Best Enzo build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Serving as a vital support character in The First Descendant, Enzo is an asset to any team. But only if you build him correctly with the right skills and weapons.

There are tons of characters to choose from in The First Descendant, and if you’ve got past the relatively impressive starter roster, then you’re likely looking for a change-up. This is where Enzo comes in, as the resident powerful support, whose primary job is to help his team take down those enemies and bosses with ease.

Enzo is currently sitting in C-tier in our tier list of best characters, which means he isn’t the best of the bunch. However, with a decent bit of polishing and tactical building, this Descendant can truly shine. So, let’s look at what we have found the most success with so far, from skills and weapons to modules and reactors.

Best Enzo build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Nexon Enzo is a great support Descendant, but he needs the right build to thrive.

Best Active Skills for Enzo

As is the standard for every Descendant, Enzo has access to five unique skills in The First Descendant. If they’re used tactically, then Enzo will be able to keep his party alive. However, your MP is limited, so spamming all these skills isn’t always the best approach.

So, here are the three abilities we recommend using the most, in order:

Start Supply is one of the first skills you want to release in The First Descendant. It’ll grant you and your allies more bullets and keep you fighting for much longer. It’ll be a blessing in disguise against tons of enemies or a boss. Shoot Support is the next skill you should activate as Enzo. It increases their ammo capacity, meaning they can benefit more from Start Supply. You can also increase your rewards, which no one will complain about. Lastly, it’s worth using Explosive Drone while in combat. This can be stacked and deals some great AoE damage, ensuring you’re part of the enemy destruction too. However, if you don’t want to deal too much damage and prefer support, we suggest choosing Perfect Support instead.

All skills explained

Below are the five available skills for Enzo in The First Descendant:

Enhance Combat Suit : Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo’s Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect.

: Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo’s Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect. Explosive Drone : Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage.

: Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage. Perfect Support : Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination

: Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination Shoot Support (passive): Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens.

(passive): Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens. Start Supply: Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Supplies bullets to allies that approach the Device.

Best Weapon to use with Enzo

Nexon While he’s not a damage-focused character, some weapons are perfectly suited to Enzo.

With Enzo primarily acting as support in The First Descendant, damage isn’t really at the forefront. As such, you’ll want to focus on the links of Shotguns, Launchers, or just a trusty Hand Cannon if things start to go wrong.

As such the best weapon for Enzo is undeniably the Smithereens Shotgun.

This shotgun is extremely powerful on its own and has a fantastic Unique Ability, which will guarantee critical hits.

Fearlessness: On hitting the enemy with all fired bullets, increases the Firearm Critical Hit Rate and Firearm Critical Hit Damage of the attack. Upon landing a Critical Hit on an enemy, grants the Firearm’s unique ability Amplification.

While the rest of the loadout is up for personal preference, we suggest trying out Nazeistra’s Devotion and Thunder Cage as they’re some of the best weapons in the game. If you’d like to see which guns are universally the best options, check out our Ultimate weapon guide.

Best Reactor

Since Enzo doesn’t really focus on any particular elements for his damage, you’ll want to focus on Non-Attribute damage.

As such, we suggest choosing the following reactors:

Materialized Singularity : Boost to Non-Attribute and Singular type

: Boost to Non-Attribute and Singular type Materialized Phase: Boost to Non-Attribute and Dimension type

Best Enzo Module setup

Nexon Reinforce Front Line is a fantastic Module for Enzo and shouldn’t be missed.

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Reinforce Front Line Spawns a front line reinforcement Device that grants a firearm ATK up effect to allies in range Transcendent 2 Skill Extension Skill Duration +X%, applies only to certain skills for each Descendant Standard 3 Skill Expansion Skill Effect Range +X%, applies only to certain skills for each Descendant Standard 4 Skill Cost Optimize Reduces skill cost and cooldown time Rare 5 Range HP Calculator Increase skill range and max HP Rare 6 Non-Attribute Master Increase skill power modifier and non-attribute power modifier Rare 7 Dual Claw Attacks using Dual Claws during Sub Attack. Equipping Sub Attack Module increases the Module Capacity Standard 8 HP Concentration Increase max HP and skill critical hit rate Rare 9 Technician Increase skill power modifier Standard 10 Increase Shield Increase shield size Standard 11 Technician Increase skill power modifier Standard 12 Empty — —

Increasing Enzo’s survivability and skills are vital for this build. Since he’s a support character, you need to stay alive and use those skills to help your teammates. As such, Skill Extension and Skill Expansion are vital, as well as Increase Shield and Skill Cost Optimize.

However, where these modules really stand out is through Reinforce Front Line, which will fantastically buff your party’s ATK.

Best External Components

The best External Components for Enzo in The First Descendant lie within the Annihilation Set. Just because you’re a support, it doesn’t mean you can’t deal a little bit of damage. The Annihilation Set is perfect for this, while also increasing your Skill Duration.

We recommend actively aiming to take damage until your health gets to 50%, then using your Enhance Combat Suit to maximize your ATK damage.

On top of this, it’s worth looking out for the following External Components, if the full Annihilation Set is eluding you:

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

These aren’t the best for Enzo, but will improve his survivability while you grab the Annihilation Set, so they’re worth focusing on in the meantime.

That’s the best build for Enzo in The First Descendant. While leveling him up, check out some of our other build guides for Ajax, Bunny, Freyna, Gley, Kyle, Lepic, and Valby.