Animal Crossing: New Horizons gift guide for villagers - Dexerto

Gifting is a complicated affair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and if you want to reach best friend status with your favorite villager, you’ll need to know what presents to give them. We’ve put together an Animal Crossing Gift Guide, so you’ll which gifts are the best, and which ones will land you in the doghouse.
We all know the pain of gifting somebody something and it’s clear that they don’t like it, even if they pretend they do. Or maybe that’s been you on Christmas morning when opening presents in front of family and receiving the 20th pair of socks in a row – “Oh, thanks Grandma, I love it,” you say through gritted teeth.
The same thing happens in ANCH, too. But it doesn’t have to – each villager has a set of items that they love to receive, scoring you points and a closer friendship as a result.
New Horizons point system
The first thing you need to know before we get started with the Animal Crossing gift guide is that there’s actually a point system when it comes to friendship in the game. Each character starts with 25 points automatically, and will eventually ask to move when that level hits zero.
If you want to maintain a good relationship with your favorites, you need to make sure that never happens – and that’s where gifting plays a part.
Here’s how the point system breaks down:
Furniture – 3 points
Favorite clothing style – 2 points
Umbrellas (non-frog villagers only, they get 1 point) – 2 points
Flowers, fish, and insects – 2 points
Tools and music – 2 points
Wrapped gift – 1 point
Garbage – -2 points
Giving them furniture that costs over 10,000 Bells is a surefire way of raising the stat, and you’ll get even more if it’s gift-wrapped. The same can’t be said for other items like clothing, though – this is where you need to be a bit more specific in what you hand out.
You can’t give villagers gifts until you’ve raised their friendship level, either, and you can only do so once per day. So make sure you talk to them as much as you can to lay the foundations for a blossoming connection.
A big reason for players preferring to gift clothes and accessories over furniture is that they like to keep villagers’ houses as clean and as close to their original state as possible. There are seven types of clothing in the game, and each character likes a variety of different ones.
You’ll need to use your initiative to figure out what exactly falls under each category, but it’s not difficult.
The clothing types are as follows:
Active – Sporty stuff like the sports cap, ski goggles, ladder shades, and wrestler uniform.
Colorful – Multicolored attire like the egg party dress, flashy cardigan, and pharaoh’s outfit.
Cool – Hip-themed clothing such as the collarless shirt, mage’s hat, and meme shirt.
Cute – Charming pieces like the heart shades, flower sweater, zen hair clip, and dolly shirt work wonders.
Elegant – Fancy-looking apparel such as the tiara, butterfly shades, and tailcoat.
Gorgeous – Beautiful things, for example, the Labelle sunglasses, gown coat, and flashy hairpin.
Simple – Plain attire like the oval glasses, straw hat, and tee dress.
Each character also likes certain colors, so you’ll need to make sure you match those up to the style as well. While it might seem overwhelming at first, trust us here – it’s not as hard as it sounds.
They'll often gift you something in return if they like your present. Animal Crossing Gift Guide: Best gifts for villagers
All villagers and their favorite clothes styles and colors can be found below:
Alligators
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Alfonso
Simple
Red, blue
Alli
Gorgeous, Elegant
Yellow, brown
Boots
Gorgeous, Active
Colorful, purple
Del
Cool, Simple
Blue, white
Drago
Elegant, Gorgeous
Orange, red
Gayle
Cute
