How to get the Music Box in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making the perfect home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wonderful experience, but you can take it one step further with a Music Box. Here, we’re running through how to acquire this fun addition to your household.

Set against the luscious backdrop of your island, the soundtrack of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of delightful melodies. While the tranquil acoustic strums are enjoyable in their own right, players can take their passion for music further by adding a Music Box to their home.

Thanks to the new 2.0 update, Music Boxes have made their welcomed return to the game.

Advertisement

Contents

How to acquire the Music Box

The music box has made appearances before in the Animal Crossing series and is making an audacious return to islands across the world. Within the world of New Horizons, the Music Box is a DIY recipe that can be crafted at any workbench. However, getting hold of this seemingly elusive item isn’t as simple as going to Nook’s Shop.

Read More: How to get the Storage Shed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

At the time of writing, the only way to obtain the Music Box is by interacting with your fellow villagers while they partake in activities such as building.

In particular, Francine (known as a Snooty type villager) has been known to relinquish the Music Box upon interacting with them. We recommend setting aside some time to get friendly with your islanders, as they might just have this recipe with them.

Advertisement

How to use the Music Box

To browse through the Music Box’s library, simply walk up to the item and press A to access its ample selection of tunes. There are plenty of genres to choose from, all curated by K.K Slider himself.

While the exact details of the recipe are secretive at the time of writing, we do know that there is a classic Clamshell variant within the game. If the item follows suit like its predecessors, it would be wise to store any to set aside any Giant Clam Shells whenever possible.

We’ll be updating this article with more information on the Music Box’s recipe, so be sure to check back in as soon as new developments appear.

Advertisement

In the meantime, there is plenty to do on your island:

How to get a villager to move out | Best way to plan your island layout | Funny catchphrases in New Horizons | How to time travel | How to restart your New Horizons island | Stop villagers moving out | Terraforming guide | Villager gift guide