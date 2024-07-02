Gaming

All characters in The First Descendant: Bunny, Ajax, Viessa, more

Sourav Banik
an image of some characters in The First DescendantNexon Games

The First Descendant is Nexon Games’ latest free-to-play looter shooter and it’s finally out worldwide. It has a ton of Descendants to choose from and here’s a list of all of them.

The First Descendant’s Pre-season has commenced and brings a brand-new Battle Pass with tons of rewards for fans to enjoy. The game comes with a bunch of characters known as Descendants, equipped with unique abilities and attributes.

So, to walk you through all the characters, we’ve got you covered with a list of all the Descendants you can choose from.

How many Descendants are there?

Ajax from The First DescendantNexon Games / Dexerto
Ajax is a Tank.

There are a total of 14 playable Descendants in the Pre-season. These characters are divided into different roles such as:

  • Tank
  • Healer
  • DPS
  • Constant DPS
  • Bruiser
  • Nuker
  • DoT Dealer
  • Utility Dealer
  • Close-Range Dealer
  • Debuffer
  • Support

Check the table below for the list of all of them along with their abilities and attributes.

List of all characters in The First Descendant

DescendantRoleActive SkillsPassive SkillAttribute
AjaxTankOrbit Barrier, Void Walk, Expulsion, HypercubeEvent HorizonNon-Attribute
BlairDoT DealerBlaze up, Extinguish, Burn Taste, Deadly CuisinePitmasterFire
BunnyNukerThrill Bomb, Light Speeding, Lightning Emission, Maximum PowerRabbit FootElectric
EnzoSupportStart Supply, Explosive Drone, Enhance Combat Suit, Perfect SupportShoot SupportNon-Attribute
EsiemoBurst DPSTime Bomb, Blast, Guided Landmine, Arche ExplosionAdventitious HabitFire
FreynaDoT DealerToxic Trauma, Defense Mechanism, Decomposed Poison, Venomous BaptismContagion LinksToxic
GleyUtility DealerFrenzied, Life Siphon, Increased Sensory, MassacreThirstNon-Attribute
JayberUtility DealerAssault Turret, Medical Turret, Multi-Purpose Gun, ReactivateTurret SyncNon-Attribute
KyleBruiserRepulsion Dash, Magnetic Bulwark, Magnetism Spurt, Superconductivity ThrustersExperienced TechnicianNon-Attribute
LepicDPSGrenade, Overclock, Traction Grenade, OverkillClose CallFire
SharenClose-Range DealerCutoff Beam, Active Camouflage, Impact Rounds, Flash ShortswordAssassinatorElectric
ValbyConstant DPSBubble Bullet, Plop Plop, Laundry, Laundry BombWater IntakeNon-Attribute
ViessaDebufferFrost Shards, Frost Road, Cold Snap, BlizzardIce SphereChill
YujinSupportSolidarity Healing, Restructure Serum, Stimulant Spray, Hyperreactive Healing GroundStop OverreactingNon-Attribute

Now that you know about all the Descendants in-game, be sure to claim all the special drops from Twitch. Devs are celebrating The First Descendant’s launch with several rewards for the majority of July 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.