Pink, white
Sly
Cool, Simple
Brown, green
Anteaters
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Anabelle
Cute, Simple
Green, blue
Annalisa
Elegant, Gorgeous
Red, pink
Antonio
Simple
Light blue, blue
Cyrano
Cool, Active
Yellow, beige
Olaf
Elegant, Gorgeous
Red, black
Pango
Elegant, Cool
Orange, purple
Snooty
Simple
Green, yellow
Bears
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Beardo
Elegant
Brown, blue
Charlise
Active, Cute
Red, orange
Chow
Cool, Gorgeous
Black, white
Curt
Cool
Blue, white
Grizzly
Cool, Simple
Red, black
Groucho
Cool, Simple
Black, gray
Ike
Cool
Green, blue
Klaus
Simple
Gray, white
Megan
Cute, Simple
Yellow, light blue
Nate
Simple
White, green
Paula
Cute, Active
Orange, green
Pinky
Cute, Simple
Red, pink
Teddy
Simple
Yellow, orange
Tutu
Cute, Simple
Pink, red
Ursula
Simple, Cute
Red, orange
Birds
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Admiral
Cool
Black, blue
Anchovy
Simple
Colorful, orange
Jacob
Simple
Green, red
Jacques
Cool, Simple
Green, black
Jay
Active
Blue, light blue
Jitters
Active
Yellow, orange
Lucha
Active, Cool
Black, gray
Midge
Cute, Simple
Pink
Peck
Simple, Active
Beige, red
Piper
Elegant, Gorgeous
Black, white
Robin
Elegant, Cool
Light blue, purple
Sparro
Active, Simple
Green, gray
Twiggy
Simple, Cute
Pink, blue
Bulls
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Angus
Cool
Red, black
Coach
Active
Blue, red
Rodeo
Simple, Cool
Black, red
Stu
Simple
Brown, beige
T-Bone
Cool, Simple
Blue, black
Vic
Cool, Active
Light blue, blue
Cats
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Ankha
Gorgeous, Simple
Colorful, brown
Bob
Simple, Cute
Colorful, red
Felicity
Cute
Yellow, orange
Kabuki
Simple
Purple, red
Katt
Cool
Purple, black
Kid Cat
Active, Simple
Red
Kiki
Simple
Brown, beige
Kitty
Elegant, Gorgeous
Green, gray
Lolly
Simple
Gray, pink
Merry
Cute
Pink, light blue
Mitzi
Simple
Brown, beige
Moe
Active, Simple
Black, gray
Monique
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, pink
Olivia
Cool, Elegant
White, black
Punchy
Simple
Blue, light blue
Purrl
Cool, Elegant
Gray, blue
Raymond
Elegant, Cool
Black, gray
Rosie
Cute
Pink, red
Rudy
Active, Simple
Yellow, beige
Stinky
Active, Simple
Red, blue
Tabby
Active, Cool
Black, gray
Tangy
Simple, Cute
Green, yellow
Tom
Cool, Simple
Black, gray
Chickens
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Ava
Elegant, Cute
Red, gray
Becky
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, pink
Benedict
Simple
Blue, purple
Broffina
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, red
Egbert
Simple
Beige, brown
Goose
Simple, Active
Blue, white
Ken
Cool, Simple
Purple, blue
Knox
Elegant, Gorgeous
Brown, red
Plucky
Cool, Simple
Light blue, yellow
Cows
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Naomi
Elegant, Gorgeous
Colorful, purple
Norma
Cute, Simple
White, light blue
Patty
Simple, Cute
Orange, red
Tipper
Gorgeous, Cute
Colorful, pink
Cubs
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Barold
Simple, Cool
Yellow, black
Bluebear
Cute, Simple
White, blue
Cheri
Simple, Cute
Yellow, light blue
Chester
Simple
Yellow, green
Judy
Cute, Elegant
Pink, white
June
Cute, Simple
White, red
Kody
Active, Simple
Colorful, white
Maple
Simple, Cute
Beige, green
Murphy
Simple, Cool
Blue, white
Olive
Simple
Brown, yellow
Pekoe
Elegant, Cute
Red, beige
Poncho
Simple
Orange, yellow
Pudge
Simple
Green, blue
Stitches
Simple, Cute
Colorful, white
Tammy
Cool, Active
Red, purple
Vladimir
Simple, Cool
Yellow, colorful
Deer
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bam
Active, Simple
Green, brown
Beau
Simple, Cute
Beige, orange
Bruce
Cool, Simple
Black, red
Deirdre
Simple
Orange
Diana
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, pink
Erik
Simple
Beige, red
Fauna
Simple, Cute
Beige, white
Fuchsia
Cool
Pink
Lopez
Gorgeous
Gray
