 Destiny 2 officially shelves "Sunsetting" after huge fan backlash - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Bungie ditches “Sunsetting” in Destiny 2 after huge player backlash

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:34

by Isaac McIntyre
Bungie has binned "Sunsetting" in Destiny 2 after major player backlash
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2 Year 4

Bungie has binned the Destiny 2 infusion cap system ⁠— known as “weapon sunsetting” ⁠— just four short months after introducing the unpopular feature to a heavy heaping of backlash during the Beyond Light expansion.

After announcing their intentions to implement a “vault” system for Destiny 2 guns and powerful gear in early 2020, they officially pulled the trigger during the Beyond Light release late last year.

The infusion cap system was near-universally despised from the get-go. The “sunsetting” mechanic basically locked away any weapons Guardians had earned in raids, dungeons, and competitive playlists. Though Bungie originally stuck to their guns, it seems they’ve now backflipped on that decision.

“Sunsetting” has been shelved, Joe Blackburn announced on Thursday.

“With Season 11, we introduced infusion caps. While we still believe in these goals, it’s clear our execution was off the mark,” Destiny’s assistant director admitted.

“So, we’re making a change. Any weapon or armor that can currently be infused to max Power will continue to be able to reach max Power permanently. Starting in Season 14, we won’t be capping the infusion on any weapons or armor.”

Sunsetting was one of the most divisive moments in Destiny 2 history.
Bungie
Sunsetting was one of the most divisive moments in Destiny 2 history.

There are, however, a few caveats being added with this long-awaited reversal. Mainly, Bungie has now locked their eyes on “problem guns” which would have been solved via ‘vaulting’. Instead, they’ll have to be nerfed.

“Because we won’t be capping our guns, we must consider more variables in the game balance of our upcoming seasons and releases,” Blackburn said. “So, expect to see tuning when it comes to our biggest outliers in PvP and PvE.”

First on the list are guns like Felwinter’s Lie and Warmind Cells.

Bungie are also expected to slowly reintroduce any weapons that were originally vaulted between Beyond Light and Season 13. How they will be re-releasing these missing weapons has not yet been confirmed by the Destiny 2 dev team.

“This is a big change for Destiny and one that we did not make lightly. However, we believe there’s nothing more important in Destiny than getting our rewards right.”

Old Destiny 2 guns will no longer be locked away as new seasons roll around.
Bungie
Old Destiny 2 guns will no longer be locked away as new seasons roll around.

The long-awaited removal of “Sunsetting” is far from the only major Destiny 2 news Bungie decided to drop for Guardians on Thursday either, however.

Perhaps the biggest headliner is that The Witch Queen, which was slated to be the franchise’s major 2021 expansion, has been delayed until “early 2022”. This release date switch comes alongside news a fourth expansion will be added to the “Light and Dark saga” around 2024, following the trilogy release “Lightfall.”

Full crossplay across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC is also being deployed in Bungie’s series by Season 14, the devs promised. Catch up on all the details here.

Destiny

Destiny 2 delays The Witch Queen, locks in new 2022 release date

Published: 25/Feb/2021 20:54 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 23:56

by Isaac McIntyre
Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen has been delayed.
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2 Year 4

Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen is set to miss its original planned 2021 release date, Bungie has revealed. Instead, the highly-anticipated release has been delayed to “early 2022” in a bid to “maintain Bungie’s standards.”

The next planned Destiny 2 expansion won’t make its 2021 release window, assistant game director Joe Blackburn confirmed in Bungie’s weekly TWAB blog post on Thursday, February 25.

“Last summer, Bungie outlined our ambition for the next era in Destiny 2 by announcing the full arc, starting with Beyond Light, followed by Witch Queen,” he said. “As we began to scale production on Witch Queen last year, we made the difficult but important decision to move its release to early 2022.”

“Making this choice is not one we took lightly.

“Believe me, as someone close to The Witch Queen’s progress, there’s no one more than us that wants to get it out as soon as it’s ready.

“But, at the end of the day, we know we’re making this call for The Witch Queen and future chapters in Destiny 2 for all the right reasons, ones that put our team first and our game at the quality bar we strive for ourselves.

He continued, “We also realized we needed to add an additional unannounced chapter after Lightfall to fully complete our first saga of Destiny.”

Guardians will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on The Witch Queen.
Bungie
Guardians will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on The Witch Queen.

Considering just how huge The Witch Queen is expected to be — Blackburn promised it would “light the fire” for the Destiny saga moving forward — it makes sense that Bungie wants to give it as much time as possible.

“Witch Queen represents an evolution in the Destiny 2 story,” he continued.

“Beyond Light built the foundation and allowed us to weave the world-building of Destiny and Destiny 2 together, but The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases.

“As we’ve been developing The Witch Queen, we realized that we needed this release to be the first of many moments crucial to the story of Destiny.

“With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen.”

Expect to hear more about the Witch Queen’s new release date, and the “unannounced expansion,” later this year ⁠— likely “late summer,” Blackburn said.

Destiny's war between the light and the dark has been delayed.
Bungie
Destiny’s war between the light and the dark will restart early next year.

On top of the shock Witch Queen delay, Bungie also revealed some other major changes for Destiny 2 in their February 25 developer update.

The biggest news was that “sunsetting,” which has totally divided Guardians since its introduction late last year, is being dropped. The Destiny developers realized it was too tricky to solve, and instead decided to scrap the ‘vault’ mechanic completely.

Full crossplay across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC is also being deployed in Bungie’s series by Season 14, the devs promised. Catch up on all the details here.