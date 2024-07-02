All characters in The First Descendant: Bunny, Ajax, Viessa, more

The First Descendant is Nexon Games’ latest free-to-play looter shooter and it’s finally out worldwide. It has a ton of Descendants to choose from and here’s a list of all of them.

The First Descendant’s Pre-season has commenced and brings a brand-new Battle Pass with tons of rewards for fans to enjoy. The game comes with a bunch of characters known as Descendants, equipped with unique abilities and attributes.

So, to walk you through all the characters, we’ve got you covered with a list of all the Descendants you can choose from.

How many Descendants are there?

Nexon Games / Dexerto Ajax is a Tank.

There are a total of 14 playable Descendants in the Pre-season. These characters are divided into different roles such as:

Tank

Healer

DPS

Constant DPS

Bruiser

Nuker

DoT Dealer

Utility Dealer

Close-Range Dealer

Debuffer

Support

Check the table below for the list of all of them along with their abilities and attributes.

List of all characters in The First Descendant

Descendant Role Active Skills Passive Skill Attribute Ajax Tank Orbit Barrier, Void Walk, Expulsion, Hypercube Event Horizon Non-Attribute Blair DoT Dealer Blaze up, Extinguish, Burn Taste, Deadly Cuisine Pitmaster Fire Bunny Nuker Thrill Bomb, Light Speeding, Lightning Emission, Maximum Power Rabbit Foot Electric Enzo Support Start Supply, Explosive Drone, Enhance Combat Suit, Perfect Support Shoot Support Non-Attribute Esiemo Burst DPS Time Bomb, Blast, Guided Landmine, Arche Explosion Adventitious Habit Fire Freyna DoT Dealer Toxic Trauma, Defense Mechanism, Decomposed Poison, Venomous Baptism Contagion Links Toxic Gley Utility Dealer Frenzied, Life Siphon, Increased Sensory, Massacre Thirst Non-Attribute Jayber Utility Dealer Assault Turret, Medical Turret, Multi-Purpose Gun, Reactivate Turret Sync Non-Attribute Kyle Bruiser Repulsion Dash, Magnetic Bulwark, Magnetism Spurt, Superconductivity Thrusters Experienced Technician Non-Attribute Lepic DPS Grenade, Overclock, Traction Grenade, Overkill Close Call Fire Sharen Close-Range Dealer Cutoff Beam, Active Camouflage, Impact Rounds, Flash Shortsword Assassinator Electric Valby Constant DPS Bubble Bullet, Plop Plop, Laundry, Laundry Bomb Water Intake Non-Attribute Viessa Debuffer Frost Shards, Frost Road, Cold Snap, Blizzard Ice Sphere Chill Yujin Support Solidarity Healing, Restructure Serum, Stimulant Spray, Hyperreactive Healing Ground Stop Overreacting Non-Attribute

Now that you know about all the Descendants in-game, be sure to claim all the special drops from Twitch. Devs are celebrating The First Descendant’s launch with several rewards for the majority of July 2024.