Zell
Cool, Gorgeous
Purple, gray
Dogs
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bea
Simple, Cool
Light blue, green
Benjamin
Simple
Red, white
Biskit
Gorgeous, Simple
Colorful, purple
Bones
Simple, Cute
Beige, brown
Butch
Cool, Simple
Blue, gray
Cherry
Cool, Elegant
Black, purple
Cookie
Cute
Green, light blue
Daisy
Simple, Cute
Colorful, light blue
Goldie
Simple, Cute
Yellow, orange
Lucky
Simple
Beige, white
Mac
Active, Cool
Red, white
Maddie
Simple, Cute
Purple, pink
Marcel
Simple, Cool
Green, blue
Portia
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, black
Shep
Simple, Cool
Light blue, blue
Walker
Simple
Orange, red
Ducks
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bill
Active
Blue, purple
Deena
Simple, Cute
Colorful, blue
Derwin
Simple, Elegant
Yellow, beige
Drake
Cool, Simple
Brown, red
Freckles
Simple, Cute
Green, colorful
Gloria
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, gray
Joey
Simple
Green, blue
Ketchup
Cute
Light blue, white
Maelle
Cool, Simple
Pink, white
Mallary
Cool, Gorgeous
Blue, white
Miranda
Elegant, Gorgeous
Blue, purple
Molly
Cute, Simple
Yellow, pink
Pate
Simple, Cute
Yellow, white
Pompom
Cute, Simple
Pink, light blue
Quillson
Elegant, Cool
Beige, orange
Scoot
Active, Simple
Beige, blue
Weber
Cool, Simple
Blue, black
Eagles
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Amelia
Cool, Elegant
Black, white
Apollo
Cool, Simple
Black
Avery
Simple, Gorgeous
Orange, brown
Buzz
Simple, Active
Yellow, red
Celia
Elegant, Cute
Pink, green
Frank
Gorgeous, Cool
Brown, yellow
Keaton
Gorgeous, Cool
Blue, white
Pierce
Elegant, Active
Orange, yellow
Sterling
Simple, Elegant
Blue, red
Elephants
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Axel
Active, Simple
Green, white
Big Top
Simple, Active
Green
Cyd
Cool, Active
Black, yellow
Dizzy
Simple
Yellow, blue
Ellie
Simple, Cute
Gray, pink
Eloise
Elegant, Simple
Green, orange
Margie
Elegant, Cute
Pink, red
Opal
Elegant, Cool
Black, orange
Paolo
Simple, Elegant
Gray, light blue
Tia
Cute, Elegant
Black, white
Tucker
Active, Simple
Yellow, orange
Frogs
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Camofrog
Cool, Active
Blue, white
Cousteau
Elegant, Gorgeous
Green, red
Croque
Elegant, Cool
Red, orange
Diva
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, light blue
Drift
Simple, Active
Orange, red
Frobert
Active, Simple
Blue, colorful
Gigi
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, white
Henry
Cool, Simple
Blue, light blue
Huck
Simple, Cool
Green, yellow
Jambette
Cool
Brown
Jeremiah
Simple
Orange, yellow
Lily
Cute, Simple
White, yellow
Prince
Simple, Active
Yellow, white
Puddles
Cute, Gorgeous
Green, pink
Raddle
Elegant, Simple
White, gray
Ribbot
Simple, Active
Blue, light blue
Tad
Active, Simple
Yellow, colorful
Wart Jr.
Simple
Blue, purple
Goats
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Billy
Simple, Active
Blue, purple
Chevre
Cute, Elegant
Red, pink
Gruff
Cool, Gorgeous
Purple, black
Kidd
Elegant, Cool
Gray, white
Nan
Simple, Elegant
White, yellow
Pashmina
Cool, Elegant
Red, colorful
Sherb
Simple, Cute
Gray, blue
Velma
Elegant, Gorgeous
Light blue, purple
Gorillas
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Al
Active
Red, white
Boone
Elegant, Cool
Colorful, red
Boyd
Simple, Cool
Red, black
Cesar
Cool, Elegant
Blue, light blue
Hans
Elegant, Gorgeous
Gray, blue
Louie
Active, Simple
Gray, red
Peewee
Active, Cool
Orange, blue
Rocket
Active, Cool
Pink, red
Violet
Gorgeous, Cool
Purple, pink
Hamsters
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Apple
Cute, Simple
Colorful, red
Clay
Elegant, Simple
Beige, brown
Flurry
Elegant, Cute
Red, pink
Graham
Simple, Cool
Green, orange
Hamlet
Simple, Active
Purple, blue
Hamphrey
Cool, Simple
Gray, beige
Rodney
Gorgeous, Cool
Pink, colorful
Soleil
Cool, Gorgeous
Red, yellow
Hippos
