Bungie has binned the Destiny 2 infusion cap system ⁠— known as “weapon sunsetting” ⁠— just four short months after introducing the unpopular feature to a heavy heaping of backlash during the Beyond Light expansion.

After announcing their intentions to implement a “vault” system for Destiny 2 guns and powerful gear in early 2020, they officially pulled the trigger during the Beyond Light release late last year.

The infusion cap system was near-universally despised from the get-go. The “sunsetting” mechanic basically locked away any weapons Guardians had earned in raids, dungeons, and competitive playlists. Though Bungie originally stuck to their guns, it seems they’ve now backflipped on that decision.

“Sunsetting” has been shelved, Joe Blackburn announced on Thursday.

“With Season 11, we introduced infusion caps. While we still believe in these goals, it’s clear our execution was off the mark,” Destiny’s assistant director admitted.

“So, we’re making a change. Any weapon or armor that can currently be infused to max Power will continue to be able to reach max Power permanently. Starting in Season 14, we won’t be capping the infusion on any weapons or armor.”

There are, however, a few caveats being added with this long-awaited reversal. Mainly, Bungie has now locked their eyes on “problem guns” which would have been solved via ‘vaulting’. Instead, they’ll have to be nerfed.

“Because we won’t be capping our guns, we must consider more variables in the game balance of our upcoming seasons and releases,” Blackburn said. “So, expect to see tuning when it comes to our biggest outliers in PvP and PvE.”

First on the list are guns like Felwinter’s Lie and Warmind Cells.

Bungie are also expected to slowly reintroduce any weapons that were originally vaulted between Beyond Light and Season 13. How they will be re-releasing these missing weapons has not yet been confirmed by the Destiny 2 dev team.

“This is a big change for Destiny and one that we did not make lightly. However, we believe there’s nothing more important in Destiny than getting our rewards right.”

The long-awaited removal of “Sunsetting” is far from the only major Destiny 2 news Bungie decided to drop for Guardians on Thursday either, however.

Perhaps the biggest headliner is that The Witch Queen, which was slated to be the franchise’s major 2021 expansion, has been delayed until “early 2022”. This release date switch comes alongside news a fourth expansion will be added to the “Light and Dark saga” around 2024, following the trilogy release “Lightfall.”

Full crossplay across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC is also being deployed in Bungie’s series by Season 14, the devs promised. Catch up on all the details here.