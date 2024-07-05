Best Kyle build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

As a Bruiser in The First Descendant, Kyle specializes in Max HP and Shield. After testing for several hours to get the best results out of him, we recommend using our best build – including the ideal weapons, Skills, Reactor, and Modules.

Kyle is a great Descendant choice when it comes to durability, supporting teammates, and having access to highly powerful AoE skills. This makes him an ideal support character who helps out while others take care of damage output.

But don’t let that make you think he lacks damage, either. Building tank stats also makes Kyle’s abilities do more damage and shield allies for more HP, making it so he can hold his own in a firefight.

To help you utilize his skills to the highest potential, our Kyle build guide has all the info you need to make a worthy Bruiser in The First Descendant.

Best Kyle build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Best Weapons for Kyle

Nexon Games

The best weapons for Kyle are:

Thunder Cage Reload Time Modifier: -20% Trigger Rate: 60% Damage Range Radius: 3m Additional Damage: Firearm Damage x 133%

Nazeistra’s Devotion Aim Recovery Speed:10% Devotion Mark Duration: 3s Devotion Mark DEF: 10% MP Cost: 85 Shield recovery: 10%

Piercing Light Recoil: 40% Penetration: 180% Dispel Trigger Rate: 50% Dispel Duration: 1s Dispel Remove Buff: 100% Piercing Firearm Critical Hit Rate: 100% Piercing Firearm Critical Hit Damage: 6%



Thunder Cage is an SMG with a high rate of fire, which makes it easier to deal with nearby smaller enemies coming in a horde. It’ll get you through most mobs with ease.

Nazeistra’s Devotion Hand Cannon is a great secondary weapon choice for Kyle. Hitting an enemy’s weak point with it activates the Devotion Mark unique ability that lasts for three seconds. When you hit an ally with it, their shield gets restored.

Nexon Games

For the third weapon, keep a sniper rifle to deal with enemies, especially bosses like Pyromaniac, from a distance. Piercing Light is a good choice, as it activates Dispel after hitting an enemy’s weak point.

Best Active Skill for Kyle

All of Kyle’s Active Skills are good, but these two stand out from the rest:

Magnetic Bulwark : This creates a protective barrier like Ajax’s Orbital Barroer, but the only difference is that both hands are extended during this time, preventing him from using weapons. It has a cooldown of 2 seconds and has an HP of 50% of Caster’s Max Shield. Every time the Barrier blocks a ranged attack, it recovers Magnetic Force.

: This creates a protective barrier like Ajax’s Orbital Barroer, but the only difference is that both hands are extended during this time, preventing him from using weapons. It has a cooldown of 2 seconds and has an HP of 50% of Caster’s Max Shield. Every time the Barrier blocks a ranged attack, it recovers Magnetic Force. Magnetism Spurt: This ability reduces Magnetic Force when an enemy hits Kyle, saving his precious Shield and HP in return. After ending, it restores Shields to nearby allies. The amount of the recovery is proportional to Max Shield.

Here are the five available skills for Kyle in The First Descendant:

Experienced Technician (Passive) : Kyle acquires Magnetic Force through skills. When his shield is completely depleted, he recovers shield and Magnetic Force over a certain period of time.

: Kyle acquires Magnetic Force through skills. When his shield is completely depleted, he recovers shield and Magnetic Force over a certain period of time. Repulsion Dash : Dashes towards enemies, dealing damage and recovering Magnetic Force.

: Dashes towards enemies, dealing damage and recovering Magnetic Force. Magnetic Bulwark : Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks. Recovers Magnetic Force depending on the type of projectile blocked.

: Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks. Recovers Magnetic Force depending on the type of projectile blocked. Magnetism Spurt : When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period of time, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him.

: When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period of time, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him. Superconductivity Thrusters: Allows him to fly. When landing, deals damage in an area around his landing zone, consuming all accumulated Magnetic Force. The damage dealt is proportional to the amount of Magnetic Force consumed.

Best Reactor to use with Kyle

Your choice of Reactor plays a crucial role in determining how efficient Kyle can be on the battlefield. For the best results, get the Materialized Mixture Reactor to boost his Non-Attribute and Dimension skills.

This Reactor will enhance his Magnetic Bulwark and Magnetic Spurt active skills, which ultimately allow him to take less damage, thereby not lowering HP indirectly and unnecessarily.

Nexon Games

Best Descendant Modules for Kyle

Check the table below for the best Module setup for Kyle:

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Increased Shield Max Shield +15% Standard 2 Technician (Attack Module) Skill Power Modifier +13% Standard 3 Increased HP Max HP +22% Standard 4 DEF Accelerant (Support Module) Slightly Boosts Skill Duration and DEF Rare 5 Skill Simplification (Battle Module) Skill Power Modifier +21%, Max MP -6% Rare 6 Dual Claw Changes Sub Attack to a Dual Claw attack and increases Max Module Capacity Standard 7 Nimble Fingers Skill Cooldown -6% Standard 8 Increased DEF DEF +16% Standard 9 HP Concentration (HP Module) Boosts Max HP and Skill Critical Rate Rare 10 Willpower Efflux (Defense Module) Boosts DEF and HP Rare 11 Regeneration Boost HP Recovery Modifier +6% Standard

Best External Components for Kyle

External Components are RNG-based which means it’ll depend on your luck. However, when you find some, opt for those with these stats:

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

Since Kyle’s prowess lies in Max HP and Shield, these stats appropriately suit him.

Max Shield is the most important component here, as the more level it has, the deadlier his Magnetic Force mechanic will be. It will also allow his Superconductivity Thrusters to deal more damage.

That concludes our best Kyle build in The First Descendant. If you’re just getting started, check our best starter character guide for a headstart.

For more info about other Descendants, check out our build guides for Bunny and Gley.