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bertha
Cute, Elegant
Pink, white
Biff
Gorgeous, Active
Black, blue
Bitty
Cute, Elegant
Pink, orange
Bubbles
Active, Cute
Purple, pink
Harry
Cool, Simple
Green, orange
Hippeux
Elegant, Gorgeous
Brown, green
Rocco
Simple, Cool
Yellow, black
Horses
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Annalise
Elegant, Active
Blue, purple
Buck
Active, Simple
Gray, brown
Cleo
Cute, Elegant
Light blue, white
Clyde
Simple, Cute
Green, white
Colton
Gorgeous, Elegant
Cute, red
Ed
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, gray
Elmer
Simple, Cool
Blue, white
Julian
Gorgeous, Cool
Purple, blue
Papi
Simple
Orange, light blue
Peaches
Cute, Simple
Colorful, light blue
Reneigh
Cool, Gorgeous
Black, purple
Roscoe
Cool, Gorgeous
Black, gray
Savannah
Cool, Simple
Light blue, blue
Victoria
Active, Simple
Yellow, orange
Winnie
Cool, Simple
White, gray
Kangaroos
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Astrid
Cool, Active
Black, colorful
Carrie
Cute
Red, colorful
Kitt
Elegant, Simple
Purple, red
Marcie
Cute, Elegant
Pink, beige
Mathilda
Cool, Gorgeous
White, red
Rooney
Active
Gray, black
Sylvia
Simple, Gorgeous
Yellow, green
Walt
Cool
Black, gray
Koalas
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Alice
Cute
Red, pink
Canberra
Active, Cool
Green, light blue
Eugene
Cool, Gorgeous
Black, gray
Gonzo
Simple, Cool
Black, green
Lyman
Simple, Active
Light blue, yellow
Melba
Cute
White, green
Ozzie
Simple, Cute
Yellow, orange
Sydney
Cute, Simple
Beige, yellow
Yuka
Cool, Elegant
Orange, yellow
Lions
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bud
Active, Simple
Green, yellow
Elvis
Gorgeous, Elegant
Red, black
Leopold
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, green
Lionel
Gorgeous, Active
Green, gray
Mott
Active, Elegant
Blue, green
Rex
Simple, Cute
Blue, light blue
Rory
Simple, Active
Blue, red
Mice
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Anicotti
Simple, Elegant
Red, pink
Bella
Cool, Active
Black, purple
Bettina
Simple, Elegant
White, red
Bree
Elegant, Gorgeous
Black, blue
Broccolo
Simple, Cute
Colorful, yellow
Candi
Simple, Cute
Light blue, yellow
Chadder
Elegant, Gorgeous
Black, gray
Dora
Simple, Elegant
Blue, light blue
Greta
Elegant, Simple
Pink, purple
Limberg
Simple, Cool
Green, blue
Moose
Cool, Gorgeous
Purple, red
Penelope
Cute, Gorgeous
Pink, red
Rizzo
Simple, Cool
Black, gray
Rod
Active, Cool
Blue, light blue
Samson
Simple, Active
Red, yellow
Monkeys
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Deli
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, brown
Elise
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, red
Flip
Active, Simple
Blue, yellow
Monty
Cool
Yellow, gray
Nana
Cute
Pink, white
Shari
Cute, Active
Light blue, yellow
Simon
Simple, Active
Red, colorful
Tammi
Cute, Active
Purple, green
Octopuses
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Marina
Cute
Pink, red
Octavian
Cool, Simple
Black, white
Zucker
Simple, Cute
Blue, yellow
Ostriches
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Blanche
Elegant, Gorgeous
Black, brown
Cranston
Simple, Cool
Beige, brown
Flora
Cute, Active
Colorful, pink
Gladys
Elegant, Cute
Green, pink
Julia
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, red
Phil
Elegant, Cool
Green, red
Phoebe
Gorgeous, Cool
Black, red
Queenie
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, gray
Sandy
Simple, Cool
Light blue, white
Sprocket
Simple, Active
Orange, green
Penguins
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Aurora
Cute, Elegant
Pink, red
Boomer
Simple, Cool
Brown, beige
Cube
Simple, Cute
Yellow, colorful
Flo
Cool, Gorgeous
Red, purple
Friga
Elegant, Gorgeous
Pink, black
Gwen
Gorgeous, Elegant
Green, white
Hopper
Cool, Simple
Yellow, red
Iggly
Active, Simple
Red, blue
Puck
