Animal Crossing: New Horizons gift guide for villagers - Dexerto

Gifting is a complicated affair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and if you want to reach best friend status with your favorite villager, you’ll need to know what presents to give them. We’ve put together an Animal Crossing Gift Guide, so you’ll which gifts are the best, and which ones will land you in the doghouse.

We all know the pain of gifting somebody something and it’s clear that they don’t like it, even if they pretend they do. Or maybe that’s been you on Christmas morning when opening presents in front of family and receiving the 20th pair of socks in a row – “Oh, thanks Grandma, I love it,” you say through gritted teeth.

Advertisement

The same thing happens in ANCH, too. But it doesn’t have to – each villager has a set of items that they love to receive, scoring you points and a closer friendship as a result.

New Horizons point system

The first thing you need to know before we get started with the Animal Crossing gift guide is that there’s actually a point system when it comes to friendship in the game. Each character starts with 25 points automatically, and will eventually ask to move when that level hits zero.

If you want to maintain a good relationship with your favorites, you need to make sure that never happens – and that’s where gifting plays a part.

Advertisement

Here’s how the point system breaks down:

Furniture – 3 points

Favorite clothing style – 2 points

Umbrellas (non-frog villagers only, they get 1 point) – 2 points

Flowers, fish, and insects – 2 points

Tools and music – 2 points

Wrapped gift – 1 point

Garbage – -2 points

Giving them furniture that costs over 10,000 Bells is a surefire way of raising the stat, and you’ll get even more if it’s gift-wrapped. The same can’t be said for other items like clothing, though – this is where you need to be a bit more specific in what you hand out.

You can’t give villagers gifts until you’ve raised their friendship level, either, and you can only do so once per day. So make sure you talk to them as much as you can to lay the foundations for a blossoming connection.

Advertisement

Read More: How to stop villagers from moving out in New Horizons

A big reason for players preferring to gift clothes and accessories over furniture is that they like to keep villagers’ houses as clean and as close to their original state as possible. There are seven types of clothing in the game, and each character likes a variety of different ones.

You’ll need to use your initiative to figure out what exactly falls under each category, but it’s not difficult.

The clothing types are as follows:

Active – Sporty stuff like the sports cap, ski goggles, ladder shades, and wrestler uniform.

Colorful – Multicolored attire like the egg party dress, flashy cardigan, and pharaoh’s outfit.

Cool – Hip-themed clothing such as the collarless shirt, mage’s hat, and meme shirt.

Cute – Charming pieces like the heart shades, flower sweater, zen hair clip, and dolly shirt work wonders.

Elegant – Fancy-looking apparel such as the tiara, butterfly shades, and tailcoat.

Gorgeous – Beautiful things, for example, the Labelle sunglasses, gown coat, and flashy hairpin.

Simple – Plain attire like the oval glasses, straw hat, and tee dress.

Each character also likes certain colors, so you’ll need to make sure you match those up to the style as well. While it might seem overwhelming at first, trust us here – it’s not as hard as it sounds.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing Gift Guide: Best gifts for villagers

All villagers and their favorite clothes styles and colors can be found below:

Alligators

Villager Clothing type Colors Alfonso Simple Red, blue Alli Gorgeous, Elegant Yellow, brown Boots Gorgeous, Active Colorful, purple Del Cool, Simple Blue, white Drago Elegant, Gorgeous Orange, red Gayle Cute Pink, white Sly Cool, Simple Brown, green

Read More: How to get gold roses

Anteaters

Villager Clothing type Colors Anabelle Cute, Simple Green, blue Annalisa Elegant, Gorgeous Red, pink Antonio Simple Light blue, blue Cyrano Cool, Active Yellow, beige Olaf Elegant, Gorgeous Red, black Pango Elegant, Cool Orange, purple Snooty Simple Green, yellow

