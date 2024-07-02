All characters in The First Descendant: Bunny, Ajax, Viessa, more

All characters in The First Descendant: Bunny, Ajax, Viessa, moreNexon Games
The First Descendant is Nexon Games’ latest free-to-play looter shooter and it’s finally out worldwide. It has a ton of Descendants to choose from and here’s a list of all of them.
The First Descendant’s Pre-season has commenced and brings a brand-new Battle Pass with tons of rewards for fans to enjoy. The game comes with a bunch of characters known as Descendants, equipped with unique abilities and attributes.
So, to walk you through all the characters, we’ve got you covered with a list of all the Descendants you can choose from.
How many Descendants are there?
There are a total of 14 playable Descendants in the Pre-season. These characters are divided into different roles such as:
- Tank
- Healer
- DPS
- Constant DPS
- Bruiser
- Nuker
- DoT Dealer
- Utility Dealer
- Close-Range Dealer
- Debuffer
- Support
Check the table below for the list of all of them along with their abilities and attributes.
List of all characters in The First Descendant
|Descendant
|Role
|Active Skills
|Passive Skill
|Attribute
|Ajax
|Tank
|Orbit Barrier, Void Walk, Expulsion, Hypercube
|Event Horizon
|Non-Attribute
|Blair
|DoT Dealer
|Blaze up, Extinguish, Burn Taste, Deadly Cuisine
|Pitmaster
|Fire
|Bunny
|Nuker
|Thrill Bomb, Light Speeding, Lightning Emission, Maximum Power
|Rabbit Foot
|Electric
|Enzo
|Support
|Start Supply, Explosive Drone, Enhance Combat Suit, Perfect Support
|Shoot Support
|Non-Attribute
|Esiemo
|Burst DPS
|Time Bomb, Blast, Guided Landmine, Arche Explosion
|Adventitious Habit
|Fire
|Freyna
|DoT Dealer
|Toxic Trauma, Defense Mechanism, Decomposed Poison, Venomous Baptism
|Contagion Links
|Toxic
|Gley
|Utility Dealer
|Frenzied, Life Siphon, Increased Sensory, Massacre
|Thirst
|Non-Attribute
|Jayber
|Utility Dealer
|Assault Turret, Medical Turret, Multi-Purpose Gun, Reactivate
|Turret Sync
|Non-Attribute
|Kyle
|Bruiser
|Repulsion Dash, Magnetic Bulwark, Magnetism Spurt, Superconductivity Thrusters
|Experienced Technician
|Non-Attribute
|Lepic
|DPS
|Grenade, Overclock, Traction Grenade, Overkill
|Close Call
|Fire
|Sharen
|Close-Range Dealer
|Cutoff Beam, Active Camouflage, Impact Rounds, Flash Shortsword
|Assassinator
|Electric
|Valby
|Constant DPS
|Bubble Bullet, Plop Plop, Laundry, Laundry Bomb
|Water Intake
|Non-Attribute
|Viessa
|Debuffer
|Frost Shards, Frost Road, Cold Snap, Blizzard
|Ice Sphere
|Chill
|Yujin
|Support
|Solidarity Healing, Restructure Serum, Stimulant Spray, Hyperreactive Healing Ground
|Stop Overreacting
|Non-Attribute
Now that you know about all the Descendants in-game, be sure to claim all the special drops from Twitch. Devs are celebrating The First Descendant’s launch with several rewards for the majority of July 2024.