Active, Simple
Blue, red
Roald
Active, Simple
Red, yellow
Sprinkle
Cute, Elegant
Light blue, white
Tex
Cool, Elegant
Black, gray
Wade
Simple, Gorgeous
Light blue, blue
Pigs
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Agnes
Simple, Elegant
Pink, white
Boris
Cool, Gorgeous
Purple, black
Chops
Gorgeous, Elegant
Red, green
Cobb
Simple, Active
White, blue
Curly
Simple, Active
Yellow, colorful
Gala
Cute, Elegant
Pink, white
Hugh
Simple, Active
Beige, yellow
Kevin
Active, Simple
Black, red
Lucy
Cute, Elegant
Pink, red
Maggie
Cute, Elegant
Green, yellow
Pancetti
Cute, Gorgeous
Red, yellow
Peggy
Cute, Active
Blue, Red
Rasher
Cool, Simple
Blue, black
Spork
Simple, Active
Green, colorful
Truffles
Cute, Gorgeous
Green, red
Rabbits
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bonbon
Cute, Elegant
Light blue, yellow
Bunnie
Cute
Green, pink
Carmen
Elegant, Cute
Green, beige
Chrissy
Cute
Pink, white
Claude
Simple
Black, colorful
Coco
Simple, Cute
Beige, green
Cole
Simple, Cute
Orange, colorful
Doc
Simple, Elegant
Gray, beige
Dotty
Simple, Cute
Blue, black
Francine
Elegant, Gorgeous
Blue, black
Gabi
Cute, Gorgeous
Brown, red
Gaston
Simple, Gorgeous
Brown, orange
Genji
Elegant, Simple
Green, purple
Hopkins
Simple, Active
Blue, Yellow
Mira
Cool
Black, blue
O’Hare
Active, Cool
Blue, light blue
Pippy
Cute, Simple
Green, brown
Ruby
Cute, Active
Light blue, pink
Snake
Active, Simple
Black, blue
Tiffany
Gorgeous, Cool
Black, red
Rhinos
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Hornsby
Simple
Green, brown
Merengue
Cute, Simple
White, red
Renée
Cool, Active
Purple, yellow
Rhonda
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, black
Spike
Cool, Gorgeous
Black, gray
Tank
Active, Simple
Red, green
Sheep
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Baabara
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, blue
Cashmere
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, beige
Curlos
Active, Gorgeous
Red, green
Dom
Active, Cute
Red, colorful
Eunice
Simple, Elegant
Beige, orange
Frita
Active, Cute
Yellow, red
Muffy
Gorgeous, Elegant
Black, purple
Pietro
Gorgeous, Simple
Colorful, red
Stella
Simple
Yellow, beige
Timbra
Elegant, Gorgeous
Green, brown
Vesta
Simple, Cute
Orange, red
Wendy
Cool, Gorgeous
Red, Green
Willow
Cute, Gorgeous
White, pink
Squirrels
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Agent S
Active, Simple
Blue, black
Blaire
Gorgeous, Elegant
Orange, brown
Cally
Cute, Elegant
Red, green
Caroline
Cute, Gorgeous
Colorful, white
Filbert
Simple, Cute
Blue, white
Hazel
Active, Cute
Red, yellow
Marshal
Elegant, Cool
Light blue, blue
Mint
Gorgeous, Cute
Pink, purple
Nibbles
Cute, Active
Red, yellow
Peanut
Cute
Red, colorful
Pecan
Elegant, Gorgeous
Purple, beige
Poppy
Cute, Elegant
Green, yellow
Ricky
Cool, Simple
Blue, red
Sally
Simple, Elegant
White, beige
Sheldon
Active, Cool
Green, yellow
Static
Cool, Active
Black, yellow
Sylvana
Cute, Simple
Green, purple
Tasha
Elegant, Gorgeous
Beige, gray
Tigers
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Bangle
Gorgeous, Cute
Yellow, green
Bianca
Cute
Pink, orange
Claudia
Gorgeous, Elegant
Purple, white
Leonardo
Active, Gorgeous
Red, blue
Rolf
Cool, Active
Blue, black
Rowan
Active, Simple
Light blue, gray
Tybalt
Active, Simple
Blue, purple
Wolves
Villager
Clothing type
Colors
Audie
Cute, Active
Green, white
Chief
Cool, Simple
White, gray
Dobie
Simple, Cool
Brown, beige
Fang
Simple, Cool
White, light blue
Freya
Elegant, Cool
Green, blue
Kyle
Gorgeous, Cool
Black, white
Lobo
Cool, Active
Black, beige
Skye
Cute
Blue, white
Vivian
Gorgeous, Elegant
Gray, purple
Whitney
Elegant, Cool
Blue, Light blue
Wolfgang
Cool, Active
Black, green
So, there you have it. Our Animal Crossing Gift Guide. This will help you out immensely on your quest to making friends (or enemies!) with your villagers.