Bears

Villager Clothing type Colors Beardo Elegant Brown, blue Charlise Active, Cute Red, orange Chow Cool, Gorgeous Black, white Curt Cool Blue, white Grizzly Cool, Simple Red, black Groucho Cool, Simple Black, gray Ike Cool Green, blue Klaus Simple Gray, white Megan Cute, Simple Yellow, light blue Nate Simple White, green Paula Cute, Active Orange, green Pinky Cute, Simple Red, pink Teddy Simple Yellow, orange Tutu Cute, Simple Pink, red Ursula Simple, Cute Red, orange

Birds

Villager Clothing type Colors Admiral Cool Black, blue Anchovy Simple Colorful, orange Jacob Simple Green, red Jacques Cool, Simple Green, black Jay Active Blue, light blue Jitters Active Yellow, orange Lucha Active, Cool Black, gray Midge Cute, Simple Pink Peck Simple, Active Beige, red Piper Elegant, Gorgeous Black, white Robin Elegant, Cool Light blue, purple Sparro Active, Simple Green, gray Twiggy Simple, Cute Pink, blue

Read More: Best New Horizons terraforming ideas

Bulls

Villager Clothing type Colors Angus Cool Red, black Coach Active Blue, red Rodeo Simple, Cool Black, red Stu Simple Brown, beige T-Bone Cool, Simple Blue, black Vic Cool, Active Light blue, blue

Cats

Villager Clothing type Colors Ankha Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, brown Bob Simple, Cute Colorful, red Felicity Cute Yellow, orange Kabuki Simple Purple, red Katt Cool Purple, black Kid Cat Active, Simple Red Kiki Simple Brown, beige Kitty Elegant, Gorgeous Green, gray Lolly Simple Gray, pink Merry Cute Pink, light blue Mitzi Simple Brown, beige Moe Active, Simple Black, gray Monique Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, pink Olivia Cool, Elegant White, black Punchy Simple Blue, light blue Purrl Cool, Elegant Gray, blue Raymond Elegant, Cool Black, gray Rosie Cute Pink, red Rudy Active, Simple Yellow, beige Stinky Active, Simple Red, blue Tabby Active, Cool Black, gray Tangy Simple, Cute Green, yellow Tom Cool, Simple Black, gray

Chickens

Villager Clothing type Colors Ava Elegant, Cute Red, gray Becky Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, pink Benedict Simple Blue, purple Broffina Gorgeous, Elegant Black, red Egbert Simple Beige, brown Goose Simple, Active Blue, white Ken Cool, Simple Purple, blue Knox Elegant, Gorgeous Brown, red Plucky Cool, Simple Light blue, yellow

Cows

Villager Clothing type Colors Naomi Elegant, Gorgeous Colorful, purple Norma Cute, Simple White, light blue Patty Simple, Cute Orange, red Tipper Gorgeous, Cute Colorful, pink

Read More: Best way to plan your island layout in New Horizons

Cubs

Villager Clothing type Colors Barold Simple, Cool Yellow, black Bluebear Cute, Simple White, blue Cheri Simple, Cute Yellow, light blue Chester Simple Yellow, green Judy Cute, Elegant Pink, white June Cute, Simple White, red Kody Active, Simple Colorful, white Maple Simple, Cute Beige, green Murphy Simple, Cool Blue, white Olive Simple Brown, yellow Pekoe Elegant, Cute Red, beige Poncho Simple Orange, yellow Pudge Simple Green, blue Stitches Simple, Cute Colorful, white Tammy Cool, Active Red, purple Vladimir Simple, Cool Yellow, colorful

Deer

Villager Clothing type Colors Bam Active, Simple Green, brown Beau Simple, Cute Beige, orange Bruce Cool, Simple Black, red Deirdre Simple Orange Diana Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, pink Erik Simple Beige, red Fauna Simple, Cute Beige, white Fuchsia Cool Pink Lopez Gorgeous Gray Zell Cool, Gorgeous Purple, gray

Dogs

Villager Clothing type Colors Bea Simple, Cool Light blue, green Benjamin Simple Red, white Biskit Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, purple Bones Simple, Cute Beige, brown Butch Cool, Simple Blue, gray Cherry Cool, Elegant Black, purple Cookie Cute Green, light blue Daisy Simple, Cute Colorful, light blue Goldie Simple, Cute Yellow, orange Lucky Simple Beige, white Mac Active, Cool Red, white Maddie Simple, Cute Purple, pink Marcel Simple, Cool Green, blue Portia Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, black Shep Simple, Cool Light blue, blue Walker Simple Orange, red

