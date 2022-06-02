What are the Heart Crystals for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons regularly has time-limited events for players to take part in and reap some rare rewards. Wedding Season is one of those special events and players can earn Heart Crystals during it. We’re here to explain what they are and how you can use them in the game.

Whilst regular gameplay in Animal Crossing: New Horizon can keep players entertained for hours, there are only so many Turnips or Iron Nuggets to satiate a player’s desire for fun. This is why Nintendo brings back events on a regular basis to change things up.

Animal Crossing’s Wedding Season is one such example and comes around every June, starting on June 1 and ending on June 30. As you can imagine, players can earn special wedding-themed items and goodies and the presence of Heart Crystals becomes a regular occurrence.

So let’s see what they’re all about.

What are Heart Crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Heart Crystals are effectively a currency that can only be earned during the game’s Wedding Season special event and the amount you will receive will vary depending on your ability to take anniversary photos for Reese, an NPC.

The lowest you can obtain is 5 at one time, whereas some quality photography can reward you with as many as 15!

How to use Heart Crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With your Heart Crystals safely ensconced in your inventory, you can do one of three things with them: use them to buy limited edition, wedding-themed items from Cyrus, give them to villagers for special, one-off dialog options, or sell them for 100 bells each.

You can store up to 30 at any one time and, again, they are only available during the Wedding Season event.

