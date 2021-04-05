6 egg types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons explained - Dexerto

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Easter-themed event brings plenty of new DIY recipes, so find out everything you need to know and the Bunny Day egg types and where you can find them.

The Easter festivities have come to the sunny shores of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which means the Bunny Day holiday event is live once again. Not only does this egg-cellent event enable players to craft a variety of egg-themed items, but this year’s festivities have also added a bunch of new goods to collect.

In order to make every Bunny Day item, you’ll first need to collect a variety of eggs on your island. Whether you missed last year’s Animal Crossing Bunny Day update or just wish to finish your crafting collection, then our handy eggs-planation of the game’s various egg types will make this Easter egg hunt less of a scramble.

Advertisement

Leaf Egg

As the name suggests, the Leaf Egg can be found in Animal Crossing’s trees. Simply walk up to any tree that has eggs on it, then shake it to claim your prize. The more trees you have on your island, the more Leaf Eggs you’ll be able to harvest.

Water Egg

Fishing has always been a big part of Animal Crossing games, so you’ll need to become a master fisherman if you wish to reel in some Water Eggs. During the Bunny Day event, the game’s fish silhouettes will sometimes net you a Water Egg.

Read More: Paralyzed Animal Crossing player goes viral with unique

While this can make searching for rare fish rather difficult, you’ll need plenty of Water Eggs if you wish to craft every DIY recipe.

Advertisement

Wood Egg

It’s no yolk that you’ll need plenty of wood eggs if you wish to craft a number of Bunny Day DIY recipes. In order to get Wood eggs, you’ll need to chop down trees to find them. Simply whip out your ax and get woodcutting to claim your prize.

Sky Egg

Not only do Animal Crossing’s Sky Eggs require a little more effort to obtain, but they also appear less frequently than the other egg-ceptional varieties. During the Bunny Day event, multicolored egg balloons can occasionally be spotted floating above your island.

Simply take out your trusty slingshot and pop the balloon to secure the present. These presents can contain Bunny Day DIY recipes, so make sure you don’t miss your shot.

Advertisement

Stone Egg

Quite how these eggs managed to get inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ stones is anyone’s guess. Simply hit any rocks on your island with a shovel and pick up your rocky reward.

Earth Egg

Just like Animal Crossing’s fossil spots, Earth Eggs appear under the ground and can be dug up with a spade. If you find any x-shaped marks on the ground, then be prepared to get digging!

So, there you have it, every egg type and where to find them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to check out our Animal Crossing hub for all the latest news and updates.