Ducks

Villager Clothing type Colors Bill Active Blue, purple Deena Simple, Cute Colorful, blue Derwin Simple, Elegant Yellow, beige Drake Cool, Simple Brown, red Freckles Simple, Cute Green, colorful Gloria Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray Joey Simple Green, blue Ketchup Cute Light blue, white Maelle Cool, Simple Pink, white Mallary Cool, Gorgeous Blue, white Miranda Elegant, Gorgeous Blue, purple Molly Cute, Simple Yellow, pink Pate Simple, Cute Yellow, white Pompom Cute, Simple Pink, light blue Quillson Elegant, Cool Beige, orange Scoot Active, Simple Beige, blue Weber Cool, Simple Blue, black

Read More: Best way to force villagers to move out in New Horizons

Eagles

Villager Clothing type Colors Amelia Cool, Elegant Black, white Apollo Cool, Simple Black Avery Simple, Gorgeous Orange, brown Buzz Simple, Active Yellow, red Celia Elegant, Cute Pink, green Frank Gorgeous, Cool Brown, yellow Keaton Gorgeous, Cool Blue, white Pierce Elegant, Active Orange, yellow Sterling Simple, Elegant Blue, red

Elephants

Villager Clothing type Colors Axel Active, Simple Green, white Big Top Simple, Active Green Cyd Cool, Active Black, yellow Dizzy Simple Yellow, blue Ellie Simple, Cute Gray, pink Eloise Elegant, Simple Green, orange Margie Elegant, Cute Pink, red Opal Elegant, Cool Black, orange Paolo Simple, Elegant Gray, light blue Tia Cute, Elegant Black, white Tucker Active, Simple Yellow, orange

Frogs

Villager Clothing type Colors Camofrog Cool, Active Blue, white Cousteau Elegant, Gorgeous Green, red Croque Elegant, Cool Red, orange Diva Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, light blue Drift Simple, Active Orange, red Frobert Active, Simple Blue, colorful Gigi Gorgeous, Elegant Black, white Henry Cool, Simple Blue, light blue Huck Simple, Cool Green, yellow Jambette Cool Brown Jeremiah Simple Orange, yellow Lily Cute, Simple White, yellow Prince Simple, Active Yellow, white Puddles Cute, Gorgeous Green, pink Raddle Elegant, Simple White, gray Ribbot Simple, Active Blue, light blue Tad Active, Simple Yellow, colorful Wart Jr. Simple Blue, purple

Goats

Villager Clothing type Colors Billy Simple, Active Blue, purple Chevre Cute, Elegant Red, pink Gruff Cool, Gorgeous Purple, black Kidd Elegant, Cool Gray, white Nan Simple, Elegant White, yellow Pashmina Cool, Elegant Red, colorful Sherb Simple, Cute Gray, blue Velma Elegant, Gorgeous Light blue, purple

Read More: How to get a 5 star town rating in New Horizons

Gorillas

Villager Clothing type Colors Al Active Red, white Boone Elegant, Cool Colorful, red Boyd Simple, Cool Red, black Cesar Cool, Elegant Blue, light blue Hans Elegant, Gorgeous Gray, blue Louie Active, Simple Gray, red Peewee Active, Cool Orange, blue Rocket Active, Cool Pink, red Violet Gorgeous, Cool Purple, pink

Hamsters

Villager Clothing type Colors Apple Cute, Simple Colorful, red Clay Elegant, Simple Beige, brown Flurry Elegant, Cute Red, pink Graham Simple, Cool Green, orange Hamlet Simple, Active Purple, blue Hamphrey Cool, Simple Gray, beige Rodney Gorgeous, Cool Pink, colorful Soleil Cool, Gorgeous Red, yellow

Hippos

Villager Clothing type Colors Bertha Cute, Elegant Pink, white Biff Gorgeous, Active Black, blue Bitty Cute, Elegant Pink, orange Bubbles Active, Cute Purple, pink Harry Cool, Simple Green, orange Hippeux Elegant, Gorgeous Brown, green Rocco Simple, Cool Yellow, black

