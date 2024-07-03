How to open Encrypted Vault in The First Descendant

Encrypted Vaults are chests in The First Descendant that require a key to open and a small minigame to complete before you can open the chest.

The First Descendant is a cooperative looter-shooter which means you need to prioritise getting as much loot as possible. Encrypted Vaults house Negative Ion Particles and other items that can be used to craft items.

Unlocking the Encrypted Vaults also helps you complete the Magister’s Hidden Assets Quest which is a sub-quest needed to progress the Descendant Instructor’s Questline.

How to find Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant?

Nexon Games Code Analyzers are quite easy to find. You can check your inventory to see if you have some.

Finding the Encrypted Vaults is fairly straightforward and all you have to do is follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Head to Sterile Land and fast-travel to the Outposts spawn in the Classified Area. You will require a Precision Code Analyzer or a Code Analyzer to open the vault. You can get these items by completing various missions, such as the ones listed in the image above. Once you have this item, activate your Ecive Scan (Tab on PC / R3 on PlayStation). You then have to listen carefully for a ringing sound. You’ll then need to follow the direction the sound’s coming from to get to the Vault. That being said, you can find two Encrypted Vaults around the rooftop area in the northwest corner of the map.

Unlocking Encrypted Vaults

Nexon Games Do not exit the puzzle midway as this will make you lose your analyzer.

Once you’ve found the Encrypted Vault, press the Use the Code Analyzer prompt which takes you to a simple minigame. This involves a quick-time event that will have you pressing some buttons in the highlighted area to unlock the vault.

Here are some things to keep in mind about the minigame:

Article continues after ad

Do not exit the puzzle midway as this will end the minigame and you will lose your analyzer.

as this will end the minigame and you will lose your analyzer. The red bar indicates the time you have to unlock the vault , once the bar is empty, the vault will kick you out.

, once the bar is empty, the vault will kick you out. Pressing the wrong button or not pressing it at the right time also has the same effect.

Now you know how to unlock the Encrypted Vaults. You can check out The First Descendant Twitch drops to get in-game goodies. You can also get Caliber if you have some extra bucks to spare which will most definitely make things easier for you.