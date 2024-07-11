Best Sharen build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Sharen is the second character with an Electric Attribute in The First Descendant which means she can be lethal for close-range attacks. Here’s the best Sharen build you can use in the game.

While Bunny‘s simple set of Skills makes her easy to master, we can’t say the same about Sharen. She is an Electric Descendant too but her lack of AoE clearance made us tag her in the C-Tier in our character tier list.

On the bright side, she can be ideal for clearing bosses in Void Intercept Battles as her mobility is top-tier. But you must equip her best build to make Sharen a force to be reckoned with in The First Descendant.

Best Sharen build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Best Active Skills for Sharen

Every Sharen skill is important as they complement each other in dealing with enemies. However, the ones that stand out from the rest are Active Camouflage and Flash Shortsword.

Active Camouflage allows her to be hidden from enemies for a while, leaving her undetected which further lets you plan an attack accordingly. It lasts for 4 seconds with a 20-second cooldown. This ability deactivates when you attack an enemy while it’s on, activating Ambush right after which increases DMG by 70%.

In our experience, we found Flash Shortsword to be really effective against enemies with low HP but appearing in masses. It can lock on to 10 enemies at once and deals a damage of Skill Power x 209.5%. The enemies have to be in a 2.5m range and come with a cooldown of 60 seconds.

All Skills explained

Below you can find the full descriptions for every Sharen’s Skill:

Skill Description Type Cutoff Beam Inflicts damage and Electrocution on enemies in front of Cutoff Beam Active Active Camouflage Upon activation, it hides her from enemy sight. Attacking an enemy while in this state immediately ends Active Camouflage, and activates Ambush Active Shock Nuts Fires built-in Impact Rounds from the arm forward, inflicting Stun Active Flash Shortsword Generates multiple Shortswords and fires them at a designated target. Hit enemies take Burst damage and are inflicted with Electrocution. Fire using the attack button and cancel using the aim button. Canceling does not trigger a cooldown. Active Assassinator When in Ambush state, killing an enemy by using a skill resets the Active Camouflage cooldown. This effect gains cooldown. When attacking, increases DMG against enemies who are not targeting the caster. Passive

Best Weapons for Sharen

Enduring Legacy and Nazeistra’s Devotion are the two best weapon options for Sharen in The First Descendant.

Enduring Legacy is an Ultimate Machine Gun that has a decent fire rate of 571, but its massive magazine size of 115 bullets can kill multiple enemies or deal huge damage to bosses on the battlefield. You can unlock it only after reaching Mastery Level 15.

Keep Nazeistra’s Devotion as a perfect secondary weapon as it has Fanaticism which upon hitting an enemy’s Weak Point reduces their defence by 30%. Both are A-tier guns in our Ultimate weapon tier list which means they are battle-ready.

As a third option, you can keep any sniper rifle you want. The Piercing Light is a great option for Sharen to deal damage from a distance.

Best Reactor to use with Sharen

An ideal Reactor for Sharen would be the Tingling Mixture Reactor. It starts with ‘Tingling’ means it’ll have great Electric damage which automatically makes it a good choice for her as she’s an Electric Descendant.

Its Skill Cooldown and Skill Cost Down would combine well with Active Camouflage and Flash Shortsword, giving you enough opportunities to use these Active Skills multiple times in a fight.

Best Descendant Modules for Sharen

Slot Module Socket Description Quality 1 (Skill Module) – – – 2 Increased HP Cerulean Max HP +X% Standard 3 Maximize Duration Rutile Skill Duration +X%, Skill Power Modifier -X% Rare 4 Nimble Fingers Malachite Skill Cooldown -X% Standard 5 Time Distribution Malachite Skill Cooldown -X%, Max HP +X%. Rare 6 Strong Mentality Malachite Skill Cost -X% Standard 7 (Sub Module) Shock Punch Malachite Modifies the Charged Sub Attack Standard 8 Skill Extension Rutile Skill Duration +X% Standard 9 An Iron Will Rutile When Shield is at 0%, DEF +X% Ultimate 10 Heat Antibody Almandine Fire Resistance +X Standard 11 Increased DEF Rutile DEF +X% Standard 12 Spear and Shield Rutile DEF +X%, Skill Power +X%. Rare

Best External Components

External Component drops are always RNG-based and depend on how lucky you are. For Sharen, look for the components having these stats:

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

Max Shield and Max HP are the two most important stats you need to focus on.

That’s a rundown of our best Sharen build you can use in The First Descendant. If you’re wondering whether Sharen is the best choice for you, check out our best starter character build guide. There are also several rewards available via Twitch Drops until July 31.