Horses

Villager Clothing type Colors Annalise Elegant, Active Blue, purple Buck Active, Simple Gray, brown Cleo Cute, Elegant Light blue, white Clyde Simple, Cute Green, white Colton Gorgeous, Elegant Cute, red Ed Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray Elmer Simple, Cool Blue, white Julian Gorgeous, Cool Purple, blue Papi Simple Orange, light blue Peaches Cute, Simple Colorful, light blue Reneigh Cool, Gorgeous Black, purple Roscoe Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray Savannah Cool, Simple Light blue, blue Victoria Active, Simple Yellow, orange Winnie Cool, Simple White, gray

Kangaroos

Villager Clothing type Colors Astrid Cool, Active Black, colorful Carrie Cute Red, colorful Kitt Elegant, Simple Purple, red Marcie Cute, Elegant Pink, beige Mathilda Cool, Gorgeous White, red Rooney Active Gray, black Sylvia Simple, Gorgeous Yellow, green Walt Cool Black, gray

Koalas

Villager Clothing type Colors Alice Cute Red, pink Canberra Active, Cool Green, light blue Eugene Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray Gonzo Simple, Cool Black, green Lyman Simple, Active Light blue, yellow Melba Cute White, green Ozzie Simple, Cute Yellow, orange Sydney Cute, Simple Beige, yellow Yuka Cool, Elegant Orange, yellow

Lions

Villager Clothing type Colors Bud Active, Simple Green, yellow Elvis Gorgeous, Elegant Red, black Leopold Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, green Lionel Gorgeous, Active Green, gray Mott Active, Elegant Blue, green Rex Simple, Cute Blue, light blue Rory Simple, Active Blue, red

Mice

Villager Clothing type Colors Anicotti Simple, Elegant Red, pink Bella Cool, Active Black, purple Bettina Simple, Elegant White, red Bree Elegant, Gorgeous Black, blue Broccolo Simple, Cute Colorful, yellow Candi Simple, Cute Light blue, yellow Chadder Elegant, Gorgeous Black, gray Dora Simple, Elegant Blue, light blue Greta Elegant, Simple Pink, purple Limberg Simple, Cool Green, blue Moose Cool, Gorgeous Purple, red Penelope Cute, Gorgeous Pink, red Rizzo Simple, Cool Black, gray Rod Active, Cool Blue, light blue Samson Simple, Active Red, yellow

Monkeys

Villager Clothing type Colors Deli Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, brown Elise Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, red Flip Active, Simple Blue, yellow Monty Cool Yellow, gray Nana Cute Pink, white Shari Cute, Active Light blue, yellow Simon Simple, Active Red, colorful Tammi Cute, Active Purple, green

Octopuses

Villager Clothing type Colors Marina Cute Pink, red Octavian Cool, Simple Black, white Zucker Simple, Cute Blue, yellow

Ostriches

Villager Clothing type Colors Blanche Elegant, Gorgeous Black, brown Cranston Simple, Cool Beige, brown Flora Cute, Active Colorful, pink Gladys Elegant, Cute Green, pink Julia Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, red Phil Elegant, Cool Green, red Phoebe Gorgeous, Cool Black, red Queenie Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray Sandy Simple, Cool Light blue, white Sprocket Simple, Active Orange, green

Penguins

Villager Clothing type Colors Aurora Cute, Elegant Pink, red Boomer Simple, Cool Brown, beige Cube Simple, Cute Yellow, colorful Flo Cool, Gorgeous Red, purple Friga Elegant, Gorgeous Pink, black Gwen Gorgeous, Elegant Green, white Hopper Cool, Simple Yellow, red Iggly Active, Simple Red, blue Puck Active, Simple Blue, red Roald Active, Simple Red, yellow Sprinkle Cute, Elegant Light blue, white Tex Cool, Elegant Black, gray Wade Simple, Gorgeous Light blue, blue

