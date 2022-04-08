How to get Ankha in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you’re wondering how to get Ankha to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons, we’ve got all the details you need, as well as tips to raise your friendship level.

There are hundreds of adorable villagers that can move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons and they’ll usually appear entirely at random. But what if there’s a specific character you want to move in?

One popular villager is Ankha, the “snooty cat villager” who takes inspiration from Egyptian royalty. If you want her to move to your island, there are a few different methods you can try, which we’ll explain below.

Who is Ankha in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Ankha is described as a “snooty cat villager” in the Animal Crossing franchise. She’s appeared in every game except Animal Forest and Wild World, and over time she’s become quite a popular villager.

Her name is based on the ankh, the Egyptian hieroglyphic character that means ‘life’, and her appearance is inspired by the famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

How to get Ankha to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are three ways to get Ankha to move to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Visit other islands and convince her to move when you find her.

and convince her to move when you find her. Purchase her Amiibo Card and she will instantly move to your island.

and she will instantly move to your island. Wait for her to arrive at your island’s campsite and convince her to stay.

The only guaranteed method is to purchase Ankha’s Amiibo Card and scan it into the game. Her card only appeared in Series 2 of the Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards collection, so make sure you get the correct set.

This could be time-consuming (and expensive!) though, as cards are sold at random in sealed packs of three. You might have better luck purchasing her Amiibo Card second-hand from a website like eBay.

The alternative methods are to visit other islands and hope you find Ankha or wait for her to visit your island’s campsite. This could take months, though, as there are hundreds of villagers to cycle through.

How to increase friendship with Ankha in Animal Crossing

Ankha has the ‘Snooty’ personality trait, so she’s not the easiest villager to become good friends with. She will get along well with Cranky and Normal villagers, but will clash with Lazy and Jock villagers.

One of the best ways to increase your friendship with Ankha is to give her presents that are Historical in nature, as these are her favorite. Anything that’s yellow is good too, as that’s her favorite color.

Some other facts worth considering are that Ankha’s favorite song is K.K. Bazaar and her birthday takes place on September 22.

