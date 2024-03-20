How to get gold roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gold roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons require a specific gardening method to grow. Here’s a detailed guide on how to cultivate them in the game.

Mastering hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing involves more than just planting seeds. It’s a meticulous process that combines knowledge of color theory, plant types, and genetic principles to produce unique hybrids.

Gold roses have been a staple of many towns since they first appeared in Wild World for the Nintendo DS in 2005, largely due to their rare nature and also as a ‘humblebrag’ to make your village stand out above the rest – why would you plant regular flowers when you can have gold ones?

Article continues after ad

How to grow gold roses in Animal Crossing

Nintendo You’ll need a golden watering can.

To be able to grow a golden rose in Animal Crossing, here is what you need to do:

First things first, you’ll need a golden watering can . Isabelle gives you the DIY recipe after you achieve a 5-star island rating – the guide for which can be found here.

. Isabelle gives you the DIY recipe after you achieve a 5-star island rating – the guide for which can be found here. After that, you’ll need to breed red roses together in order to spawn some black ones . It doesn’t work with any other color; you need black specifically, and they only appear by using reds.

. It doesn’t work with any other color; you need black specifically, and they only appear by using reds. Once you’ve got yourself some black ones, plant them in a checkerboard pattern just like you would when trying to get any other sort of hybrid. Then water them with your golden can and wait a day to see if any appear.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg) Black roses make gold roses, but only using a golden watering can.

Each gold rose sells for 1,000 Bells, so it’s definitely worth trying to breed them in bulk as a way to make money to pay off Tom Nook’s home loan.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about growing gold roses in Animal Crossing New Horizons! Check out some other guides below:

How to get an Axe in Animal Crossing New Horizons | Best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch Animal Crossing turnips guide | Animal Crossing flower guide | How to get Gold Roses in New Horizons | How to get Gayle in Animal Crossing | ACNH art guide | Best way to plan your island layout | How to get Ruby in Animal Crossing New Horizons | How to get a villager to move out | How to restart your New Horizons island | Stop villagers moving out | Animal Crossing New Horizons Villager gift guide