Pigs

Villager Clothing type Colors Agnes Simple, Elegant Pink, white Boris Cool, Gorgeous Purple, black Chops Gorgeous, Elegant Red, green Cobb Simple, Active White, blue Curly Simple, Active Yellow, colorful Gala Cute, Elegant Pink, white Hugh Simple, Active Beige, yellow Kevin Active, Simple Black, red Lucy Cute, Elegant Pink, red Maggie Cute, Elegant Green, yellow Pancetti Cute, Gorgeous Red, yellow Peggy Cute, Active Blue, Red Rasher Cool, Simple Blue, black Spork Simple, Active Green, colorful Truffles Cute, Gorgeous Green, red

Rabbits

Villager Clothing type Colors Bonbon Cute, Elegant Light blue, yellow Bunnie Cute Green, pink Carmen Elegant, Cute Green, beige Chrissy Cute Pink, white Claude Simple Black, colorful Coco Simple, Cute Beige, green Cole Simple, Cute Orange, colorful Doc Simple, Elegant Gray, beige Dotty Simple, Cute Blue, black Francine Elegant, Gorgeous Blue, black Gabi Cute, Gorgeous Brown, red Gaston Simple, Gorgeous Brown, orange Genji Elegant, Simple Green, purple Hopkins Simple, Active Blue, Yellow Mira Cool Black, blue O’Hare Active, Cool Blue, light blue Pippy Cute, Simple Green, brown Ruby Cute, Active Light blue, pink Snake Active, Simple Black, blue Tiffany Gorgeous, Cool Black, red

Rhinos

Villager Clothing type Colors Hornsby Simple Green, brown Merengue Cute, Simple White, red Renée Cool, Active Purple, yellow Rhonda Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, black Spike Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray Tank Active, Simple Red, green

Sheep

Villager Clothing type Colors Baabara Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, blue Cashmere Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, beige Curlos Active, Gorgeous Red, green Dom Active, Cute Red, colorful Eunice Simple, Elegant Beige, orange Frita Active, Cute Yellow, red Muffy Gorgeous, Elegant Black, purple Pietro Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, red Stella Simple Yellow, beige Timbra Elegant, Gorgeous Green, brown Vesta Simple, Cute Orange, red Wendy Cool, Gorgeous Red, Green Willow Cute, Gorgeous White, pink

Read More: How to create a garden for your New Horizons villagers

Squirrels

Villager Clothing type Colors Agent S Active, Simple Blue, black Blaire Gorgeous, Elegant Orange, brown Cally Cute, Elegant Red, green Caroline Cute, Gorgeous Colorful, white Filbert Simple, Cute Blue, white Hazel Active, Cute Red, yellow Marshal Elegant, Cool Light blue, blue Mint Gorgeous, Cute Pink, purple Nibbles Cute, Active Red, yellow Peanut Cute Red, colorful Pecan Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, beige Poppy Cute, Elegant Green, yellow Ricky Cool, Simple Blue, red Sally Simple, Elegant White, beige Sheldon Active, Cool Green, yellow Static Cool, Active Black, yellow Sylvana Cute, Simple Green, purple Tasha Elegant, Gorgeous Beige, gray

Tigers

Villager Clothing type Colors Bangle Gorgeous, Cute Yellow, green Bianca Cute Pink, orange Claudia Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, white Leonardo Active, Gorgeous Red, blue Rolf Cool, Active Blue, black Rowan Active, Simple Light blue, gray Tybalt Active, Simple Blue, purple

Wolves

Villager Clothing type Colors Audie Cute, Active Green, white Chief Cool, Simple White, gray Dobie Simple, Cool Brown, beige Fang Simple, Cool White, light blue Freya Elegant, Cool Green, blue Kyle Gorgeous, Cool Black, white Lobo Cool, Active Black, beige Skye Cute Blue, white Vivian Gorgeous, Elegant Gray, purple Whitney Elegant, Cool Blue, Light blue Wolfgang Cool, Active Black, green

HT: NookPlaza

So, there you have it. Our Animal Crossing Gift Guide. This will help you out immensely on your quest to making friends (or enemies!) with your villagers.

For more ANCH guides and news, make sure to head over to our dedicated main page.