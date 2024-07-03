The First Descendant Season 1 update: Everything we know

Nexon has revealed details on The First Descendant Season 1 update, giving players a sneak peek at the new content coming to the looter shooter.

The First Descendant Season 1 Episode: Invasion update aims to expand upon its deadly weapon arsenal and character roster. There’s even the addition of a new Ultimate Descendant, character skin, and new Season Progression.

With so much to delve into, we’ve covered everything you need to know about The First Descendant Season 1 – including when it’s expected to launch and what content will be included.

Nexon The First Descendant Season 1 update is on the horizon.

The developers have yet to reveal an official release date for The First Descendant Season 1, but it’s expected to begin on August 29, 2024. This is the date when the Pre-Season Battle Pass expires, which means the S1 update is likely to be released around the same time.

In an interview with This is Game, Producer Lee Beom-jun noted that “updates take place in the 9th week after a total of 8 weeks of pre-season.” While there could be some downtime, Season 1 will likely kick off in late August.

As always, we’ll update this section as and when Nexon has revealed further details regarding The First Descendant Season 1 release date.

The First Descendant Season 1 content

Nexon The First Descendant roadmap revealed details about S1.

While Nexon has yet to provide any specifics on the content that will be featured in the Season 1 update, The First Descendant roadmap did reveal that players can expect the following:

Season Progression

Field Completion

New Descendant

A skin

Additional Descendant story

New Colossus/Dungeon

An Ultimate variant

A new weapon

New Ultimate Descendant

Having additional story content so soon after release is a big bonus, particularly for players who have already completed the main quest. However, it’s the new Descendant and weapon that will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention from the community.

After all, you’ll need to equip the very best weapons if you wish to survive in the trials of the new Colossus/Dungeon. It’s important to note that The First Descendant Season 1 update will also feature three small updates, so there could be more reveals in the future.

To get you ready for the Season 1 update, we’ve covered the best starter character, how to rank up Mastery fast, and the best Bunny build.