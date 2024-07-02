Best Bunny build in The First Descendant: Skills, weapons, Reactor, Modules & more

Bunny is one of the fastest characters in The First Descendant, meaning enemies will have a tough time tracking you down. Here’s the best Bunny build you can use with the right skills, weapons, modules, and more.

The First Descendant has a plethora of characters to choose from. While some Descendants are great at anchoring and supporting their team, others let their damage numbers do the talking.

Bunny belongs in the second category. Not only is she crazy fast, also known as The Speedster, but she also harnesses electrical energy the more she runs. Our Bunny guide has got everything sorted for you in case you were wondering how to unlock her in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Combine that with the best Bunny build we’ve suggested below to dominate the open world of Nexon’s latest free-to-play looter shooter while simultaneously making the job easier for your team.

Best Active Skill

Nexon Games

Lightning Emission is the best Active Skill for Bunny as it grants Electrocution. The perk debuffs enemies, which is very crucial when they come in a horde and deal continuous damage at 1-second intervals.

Article continues after ad

The Lightning Emission skill lasts for 3 seconds and unlocks when Bunny reaches Level 5.

Best Weapons

Use these weapons for the best results with Bunny:

Thunder Cage

Hero’s Scar

Nightmare Reaper

The Thunder Cage and Nightmare Reaper are ultimate weapons. The Thunder Cage SMG emits electric shockwaves while the Nightmare Reaper Sniper Rifle upon hitting the weak point of an enemy activates Death Propagation.

Article continues after ad

With the right mods, these weapons will be lethal in Bunny’s arsenal.

Best Reactor

The Tingling Mechanics Reactor is the best choice for Bunny in The First Descendant. It’s a 2 Star Rare Reactor that increases the Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio and Tech Skill Power Boost Ratio by 0.2 times.

These are the highlighting advantages of the Tingling Mechanics Reactor:

Skill Critical Hit Damage : 8.9%

: 8.9% Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio: 1.1%

You can equip it on Scout Rifles to activate the Reactor’s Optimization Condition. Once the conditions are met, the Skill Power of the Reactor increases by 140%; otherwise, it’s limited to 100%.

Best Descendant Modules

Nexon Games

Here are the best Descendant Modules for Bunny:

Article continues after ad

HP Concentration

Electric Master

Decimator

Skill Extension

Shortsword

Electric Specialist

Nimble Fingers

Skill Expansion

Increased DEF

Skill Range Mastery

Using all these modules ramps up the total Module Capacity Cost to 76, which you should automatically increase the more you level the Descendant up.

Article continues after ad

Here are the final values you get after applying these mods:

Stat Value Max HP 28.4% Skill Critical Hit Rate 9.7% Electric Skill Power Boost Ratio 48.6% Skill Power Modifier 23.7% Skill Electric Power Modifier 6% Skill Cooldown -17% Skill Effect Range 34.7% Skill Duration 15.6% DEF 56.4% Skill Critical Hit Damage 21.7%

The key factor you must remember here is placing the mods in the Socket that aligns with their Module Socket Type and Class. This will reduce the Module Capacity Cost significantly, allowing you to place powerful and expensive mods easily.

Best External Components

In Bunny’s build, the best External Components are those with stats like Max Shield, Max HP, HP Recovery, and DEF.

Getting the right components boils down to the fact how lucky you are. The First Descendant being a looter shooter means you’ll need to spend time finding External Components with good stats.

Article continues after ad

That sums up our best Bunny build in The First Descendant. Check our best starter character guide in case you’re wondering who to choose between Ajax, Lepic, and Viessa.

Article continues after ad

Also, be sure to claim special drops from Twitch by the end of July 2024, as these will give you several rewards for free.