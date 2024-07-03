Are The First Descendant’s servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

If you’re having trouble playing The First Descendant, here’s what you need to know about the game’s current server status, planned maintenance, and outages.

Nexon has entered the looter shooter genre with The First Descendant, an action RPG full of unique characters, cross-platform co-op gameplay, and (of course) lots and lots of loot.

Of course, since this is an online game, players are beholden to the server status. If you cannot play or log into the game, here’s the current server status for The First Descendant.

Are The First Descendant’s servers down?

Nexon

At the time of writing, The First Descendant servers are having some issues, with many players getting a “Game login failed [LE:13]” notice when trying to connect.

Article continues after ad

The developers have acknowledged these issues, saying in a post on several of the game’s social media accounts, “We have noticed that game connections are temporarily unavailable.”

While they couldn’t offer details beyond it being a “Game connection error,” the devs promised to identify the problem and update players as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, some players have said they can still access The First Descendant, so the issue doesn’t seem to be universal.

How to check The First Descendant’s server status

We’ll be sure to update this page regularly with the latest information on The First Descendant’s server status, as well as news of any planned maintenance and future outages.

Article continues after ad

You can also follow The First Descendant on Twitter/X and join the game’s official Discord server for updates from the devs.

That’s everything to know about The First Descendant’s current server status! For more information about the game, check out the rest of our coverage, including these guides on how to connect with friends in The First Descendant and how to destroy Void Fragments.