Best Lepic build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Lepic is a potent choice in The First Descendant, offering spectacular AoE and impressive overall damage potential. To get the most out of him, you’ll need to pick the right weapons and modules, so we’ve got some recommendations for you to try out.

Lepic is a Descendant who deals mostly in Fire damage, usually meted out by his grenade and launcher Active Skills. We have him sitting at A-Tier in our list of best characters in the game and he’s more than deserving of that reputation.

With the way the meta is playing out in the current version of The First Descendant, Lepic is one of the most difficult characters to use effectively. Here’s everything you need to know about how to approach your build.

Article continues after ad

Best Lepic build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Best Active Skills for Lepic

With the different ways that Lepic excels in combat, two skills stand out as the biggest parts of his rotation. The first is Traction Grenade, which pulls enemies together and within range. This is critical because a huge part of Lepic’s damage potential comes from AoE attacks.

Article continues after ad

This is where Overkill comes in as the main damage-dealing ability in his arsenal. The powerful shell that it fires is particularly effective against large groups in close quarters, which is why Overkill becomes so impressive after Traction Grenade has done the hard work.

All skills explained

Below are all of the available skills for Lepic in The First Descendant:

Article continues after ad

Close Call (Passive): There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.

There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle. Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy (extra Burns when Overclock is active).

Throws a grenade forward at the enemy (extra Burns when Overclock is active). Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.

Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration. Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.

Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range. Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage (extra Burns when Overclock is active).

Best Weapon to use with Lepic

NEXON/Dexerto

Comfortably sitting as the best weapon choice for Lepic is the Thunder Cage SMG. Thunder Cage is a solid primary weapon in its own right, but it comes into its own in the hands of Lepic. As a primarily AoE Descendant, Lepic’s Active Skills unfortunately cost an exorbitant amount of resources.

The Thunder Cage’s Overcharge Unique Skill causes an AoE electric shockwave after landing a final blow. This helps bridge the gap for when you’re lacking in MP but still need to dish out AoE damage.

The full stats for the gun are as follows:

Article continues after ad

ATK: 24

Fire Rate: 666

Reload Time: 1.4 seconds

Overcharge: Defeating an enemy unleashes an electric shockwave, dealing firearm ATK to nearby enemies within 3 meters.

NEXON/Dexerto

A big part of the game is still dealing damage to weak points and bosses with large health pools. Lepic can be found lacking in this department and the Afterglow Sword Sniper Rifle does a great job of bridging that gap.

Article continues after ad

The gun carries the Nightmare Reaper Unique Skill. This causes the Death Propagation effect when hitting an enemy’s weak point, adding 5% damage per stack for each subsequent weak point hit.

The full stats for the gun are as follows:

ATK: 240

Fire Rate: 66

Reload Time: 2.5 seconds

Nightmare Reaper: on hitting an enemy’s weak point, inflicts unique ability Death Propagation. On hitting an enemy commander or Colossi, increase firearm critical hit rate and apply the effect to the attack.

Best Reactor

Reactors play a significant role in The First Descendant, offering improvements to skills, damage output, and overall effectiveness in combat. For Lepic, you want to be going with Reactors that have a high Skill Power and improve Fire.

Skill Power is going to help across the board, and Skill Critical Hit Damage is also nice to have, improving damage with each Critical Hit. The best reactors to go with are:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Burning Singularity: Boosts Fire and Tech damage

Boosts Fire and Tech damage Burning Mechanics: Boosts Fire and Singular damage

Best Lepic Module setup

Slot Module Description Quality 1 (Skill Module) Increased Gain MP is no longer consumed while Overkill is active. Consumes MP when attacking with Overkill. It also recovers MP when Overkill lands a Critical Hit. Transcendent 2 HP Concentration Improves Maximum Health capacity and increases Critical Strike chance when using Skills. Rare 3 Non-Attribute Master Improves Skill Power and Non-Attribute Skill Power. Rare 4 Technician Grants a massive boost to Skill Power. Normal 5 Energy Collection Provides MP steal from enemies. Normal 6 Regeneration Boost Provides HP steal from enemies. Normal 7 (Sub Module) Dual Claw Improves overall module capacity and changes attacks. Normal 8 Strong Mentality Skills cost less MP. Normal 9 Range HP Calculator Improves skill range and overall HP. Rare 10 Skill Cost Optimize Reduces Skill cooldowns and overall cost. Rare 11 Nimble Fingers Reduces Skill cooldowns. Normal 12 Entropy Acceleration Boosts Max HP and Skill Critical Hit damage output. Rare

Best External Components

External Components are one of the areas where players are beholden to heavy grinds and the RNG gods. That said, if you’re looking to round off your build with the very best on offer, here’s what you should go for:

Max HP

HP Recovery

Max Shields

DEF

Lepic can be fairly squishy, particularly against enemies with high single-attack damage. Addressing that issue should be the central focus of your External Component hunt. As such, we have gone for improvements to Max HP and HP Recovery, as well as Max Shields and DEF for further survivability.

That’s our guide to the best build for Lepic in The First Descendant. We’ve got a ton of other build guides on offer, so if you’re running Bunny, Ajax or Freyna, make sure to take a look.