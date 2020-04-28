Best way to force villagers to move out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Dexerto

Every Animal Crossing player knows the pain of having an unwanted villager move into their town, and getting them to leave is just as annoying. Luckily, there’s a way to force them out in New Horizons.

There’s no greater pain in Animal Crossing than seeing a new villager decide to move into your town, only to check the nameplate on the plot of land and they’re someone you really don’t want – especially if they’re ugly (sorry not sorry).

Thankfully, there’s hope in New Horizons as one simple trick can force any undesirable inhabitants off of your island, giving you room for someone you like to take their place.

How to force villagers to move out

The technique involves “time traveling,” so if you’re not someone who’s okay with doing that, there’s not much you can do other than wait for whoever it is you want gone to leave willingly by themselves. If you are down, though, keep on reading.

In order to time travel, you’ll need to set your Nintendo Switch’s system clock to the date you’d like it to be. For the purpose of forcing someone out, you’ll have to change it to 10 days in the future. Make sure the time is between 12PM and 3PM too, as that’s when your island inhabitants are most active.

Boot your game up, and walk around until you find a character with a speech bubble above their head. If it’s not the person you want to leave, make sure you demand that they stay, and then fast forward another 10 days. If nobody has one at all, travel forward a day at a time and keep checking everyone until one shows up. Rinse and repeat until your desired animal tells you they’re thinking of moving.

Another, easier way is to use an amiibo card for the character you want. Simply scan it into your Switch using the machine in the town hall once you’ve unlocked the campsite, visit the villager’s tent, and complete their DIY request. You’ll have to do this three separate times on different days in order to finally convince them to move in.

If you have all 10 houses on your island, you’ll be able to pick who leaves in order for the campsite animal to come and live in your town. But if you don’t have any cards, the time traveling method also works a treat.