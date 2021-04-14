Animal Crossing: How to get Iron Nuggets fast in New Horizons - Dexerto

Iron Nuggets are some of the most valuable crafting materials you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there are some useful methods to farm them faster than usual.

New Horizons introduces a bunch of great new features to the Animal Crossing franchise, including more character customization, the Nook Miles rewards program, and terraforming tools to reshape your island to suit your ultimate vision of paradise.

One of the biggest additions, though, is a fully realized crafting system. With this, players can unlock DIY Recipes as they progress, allowing them to build new items of furniture to decorate their home and craft some essential tools with the help of a workbench.

In order to start crafting, you’ll need to find the right materials. Iron Nuggets, in particular, are very desirable, as they allow players to build DIY workbenches, some sweet items of furniture, and also craft more durable tools than the ones you start out with.

Where to find Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The only way to get your hands on Iron Nuggets in New Horizons is to hit rocks with a shovel or an axe. These are the small-ish silver rocks, not the big dark grey rocks that you’ll find around the coast.

Every hit will spawn one single crafting material at random, and it’s certainly not guaranteed that they’ll be Iron Nuggets, so you’ll want to hit as many rocks as you can for maximum gathering potential.

The following materials can appear when you hit a rock:

Stone

Clay

Iron Nuggets

Gold Nuggets

Money

You can get a total of eight materials from a rock, and each rock resets once every calendar day. You have a limited time to get all eight hits in before the rock stops giving out materials, so you’ll have to be fast.

As your character will bounce away from the rock every time you hit it, the best way to maximize your materials is to dig holes around yourself with a shovel to keep you in place and stop you from moving.

How to farm Iron Nuggets fast in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you’ve exhausted all the rocks on your island for the day, the next best method for farming Iron Nuggets in New Horizons is to get a Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop terminal at Resident Services.

For a total of 2000 Nook Miles, you can purchase a Nook Miles Ticket that will let you fly to another island. While these deserted islands spawn at random every time, they’ll always have at least two rocks on them.

Here’s how to farm Iron Nuggets in New Horizons:

Purchase a Nook Miles ticket from the Nook Stop terminal. Visit the airport on your island. Use your Nook Miles ticket to visit a deserted island. Search for rocks and hit them with your shovel or axe. Collect any Iron Nuggets that pop out of the rocks. Rinse and repeat!

You can purchase as many Nook Miles Tickets as you like, and there’s no limit on how many deserted islands you can visit in a single day.

As long as you’ve got enough Nook Miles saved up, you can farm as many Iron Nuggets as you need using this method.

What are Iron Nuggets used for in Animal Crossing?

There are countless DIY Recipes you can craft with the help of Iron Nuggets, and as a result, it’s one of the best materials you can gather in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The most obvious use for them is tools.

Here are the tools you can craft using Iron Nuggets:

Axe: Flimsy Axe (1), Wood (3), Iron Nugget (3)

Flimsy Axe (1), Wood (3), Iron Nugget (3) Shovel: Flimsy Shovel (1), Iron Nugget (1)

Flimsy Shovel (1), Iron Nugget (1) Fishing Rod: Flimsy Fishing Rod (1), Iron Nugget (1)

Flimsy Fishing Rod (1), Iron Nugget (1) Net: Flimsy Net (1), Iron Nugget (1)

Flimsy Net (1), Iron Nugget (1) Watering Can: Flimsy Watering Can (1), Iron Nugget (1)

Flimsy Watering Can (1), Iron Nugget (1) Iron Wand: Iron Nugget (3), Star Fragment (3)

You’ll need to craft these tools to then be able to build the elusive Golden tools, which are the best tier of tools you can get in the game – although you’ll have to unlock the DIY Recipes for them first.

Aside from crafting tools, there are multiple pieces of furniture that require Iron Nuggets, from basic homeware like the Iron Closet and the Ironwood Chair, to huge items like the Robot Hero and the Flying Saucer.

For more guides and island inspiration, visit our dedicated Animal Crossing: New Horizons hub.