

To get Nook Miles Tickets, you need to spend 2,000 Nook Miles at the kiosk in the Resident Services building. Once you’ve got one, head on over to your Dodo Airlines airport and jet off to a mystery place after 7 PM and before 4 AM. It is currently unknown whether this trick works outside of that time window.

While the so-called ‘Tarantula Island’ is a known destination for the creatures, apparently it is actually possible to turn every single one into a spawning ground. Players have been reporting that they’ve been able to farm the scary critters even when on a normal isle.

You’ll want to have an axe, shovel, and a net in your inventory so you can either bring them with you and sacrifice the extra pocket space, or you can buy them for 100 miles a pop from your pilot Wilbur – the choice is yours. Then you’ll need to go into ultimate cleanup mode.

Use your axe and your shovel to chop down all trees and dig up the leftover stumps, and eat the fallen fruit in order to power up. Then remove all the weeds and pick all of the flowers on the island – you don’t need to dig those.

Finally, scare away all remaining bugs and the tarantulas should start appearing. It’s scary when they rear up and start running at you, but a swift swing of your net should easily best them. Ditch your other tools to clear up valuable inventory space.

Depending on how many Nook Miles Tickets you have, you should be able to make the big bucks by selling pockets full of the hairy critters and going back and forth.

Though, it should be noted that Flick will pay you more for them than if you sell them at Nook’s Cranny, so it’s worth waiting for him to show up in order to get more Bells if you’ve got the patience.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about making millions with Tarantulas.